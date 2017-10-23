Coming to Altria Theater: Impractical Jokers
The cast of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, the acclaimed comedy troupe The Tenderloins, has announced a new batch of tour dates for their runaway smash “Santiago Sent Us.”
The highly anticipated multi-city trek will hit major markets throughout the U.S. including Altria Theater in Richmond, for a date on June 29, 2018.
Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
About Impractical Jokers
The Tenderloins, a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its sixth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The Troupe toured steadily nationwide over with their highly successful “truTV Impractical Jokers ‘Where’s Larry?’ Tour Starring the Tenderloins,” playing to thousands of fans per market including a 3-night sold out run at New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall. Their latest tour, “Santiago Sent Us,” continues to sell out theaters across the world, and has broadened their reach in the US and the United Kingdom. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Brian Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its timeslot on cable in the US and is the #1 show in the United Kingdom, airing on Comedy Central.
Discussion