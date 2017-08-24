College football TV schedule: Week Zero

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Aug. 26-27. Courtesy The National Football Foundation.

Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend, also dubbed “week zero.” A number of FCS teams also begin their seasons this weekend. Due to a rule exception adopted by the NCAA, Hawai’i and teams that play at Hawai’i are now allowed to begin their season on theprior to Labor Day weekend, also dubbed “week zero.” A number of FCS teams also begin their seasons this weekend.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Oregon State at Colorado State CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, Jenny Dell) Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 p.m. South Florida at San Jose State CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Randy Cross1, John Schiffren)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 10:00 p.m. Rice vs. (14) Stanford (Sydney, Australia) ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Quint Kessenich)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 3:00 p.m. Portland State at BYU ESPN (Mark Neely, Trevor Matich, Kris Budden) Sat., Aug. 26 6:00 p.m. Hawai’i at UMass Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus (Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 7:00 p.m. Colgate at (23) Cal Poly ESPNU (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 Noon Texas Southern at Florida A&M ESPNU (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Aug. 26 6:30 p.m. (12) Chattanooga vs. (6) Jacksonville State (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sun., Aug. 27 7:00 p.m. (7) Richmond at (3) Sam Houston State ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer