Coming to Altria Theater: Impractical Jokers

The cast of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, the acclaimed comedy troupe The Tenderloins, has announced a new batch of tour dates for their runaway smash “Santiago Sent Us.”

The highly anticipated multi-city trek will hit major markets throughout the U.S. including Altria Theater in Richmond, for a date on June 29, 2018.

Tickets for the Richmond show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

About Impractical Jokers

The Tenderloins, a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its sixth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

The Troupe toured steadily nationwide over with their highly successful “truTV Impractical Jokers ‘Where’s Larry?’ Tour Starring the Tenderloins,” playing to thousands of fans per market including a 3-night sold out run at New York’s historic Radio City Music Hall. Their latest tour, “Santiago Sent Us,” continues to sell out theaters across the world, and has broadened their reach in the US and the United Kingdom. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Brian Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its timeslot on cable in the US and is the #1 show in the United Kingdom, airing on Comedy Central.