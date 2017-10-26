 jump to example.com
 

College Football TV Schedule: Week 9

Published Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 3:39 pm

footballThe following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 27
8:00 p.m.
Tulane
at Memphis
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio)
Fri., Oct. 27
9:00 p.m.
Tulsa
at SMU
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Dusty Dvoracek, Alex Corddry)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:45 p.m.
Houston
at (16) USF
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Oct. 28
5:00 p.m.
Austin Peay
at UCF
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Oct. 28
6:30 p.m.
Missouri
at Connecticut
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 27
8:00 p.m.
Florida State
at Boston College
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
(8) Miami (Fla.)
at North Carolina
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Oct. 28
12:20 p.m.
Louisville
at Wake Forest
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl)
Sat., Oct. 28
12:30 p.m.
Virginia
at Pittsburgh
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:20 p.m.
Duke
at (13) Virginia Tech
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Oct. 28
8:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech
at (7) Clemson
ABC/ESPN2
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

 

    

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
(5) Wisconsin
at Illinois
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Rutgers
at Michigan
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(2) Penn State
at (6) Ohio State
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Indiana
at Maryland
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, J Leman2)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern
ESPN
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Sat., Oct. 28
6:30 p.m.
Minnesota
at Iowa
FS1
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:30 p.m.
Nebraska
at Purdue
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Michelle McMahon)

 

Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
(11) Oklahoma State
at West Virginia
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Texas
at Baylor
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Kansas State
at Kansas
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(4) TCU
at Iowa State
ABC/ESPN2
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Oct. 28
8:00 p.m.
Texas Tech
at (10) Oklahoma
ABC/ESPN2
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)

 

Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:30 p.m.
FIU
at Marshall
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, A.J. Hawk, Shae Peppler)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech
at Rice
FloSports.com
(Tom Franklin, Butch Alsandor)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic
at WKU
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris)
Sat., Oct. 28
6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion
at North Texas
ESPN3
(Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McClane)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
UAB
at Southern Miss
CUSA TV
(John Cox, Lee Roberts, Bo Morgan)
Sat., Oct. 28
8:00 p.m.
UTSA
at UTEP
KMYS/CUSA TV
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)

 

   
MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 26
7:00 p.m.
Eastern Michigan
at Northern Illinois
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, David Diehl, John Schriffen)
Thu., Oct. 26
7:00 p.m.
Toledo
at Ball State
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Mark Herrmann1)
Sat., Oct. 28
11:30 a.m.
Buffalo
at Akron
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, Jay Feely, Erik Coleman)
Tue., Oct. 31
8:00 p.m.
Miami (Ohio)
at Ohio
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman)
Tue., Oct. 31
8:00 p.m.
Bowling Green
at Kent State
ESPNU
(TBA)
Wed., Nov. 1
8:00 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Western Michigan
ESPN2
(TBA)

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Air Force
at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:30 p.m.
New Mexico
at Wyoming
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Sat., Oct. 28
10:00 p.m.
UNLV
at Fresno State
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Oct. 28
10:00 p.m.
Boise State
at Utah State
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Oct. 28
11:15 p.m.
San Diego State
at Hawaii
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 26
9:00 p.m.
Stanford
at Oregon State
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
California
at Colorado
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
UCLA
at (12) Washington
ABC/ESPN2
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Oct. 28
5:45 p.m.
Utah
at Oregon
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Oct. 28
9:30 p.m.
(14) Washington State
at Arizona
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Oct. 28
10:45 p.m.
USC
at Arizona State
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Arkansas
at Mississippi
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(3) Georgia
vs. Florida
(Jacksonville, Fla.)
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt
at South Carolina
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:15 p.m.
Mississippi State
at Texas A&M
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:30 p.m.
Tennessee
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

 

Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 26
7:30 p.m.
South Alabama
at Georgia State
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern
at Troy
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Watson Brown)
Sat., Oct. 28
5:00 p.m.
Louisiana Monroe
at Idaho
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, George Wrighster)
Sat., Oct. 28
6:00 p.m.
Texas State
at Coastal Carolina
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarragher, Stan Lewter)
Sat., Oct. 28
8:00 p.m.
Arkansas State
at New Mexico State
ESPN3/Aggie Vision
(Adam Young, Danny Knee)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
San Jose State
at BYU
BYU-TV/ESPN3
(Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Lauren McClain)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(15) North Carolina State
at (9) Notre Dame
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Appalachian State
at UMass
Eleven Sports/NESN/UMass All-Access
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:30 p.m.
(25) Southern Utah
at Northern Colorado
CET/Pluto TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Chet Andrus, Paul Browning)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Idaho State
at Montana State
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
(24) Montana
at Weber State
ABC Montana/SWX/Pluto TV
(Chris Byers, Grady Bennett, Mick Delaney, Shaun Rainey)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
Sacramento State
at Northern Arizona
CW6/NAU-TV/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
North Dakota
at Portland State
Eleven Sports/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
Cal Poly
at UC Davis
Pluto TV
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Liberty
at Gardner-Webb
Stadium
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw State
at Presbyterian
College Football Down South
(Mark Bryant, John Orck)
Sat., Oct. 28
6:00 p.m.
Monmouth
at Charleston Southern
ESPN3
(Chris Hemeyer, Nate Ross)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
William & Mary
at Maine
FOX College Sports/WVII/WFVX/WPME
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Rhode Island
at Albany
ESPN3
(Rodger Wyland, Brian Mariano)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
(22) Stony Brook
at (19) Richmond
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
NBC Sports Washington Plus/Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Matt Smith)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(17) New Hampshire
at (1) James Madison
MadiZONE HD SportsNet
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
(10) Elon
at (13) Villanova
College Sports Live
(Ryan Fannon, Kevin Reilly)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
(23) Delaware
at Towson
Fox College Sports/Fox Sports Go
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Dartmouth
at Harvard
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
Sat., Oct. 28
12:30 p.m.
Penn
at Brown
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Columbia
at Yale
SNY/Ivy League Network
(Eaman McAnaney, Sal Licata)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
Cornell
at Princeton
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker)
 
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Florida A&M
at Morgan State
SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3
(Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:30 p.m.
Howard
at South Carolina State
FloSports.com
(Dave Friedman, Geoff Schwartz)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
Savannah State
at Norfolk State
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
Delaware State
at (25) N.C. Central
NCCU Sports Network
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
Hampton
at Bethune-Cookman
Wildcats All-Access
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)

 

Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
(11) South Dakota State
at (12) Western Illinois
ESPN3
(Zach Martin, Michael Packad, Nick Gehricke)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
(16) Illinois State
at (21) Youngstown State
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Indiana State
at Missouri State
ESPN3
(Don West, Corey Riggs)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa
at (2) North Dakota State
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois
at (6) South Dakota
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)

 

Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Bryant
at Wagner
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Robert Morris
at St. Francis
NEC Front Row
(Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts)
Sat., Oct. 28
Noon
Duquesne
at Sacred Heart
NEC Front Row
(Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:30 p.m.
Tennessee State
at Tennessee Tech
WCTE/OVC Digital Network
(Tim Scruggs, Sam Brooks)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Eastern Illinois
at UT-Martin
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky
at Murray State
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
Sat., Oct. 28
4:00 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State
at (3) Jacksonville State
OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)

 

Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Bucknell
at Colgate
Patriot League Network
(J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Lehigh
at Fordham
Stadium on Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens, Morgan Uber)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Georgetown
at Holy Cross
Charter 3/Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe, Brenna Wilson)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
Butler
at Dayton
Facebook
(Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
San Diego
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Wilson, Tom James)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
Davidson
at Drake
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
Morehead State
at Valparaiso
None
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
Jacksonville
at Campbell
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)

 

Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
1:00 p.m.
(8) Wofford
at East Tennessee State
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)
Sat., Oct. 28
2:00 p.m.
VMI
at Citadel
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Chattanooga
at (9) Samford
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Furman
at (18) Western Carolina
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Nicholls State
at Incarnate Word
UIWtv
(Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
(20) McNeese State
at (4) Central Arkansas
ESPN3
(Jeff Brightwell, Stan Humphries, Tatum Everett)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin
at Lamar
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lamont Williams)
Sat., Oct. 28
7:00 p.m.
Northwestern State
at Houston Baptist
SLC Digital Network
(Lonnie King, Tyler Boyd)
Sat., Oct. 28
8:00 p.m.
(5) Sam Houston State
at Southeastern Louisiana
ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Abby Morris)

 

SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Jackson State
at Mississippi Valley State
YouTube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Texas Southern
at (15) Grambling State
YouTube
(Santonia Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:00 p.m.
Bacone (Okla.)
at Prairie View A&M
PVAM Sports Network
(Duane Lewis)
Sat., Oct. 28
3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M
vs. Alabama State
(Birmingham, Ala.)
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Oct. 28
5:00 p.m.
Southern
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
None
 
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

 
Discussion