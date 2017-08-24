College football TV schedule: Week Zero
The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Aug. 26-27. Courtesy The National Football Foundation.
Due to a rule exception adopted by the NCAA, Hawai’i and teams that play at Hawai’i are now allowed to begin their season on the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend, also dubbed “week zero.” A number of FCS teams also begin their seasons this weekend.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Oregon State
at Colorado State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
7:30 p.m.
|
South Florida
at San Jose State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Randy Cross1, John Schiffren)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Rice
vs. (14) Stanford
(Sydney, Australia)
|
ESPN
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Quint Kessenich)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Portland State
at BYU
|
ESPN
(Mark Neely, Trevor Matich, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Hawai’i
at UMass
|
Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Colgate
at (23) Cal Poly
|
ESPNU
(Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
Noon
|
Texas Southern
at Florida A&M
|
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Aug. 26
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(12) Chattanooga
vs. (6) Jacksonville State
(Montgomery, Ala.)
|
ESPN
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sun., Aug. 27
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(7) Richmond
at (3) Sam Houston State
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
Discussion