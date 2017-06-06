Coming to Altria Theater: John Cleese on Nov. 10
Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 7:30 am
Comedy legend John Cleese is heading in your general direction for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A on Friday, Nov. 10 at Altria Theater.
Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only, please. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a photo opportunity with John.
Tickets start at $58.50 (plus applicable service fees) and go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 at etix.com, (800) 514-3849 and the Altria Theater box office.***
John will tell stories of his life and career and you just may finally find out the air-speed of an unladen swallow. Before John silly walks his way on to the stage, the excitement will build as the audience will get to watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail in its entirety on the big screen.
Don’t miss your chance to see the man who has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty in this thrill-of-a lifetime evening. Produced by The Backlot Project.
***Coconuts NOT included in the ticket price.
