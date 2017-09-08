 jump to example.com

Coming to Altria Theater: The Beach Boys on Nov. 12

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 10:34 am

The Beach Boys are coming to Altria Theater on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices, online at etix.com or charge by phone at (800) 514-3849.

the beach boysTicket prices are $57.00 to $97.00 plus applicable fees.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin'” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The group has sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, achieved triple-platinum success selling more than three million copies in the U.S. along with it’s companion The Warmth of the Sun, The Beach Boys renewed interest has again rocked the world.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Captained by Mike Love, The Beach Boys play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from sundrenched summer festivals to gala New Year’s celebrations and special events worldwide.   In 1974 Mike Love’s concept albumEndless Summer ignited a second generation of Beach Boys fans and stirred a tempest that rocked the music world.

Even more than the Beatles, The Beach Boys found through their music the key to unfading youth—and they made copies for everyone. To these guys, the beach isn’t just a place where the surf comes to play—it’s where life is renewed and made whole again!

