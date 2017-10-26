College Football TV Schedule: Week 9

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 27 8:00 p.m. Tulane at Memphis CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio) Fri., Oct. 27 9:00 p.m. Tulsa at SMU ESPN2 (Dave LaMont, Dusty Dvoracek, Alex Corddry) Sat., Oct. 28 3:45 p.m. Houston at (16) USF ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Oct. 28 5:00 p.m. Austin Peay at UCF ESPN3 (Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Oct. 28 6:30 p.m. Missouri at Connecticut CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 27 8:00 p.m. Florida State at Boston College ESPN (Adam Amin, Mack Brown, Jen Lada) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon (8) Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Oct. 28 12:20 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl) Sat., Oct. 28 12:30 p.m. Virginia at Pittsburgh RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Oct. 28 7:20 p.m. Duke at (13) Virginia Tech ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Oct. 28 8:00 p.m. Georgia Tech at (7) Clemson ABC/ESPN2 (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon (5) Wisconsin at Illinois ESPN (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Rutgers at Michigan Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Elise Menaker) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (2) Penn State at (6) Ohio State FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Maryland Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington, J Leman2) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Michigan State at Northwestern ESPN (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones) Sat., Oct. 28 6:30 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa FS1 (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Purdue Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Michelle McMahon)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon (11) Oklahoma State at West Virginia ABC (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Texas at Baylor ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Kansas State at Kansas FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (4) TCU at Iowa State ABC/ESPN2 (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Oct. 28 8:00 p.m. Texas Tech at (10) Oklahoma ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 2:30 p.m. FIU at Marshall Stadium on Facebook (Jason Knapp, A.J. Hawk, Shae Peppler) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Rice FloSports.com (Tom Franklin, Butch Alsandor) Sat., Oct. 28 4:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at WKU Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris) Sat., Oct. 28 6:30 p.m. Old Dominion at North Texas ESPN3 (Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McClane) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. UAB at Southern Miss CUSA TV (John Cox, Lee Roberts, Bo Morgan) Sat., Oct. 28 8:00 p.m. UTSA at UTEP KMYS/CUSA TV (Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 26 7:00 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, David Diehl, John Schriffen) Thu., Oct. 26 7:00 p.m. Toledo at Ball State ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Mark Herrmann1) Sat., Oct. 28 11:30 a.m. Buffalo at Akron CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz, Jay Feely, Erik Coleman) Tue., Oct. 31 8:00 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ohio ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman) Tue., Oct. 31 8:00 p.m. Bowling Green at Kent State ESPNU (TBA) Wed., Nov. 1 8:00 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan ESPN2 (TBA)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Air Force at Colorado State CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney) Sat., Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Wyoming ESPNU (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey) Sat., Oct. 28 10:00 p.m. UNLV at Fresno State AT&T Sports Network (Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Oct. 28 10:00 p.m. Boise State at Utah State CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Oct. 28 11:15 p.m. San Diego State at Hawaii ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 26 9:00 p.m. Stanford at Oregon State ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. California at Colorado Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. UCLA at (12) Washington ABC/ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Oct. 28 5:45 p.m. Utah at Oregon Pac-12 Networks (JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Oct. 28 9:30 p.m. (14) Washington State at Arizona Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Oct. 28 10:45 p.m. USC at Arizona State ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Arkansas at Mississippi SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (3) Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.) CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Vanderbilt at South Carolina SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Oct. 28 7:15 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M ESPN (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia State ESPNU (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Troy ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Watson Brown) Sat., Oct. 28 5:00 p.m. Louisiana Monroe at Idaho ESPN3 (Trey Bender, George Wrighster) Sat., Oct. 28 6:00 p.m. Texas State at Coastal Carolina ESPN3 (Jeff McCarragher, Stan Lewter) Sat., Oct. 28 8:00 p.m. Arkansas State at New Mexico State ESPN3/Aggie Vision (Adam Young, Danny Knee)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. San Jose State at BYU BYU-TV/ESPN3 (Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Lauren McClain) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (15) North Carolina State at (9) Notre Dame NBC (Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Appalachian State at UMass Eleven Sports/NESN/UMass All-Access (Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 2:30 p.m. (25) Southern Utah at Northern Colorado CET/Pluto TV/WatchBigSky.com (Chet Andrus, Paul Browning) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Idaho State at Montana State ROOT Sports (Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. (24) Montana at Weber State ABC Montana/SWX/Pluto TV (Chris Byers, Grady Bennett, Mick Delaney, Shaun Rainey) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. Sacramento State at Northern Arizona CW6/NAU-TV/Pluto TV (Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. North Dakota at Portland State Eleven Sports/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. Cal Poly at UC Davis Pluto TV (Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Liberty at Gardner-Webb Stadium (Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn) Sat., Oct. 28 2:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at Presbyterian College Football Down South (Mark Bryant, John Orck) Sat., Oct. 28 6:00 p.m. Monmouth at Charleston Southern ESPN3 (Chris Hemeyer, Nate Ross)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon William & Mary at Maine FOX College Sports/WVII/WFVX/WPME (Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Rhode Island at Albany ESPN3 (Rodger Wyland, Brian Mariano) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. (22) Stony Brook at (19) Richmond College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) NBC Sports Washington Plus/Spider TV (Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Matt Smith) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (17) New Hampshire at (1) James Madison MadiZONE HD SportsNet (Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. (10) Elon at (13) Villanova College Sports Live (Ryan Fannon, Kevin Reilly) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. (23) Delaware at Towson Fox College Sports/Fox Sports Go (Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Dartmouth at Harvard NESN/Ivy League Network (Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty) Sat., Oct. 28 12:30 p.m. Penn at Brown Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network (Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Columbia at Yale SNY/Ivy League Network (Eaman McAnaney, Sal Licata) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. Cornell at Princeton NBC Sports Network (Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Morgan State SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3 (Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski) Sat., Oct. 28 1:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State FloSports.com (Dave Friedman, Geoff Schwartz) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. Savannah State at Norfolk State Spartan Showcase (Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. Delaware State at (25) N.C. Central NCCU Sports Network (Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Hampton at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats All-Access (Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. (11) South Dakota State at (12) Western Illinois ESPN3 (Zach Martin, Michael Packad, Nick Gehricke) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. (16) Illinois State at (21) Youngstown State ESPN3 (Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Indiana State at Missouri State ESPN3 (Don West, Corey Riggs) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at (2) North Dakota State NBC North Dakota/ESPN3 (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at (6) South Dakota MidcoSN/ESPN3 (Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Bryant at Wagner ESPN3 (Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Robert Morris at St. Francis NEC Front Row (Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts) Sat., Oct. 28 Noon Duquesne at Sacred Heart NEC Front Row (Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 2:30 p.m. Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech WCTE/OVC Digital Network (Tim Scruggs, Sam Brooks) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Eastern Illinois at UT-Martin ESPN3 (Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Murray State OVC Digital Network (Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel) Sat., Oct. 28 4:00 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at (3) Jacksonville State OVC Digital Network (Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Bucknell at Colgate Patriot League Network (J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Lehigh at Fordham Stadium on Twitter (Matt Martucci, Dave Owens, Morgan Uber) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Georgetown at Holy Cross Charter 3/Patriot League Network (Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe, Brenna Wilson)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. Butler at Dayton Facebook (Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. San Diego at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Wilson, Tom James) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. Davidson at Drake Bulldog Vision (Chuck Reed) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. Morehead State at Valparaiso None Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. Jacksonville at Campbell Big South Network (Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 1:00 p.m. (8) Wofford at East Tennessee State ESPN3 (David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler) Sat., Oct. 28 2:00 p.m. VMI at Citadel ESPN3 (Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Chattanooga at (9) Samford ESPN3 (Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Furman at (18) Western Carolina ESPN3 (Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Nicholls State at Incarnate Word UIWtv (Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. (20) McNeese State at (4) Central Arkansas ESPN3 (Jeff Brightwell, Stan Humphries, Tatum Everett) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Lamar ESPN3 (Dan Gresham, Lamont Williams) Sat., Oct. 28 7:00 p.m. Northwestern State at Houston Baptist SLC Digital Network (Lonnie King, Tyler Boyd) Sat., Oct. 28 8:00 p.m. (5) Sam Houston State at Southeastern Louisiana ESPN3 (Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Abby Morris)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State YouTube (Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Texas Southern at (15) Grambling State YouTube (Santonia Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison) Sat., Oct. 28 3:00 p.m. Bacone (Okla.) at Prairie View A&M PVAM Sports Network (Duane Lewis) Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Birmingham, Ala.) ESPN3 (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Oct. 28 5:00 p.m. Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff None

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree