College football TV schedule: Week 8

Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, 6:58 pm

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 19-21. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American

 

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 19
8:00 p.m.
Memphis
at Houston
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Andre Ware1, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Tulsa
at Connecticut
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
UCF
at Navy
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
SMU
at Cincinnati
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
BYU
at East Carolina
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
USF
at Tulane
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Louisville
at Florida State
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Sat., Oct. 21
12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh
at Duke
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Oct. 21
12:30 p.m.
Boston College
at Virginia
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Syracuse
at (9) Miami (Fla.)
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
North Carolina
at (15) Virginia Tech
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest
at Georgia Tech
ESPNU
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

 

 

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Iowa
at Northwestern
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Purdue
at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Maryland
at (5) Wisconsin
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Indiana
at Michigan State
ABC
(Dave Flemming, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Illinois
at Minnesota
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
(16) Michigan
at (3) Penn State
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi)

 

Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Iowa State
at Texas Tech
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
(10) Oklahoma State
at Texas
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
(8) Oklahoma
at Kansas State
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Oct. 21
8:00 p.m.
Kansas
at (4) TCU
FOX
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Oct. 21
8:00 p.m.
West Virginia
at Baylor
FS2 (FS1 if there is no ALCS Game 7)
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber)

 

Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 20
6:00 p.m.
WKU
at Old Dominion
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, David Diehl, Erik Coleman)
Fri., Oct. 20
7:00 p.m.
Marshall
at Middle Tennessee
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Julie Stewart-Binks)
Sat., Oct. 21
5:00 p.m.
North Texas
at Florida Atlantic
ESPN3
(Frank Forte, Fred O’Connor)
Sat., Oct. 21
6:30 p.m.
UAB
at Charlotte
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
Southern Miss
at Louisiana Tech
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
Rice
at UTSA
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, Geoff Schwartz, Kristen Balboni, Audrey Westcott)
KMYS-CW 35
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)

 

MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Akron
at Toledo
Raycom/ESPN3
(Mark Beier, Jordan Strack, Allie Hausfield)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Northern Illinois
at Bowling Green
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Western Michigan
at Eastern Michigan
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Kent State
at Ohio
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:30 p.m.
Buffalo
at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Ball State
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason)

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 20
9:30 p.m.
Air Force
at Nevada
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
Fri., Oct. 20
10:15 p.m.
Colorado State
at New Mexico
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Oct. 21
6:00 p.m.
Utah State
at UNLV
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Oct. 21
10:15 p.m.
Wyoming
at Boise State
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Sat., Oct. 21
10:30 p.m.
Fresno State
at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Arizona State
at Utah
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis, Shane Bacon)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
Oregon
at UCLA
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Oct. 21
8:00 p.m.
Arizona
at California
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Oct. 21
10:45 p.m.
Colorado
at (14) Washington State
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Idaho
at Missouri
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Tennessee
at (1) Alabama
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
Kentucky
at Mississippi State
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:15 p.m.
LSU
at Mississippi
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
Auburn
at Arkansas
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 19
7:30 p.m.
Louisiana
at Arkansas State
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Troy
at Georgia State
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Wayne Gandy)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina
at Appalachian State
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Oct. 21
5:00 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe
at South Alabama
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Watson Brown)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Temple
at Army
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Monroe
at UMass
Eleven Sports/UMass Sports Network
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh, Seth Cantor)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
(12) USC
at (13) Notre Dame
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:30 p.m.
Sacramento State
at North Dakota
Midco Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:30 p.m.
Montana State
at Northern Colorado
ROOT Sports /ATT Sports Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:30 p.m.
Portland State
at Idaho State
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
(8) Eastern Washington
at Southern Utah
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
UC Davis
at Northern Arizona
NAU-TV/KASW/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack)
Sat., Oct. 21
9:00 p.m.
(23) Weber State
at Cal Poly
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Liberty
at Monmouth
Big South Network/ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti)
Sat., Oct. 21
6:00 p.m.
Savannah State
at Charleston Southern
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
Gardner-Webb
at Kennesaw State
ESPN3
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
(14) Elon
at Rhode Island
College Sports Live
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Towson
at (18) New Hampshire
None
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
(11) Richmond
at Delaware
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
(1) James Madison
at William & Mary
Cox/WHSV/Tribe Athletics TV
(Jay Colley, Mike Leach)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Maine
at Albany
FCS Atlantic/Fox Sports Go
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 20
7:30 p.m.
Princeton
at Harvard
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker)
Sat., Oct. 21
12:30 p.m.
Columbia
at Dartmouth
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Yale
at Penn
NBC Sports Philadelphia+/Ivy League Network
(Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
Brown
at Cornell
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)

 

MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Morgan State
at Howard
SPORTSfever Television
(Phil Schoener, Adam Pohl, Danielle Podleski)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman
at (12) North Carolina A&T
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
South Carolina State
at Delaware State
Hornets Nest
(Byron Dixon, Chris Moore)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Florida A&M
at Hampton
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Norfolk State
at (25) N.C. Central
NCCU Sports Network
(Jonathan Duren, Chris Simmons)

 

Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
(9) Youngstown State
at Northern Iowa
Panther SN/ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
(4) South Dakota
at (24) Illinois State
NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3
(Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland, Craig Bertsche)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois
at Indiana State
ESPN3
(Chase Eyrich, Andrew Gearhart)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
(13) South Dakota State
at Missouri State
ESPN3
(Scott Warmann, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
(10) Western Illinois
at (2) North Dakota State
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

 

Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
St. Francis
at Duquesne
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Bryant
at Central Connecticut St.
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Sacred Heart
at Robert Morris
NEC Front Row
(Chris Shovlin, Brian Cleary)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
(3) Jacksonville State
at Eastern Illinois
ESPN3
(Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
UT-Martin
at Eastern Kentucky
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
Sat., Oct. 21
5:00 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State
at Austin Peay
OVC Digital Network
(Christian Christenson, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)

 

Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
Colgate
at Holy Cross
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Fordham
at Georgetown
Patriot League Network
(Jeremy Huber, Emory Hunt, Mike Nebrich)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Bucknell
at Lafayette
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
Noon
San Diego
at Jacksonville
ESPN3
(Scott Manze)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Drake
at Marist
Red Fox Network
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Stetson
at Morehead State
OVC Digital Network
(Jason Blanton, Chuck Mraz)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Campbell
at Butler
Facebook
(Mark Minner)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:00 p.m.
Dayton
at Davidson
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)

 

Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:30 p.m.
Mercer
at Furman
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:30 p.m.
(19) Western Carolina
at VMI
ESPN3
(Wade Branner, Chip Tarkenton)
Sat., Oct. 21
1:30 p.m.
(16) Samford
at (5) Wofford
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
Sat., Oct. 21
2:00 p.m.
Citadel
at Chattanooga
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana
at Abilene Christian
ACU Portal
(Grant Boone, Jim Reese)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
Lamar
at (7) Sam Houston State
Eleven Sports/ESPN3
(Tom Franklin, John Harris, Megan Trammell)
Sat., Oct. 21
4:00 p.m.
Houston Baptist
at Stephen F. Austin
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
Incarnate Word
at (20) McNeese State
Cowboy Insider
(Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
(6) Central Arkansas
at Northwestern State
The Demon Sports Network
(Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore)

 

SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
Alcorn State
at (17) Grambling State
SWAC DN
(Robert Williamson, Santoria Black)
Sat., Oct. 21
3:00 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg
at Mississippi Valley State
You Tube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
Sat., Oct. 21
7:00 p.m.
Southern
at Jackson State
Livestream
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

 
