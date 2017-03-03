 jump to example.com

Columbia Gas reduces natural gas prices 8.8 percent

Published Friday, Mar. 3, 2017, 12:01 am

columbia gasColumbia Gas of Virginia customers will benefit from lower natural gas commodity prices with an 8.8 percent reduction in total monthly customer bills. The proposed prices take effect with customer bills being mailed after March 1.

The new total residential monthly bill is $119.49 when compared to the current total monthly bill of $130.99, based on a seasonal usage level of 10 Dekatherms (Dth). A Dth is the measurement used for natural gas usage and is the equivalent of 1000 cubic feet (Mcf).

“This reduction in gas costs is good news for our customers and clearly reinforces the need to support a strong natural gas production industry,” said Brent Archer, Columbia’s President. “It’s important to recognize that the ability to make domestically produced natural gas readily available results in a direct benefit for our customers  in the amount they pay for monthly service.”

When Columbia Gas is able to purchase lower-priced natural gas on the commodity market, it is passed along directly in the form of lower prices to the more than 262,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers Columbia Gas serves across Virginia.

 

About Columbia Gas of Virginia

Columbia Gas of Virginia delivers safe, reliable and clean natural gas to over 262,000 customers in portions of Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond, Central Virginia, and the Shenandoah Valley, the Lynchburg region and parts of Western Virginia. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands.

