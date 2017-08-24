 jump to example.com

College football TV schedule: Week Zero

Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 4:32 pm

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Aug. 26-27. Courtesy The National Football Foundation.

footballDue to a rule exception adopted by the NCAA, Hawai’i and teams that play at Hawai’i are now allowed to begin their season on the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend, also dubbed “week zero.” A number of FCS teams also begin their seasons this weekend.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
2:30 p.m.
Oregon State
at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Aug. 26
7:30 p.m.
South Florida
at San Jose State
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Randy Cross1, John Schiffren)
Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
10:00 p.m.
Rice
vs. (14) Stanford
(Sydney, Australia)
ESPN
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Quint Kessenich)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
3:00 p.m.
Portland State
at BYU
ESPN
(Mark Neely, Trevor Matich, Kris Budden)
Sat., Aug. 26
6:00 p.m.
Hawai’i
at UMass
Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
7:00 p.m.
Colgate
at (23) Cal Poly
ESPNU
(Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill)
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
Noon
Texas Southern
at Florida A&M
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene)
Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Aug. 26
6:30 p.m.
(12) Chattanooga
vs. (6) Jacksonville State
(Montgomery, Ala.)
ESPN
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sun., Aug. 27
7:00 p.m.
(7) Richmond
at (3) Sam Houston State
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
