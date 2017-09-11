Coming to Altria Theater: Neil deGrasse Tyson on Nov. 15

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his show “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies” to Richmond on Nov. 15 at Altria Theater.

From Star Wars to Frozen to The Martian is an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right, incorporating the latest films as well as some classics that you may not have known had any science in them at all.

Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, September 15th at 10:00am at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices.

Charge by phone 800-514-ETIX (3849) or etix.com/livenation.com.