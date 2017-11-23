Columbia Gas and NiSource Charitable Foundation donate $60,000 to Virginia food banks

Thanks to the support of social media users, Columbia Gas of Virginia and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a total of $60,000 in grants to local food banks and a shelter that help fight hunger in Virginia.

The Columbia Gas contribution was made possible with the support of social media users who shared or retweeted designated Columbia Gas of Virginia #ShareToCare Facebook or Twitter posts about hunger in Virginia. For each shared post, Columbia Gas pledged to donate $5 (up to a total of $30,000) spread equally among six local food banks and shelters in the company’s service territory. The company’s goal was to match $30,000 in donations being made to those same agencies by the NiSource Charitable Foundation – for a total of $60,000 in funding to fight hunger across the state.

“Columbia Gas is proud to support local agencies that are helping make a difference in the lives of hungry individuals and families in the communities we serve,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President Brent Archer said. “Hunger impacts 12 out of every 100 Virginians, so that’s nearly a million people struggling for a basic aspect of daily life. This campaign helped raise awareness of the importance of these local programs, while providing meaningful support to those most in need.”

Virginia food banks each receiving a total of $10,000 in grants include:

Chesterfield Food Bank, Chester

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg

Oasis Commission on Social Ministry, Portsmouth

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg

Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Culpeper

Hope Distributed Community Development, Harrisonburg

To view the Columbia Gas #ShareToCare campaign posts, social media users can follow @ColumbiaGasVa on:

Additional details about the campaign are available at: ColumbiaGasVa.com/community-news/food-bank-social-media-campaign

About Columbia Gas of Virginia

Columbia Gas of Virginia delivers safe, reliable and clean natural gas to more than 264,000 customers in portions of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Lynchburg region and Western Virginia. With headquarters in Chesterfield County, the company is one of the seven energy distribution companies of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) serving 3.8 million natural gas and electric customers. Always call 811 before you dig and Dig with CARE. Learn more at ColumbiaGasVa.com.