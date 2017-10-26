College Football TV Schedule: Week 9
The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 27
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Tulane
at Memphis
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio)
|
Fri., Oct. 27
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Tulsa
at SMU
|
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Dusty Dvoracek, Alex Corddry)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:45 p.m.
|
Houston
at (16) USF
|
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Austin Peay
at UCF
|
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Missouri
at Connecticut
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 27
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Florida State
at Boston College
|
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
(8) Miami (Fla.)
at North Carolina
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Louisville
at Wake Forest
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Virginia
at Pittsburgh
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:20 p.m.
|
Duke
at (13) Virginia Tech
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Georgia Tech
at (7) Clemson
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
(5) Wisconsin
at Illinois
|
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Rutgers
at Michigan
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(2) Penn State
at (6) Ohio State
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Indiana
at Maryland
|
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Michigan State at Northwestern
|
ESPN
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota
at Iowa
|
FS1
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Nebraska
at Purdue
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Michelle McMahon)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
(11) Oklahoma State
at West Virginia
|
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Texas
at Baylor
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Kansas State
at Kansas
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(4) TCU
at Iowa State
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Texas Tech
at (10) Oklahoma
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:30 p.m.
|
FIU
at Marshall
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, A.J. Hawk, Shae Peppler)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech
at Rice
|
FloSports.com
(Tom Franklin, Butch Alsandor)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Florida Atlantic
at WKU
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Old Dominion
at North Texas
|
ESPN3
(Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McClane)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UAB
at Southern Miss
|
CUSA TV
(John Cox, Lee Roberts, Bo Morgan)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
UTSA
at UTEP
|
KMYS/CUSA TV
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 26
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Michigan
at Northern Illinois
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, David Diehl, John Schriffen)
|
Thu., Oct. 26
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Toledo
at Ball State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Mark Herrmann1)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Buffalo
at Akron
|
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, Jay Feely, Erik Coleman)
|
Tue., Oct. 31
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Miami (Ohio)
at Ohio
|
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman)
|
Tue., Oct. 31
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Bowling Green
at Kent State
|
ESPNU
(TBA)
|
Wed., Nov. 1
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Western Michigan
|
ESPN2
(TBA)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Air Force
at Colorado State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
New Mexico
at Wyoming
|
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
10:00 p.m.
|
UNLV
at Fresno State
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Boise State
at Utah State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
11:15 p.m.
|
San Diego State
at Hawaii
|
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 26
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Stanford
at Oregon State
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
California
at Colorado
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
UCLA
at (12) Washington
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
5:45 p.m.
|
Utah
at Oregon
|
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
9:30 p.m.
|
(14) Washington State
at Arizona
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
10:45 p.m.
|
USC
at Arizona State
|
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Arkansas
at Mississippi
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(3) Georgia
vs. Florida
(Jacksonville, Fla.)
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Vanderbilt
at South Carolina
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:15 p.m.
|
Mississippi State
at Texas A&M
|
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Tennessee
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 26
|
7:30 p.m.
|
South Alabama
at Georgia State
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Georgia Southern
at Troy
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana Monroe
at Idaho
|
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, George Wrighster)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Texas State
at Coastal Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarragher, Stan Lewter)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas State
at New Mexico State
|
ESPN3/Aggie Vision
(Adam Young, Danny Knee)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
San Jose State
at BYU
|
BYU-TV/ESPN3
(Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Lauren McClain)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(15) North Carolina State
at (9) Notre Dame
|
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Appalachian State
at UMass
|
Eleven Sports/NESN/UMass All-Access
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:30 p.m.
|
(25) Southern Utah
at Northern Colorado
|
CET/Pluto TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Chet Andrus, Paul Browning)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Idaho State
at Montana State
|
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(24) Montana
at Weber State
|
ABC Montana/SWX/Pluto TV
(Chris Byers, Grady Bennett, Mick Delaney, Shaun Rainey)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Sacramento State
at Northern Arizona
|
CW6/NAU-TV/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
North Dakota
at Portland State
|
Eleven Sports/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Cal Poly
at UC Davis
|
Pluto TV
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Liberty
at Gardner-Webb
|
Stadium
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Kennesaw State
at Presbyterian
|
College Football Down South
(Mark Bryant, John Orck)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Monmouth
at Charleston Southern
|
ESPN3
(Chris Hemeyer, Nate Ross)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
William & Mary
at Maine
|
FOX College Sports/WVII/WFVX/WPME
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Rhode Island
at Albany
|
ESPN3
(Rodger Wyland, Brian Mariano)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(22) Stony Brook
at (19) Richmond
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
NBC Sports Washington Plus/Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Matt Smith)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(17) New Hampshire
at (1) James Madison
|
MadiZONE HD SportsNet
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(10) Elon
at (13) Villanova
|
College Sports Live
(Ryan Fannon, Kevin Reilly)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(23) Delaware
at Towson
|
Fox College Sports/Fox Sports Go
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Dartmouth
at Harvard
|
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Penn
at Brown
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Columbia
at Yale
|
SNY/Ivy League Network
(Eaman McAnaney, Sal Licata)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Cornell
at Princeton
|
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Florida A&M
at Morgan State
|
SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3
(Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Howard
at South Carolina State
|
FloSports.com
(Dave Friedman, Geoff Schwartz)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Norfolk State
|
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Delaware State
at (25) N.C. Central
|
NCCU Sports Network
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Hampton
at Bethune-Cookman
|
Wildcats All-Access
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(11) South Dakota State
at (12) Western Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Zach Martin, Michael Packad, Nick Gehricke)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(16) Illinois State
at (21) Youngstown State
|
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Indiana State
at Missouri State
|
ESPN3
(Don West, Corey Riggs)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Northern Iowa
at (2) North Dakota State
|
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Southern Illinois
at (6) South Dakota
|
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Bryant
at Wagner
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Robert Morris
at St. Francis
|
NEC Front Row
(Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
Noon
|
Duquesne
at Sacred Heart
|
NEC Front Row
(Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Tennessee State
at Tennessee Tech
|
WCTE/OVC Digital Network
(Tim Scruggs, Sam Brooks)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Illinois
at UT-Martin
|
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Kentucky
at Murray State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Southeast Missouri State
at (3) Jacksonville State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Bucknell
at Colgate
|
Patriot League Network
(J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Lehigh
at Fordham
|
Stadium on Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens, Morgan Uber)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Georgetown
at Holy Cross
|
Charter 3/Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe, Brenna Wilson)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Butler
at Dayton
|
(Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
San Diego
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Wilson, Tom James)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Davidson
at Drake
|
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Morehead State
at Valparaiso
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Jacksonville
at Campbell
|
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(8) Wofford
at East Tennessee State
|
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
2:00 p.m.
|
VMI
at Citadel
|
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Chattanooga
at (9) Samford
|
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Furman
at (18) Western Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Nicholls State
at Incarnate Word
|
UIWtv
(Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(20) McNeese State
at (4) Central Arkansas
|
ESPN3
(Jeff Brightwell, Stan Humphries, Tatum Everett)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Stephen F. Austin
at Lamar
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lamont Williams)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Northwestern State
at Houston Baptist
|
SLC Digital Network
(Lonnie King, Tyler Boyd)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(5) Sam Houston State
at Southeastern Louisiana
|
ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Abby Morris)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Jackson State
at Mississippi Valley State
|
YouTube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Texas Southern
at (15) Grambling State
|
YouTube
(Santonia Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Bacone (Okla.)
at Prairie View A&M
|
PVAM Sports Network
(Duane Lewis)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Alabama A&M
vs. Alabama State
(Birmingham, Ala.)
|
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 28
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Southern
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
None
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
Discussion