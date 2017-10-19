College football TV schedule: Week 8
The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 19-21. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 19
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Memphis
at Houston
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Andre Ware1, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Tulsa
at Connecticut
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
UCF
at Navy
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
SMU
at Cincinnati
|
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
BYU
at East Carolina
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
USF
at Tulane
|
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Louisville
at Florida State
|
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh
at Duke
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Boston College
at Virginia
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Syracuse
at (9) Miami (Fla.)
|
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
North Carolina
at (15) Virginia Tech
|
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Wake Forest
at Georgia Tech
|
ESPNU
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Iowa
at Northwestern
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Purdue
at Rutgers
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Maryland
at (5) Wisconsin
|
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Indiana
at Michigan State
|
ABC
(Dave Flemming, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Illinois
at Minnesota
|
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(16) Michigan
at (3) Penn State
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Iowa State
at Texas Tech
|
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
(10) Oklahoma State
at Texas
|
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(8) Oklahoma
at Kansas State
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Kansas
at (4) TCU
|
FOX
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
8:00 p.m.
|
West Virginia
at Baylor
|
FS2 (FS1 if there is no ALCS Game 7)
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 20
|
6:00 p.m.
|
WKU
at Old Dominion
|
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, David Diehl, Erik Coleman)
|
Fri., Oct. 20
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Marshall
at Middle Tennessee
|
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Julie Stewart-Binks)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
5:00 p.m.
|
North Texas
at Florida Atlantic
|
ESPN3
(Frank Forte, Fred O’Connor)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
6:30 p.m.
|
UAB
at Charlotte
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Miss
at Louisiana Tech
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Rice
at UTSA
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, Geoff Schwartz, Kristen Balboni, Audrey Westcott)
KMYS-CW 35
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Akron
at Toledo
|
Raycom/ESPN3
(Mark Beier, Jordan Strack, Allie Hausfield)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Northern Illinois
at Bowling Green
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Western Michigan
at Eastern Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Kent State
at Ohio
|
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Buffalo
at Miami (Ohio)
|
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Ball State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 20
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Air Force
at Nevada
|
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
|
Fri., Oct. 20
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Colorado State
at New Mexico
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Utah State
at UNLV
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Wyoming
at Boise State
|
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Fresno State
at San Diego State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Arizona State
at Utah
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis, Shane Bacon)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Oregon
at UCLA
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Arizona
at California
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
10:45 p.m.
|
Colorado
at (14) Washington State
|
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Idaho
at Missouri
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Tennessee
at (1) Alabama
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Kentucky
at Mississippi State
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:15 p.m.
|
LSU
at Mississippi
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Auburn
at Arkansas
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 19
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Louisiana
at Arkansas State
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Troy
at Georgia State
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Wayne Gandy)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Coastal Carolina
at Appalachian State
|
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana-Monroe
at South Alabama
|
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Watson Brown)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Temple
at Army
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Louisiana Monroe
at UMass
|
Eleven Sports/UMass Sports Network
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh, Seth Cantor)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(12) USC
at (13) Notre Dame
|
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Sacramento State
at North Dakota
|
Midco Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Montana State
at Northern Colorado
|
ROOT Sports /ATT Sports Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Portland State
at Idaho State
|
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(8) Eastern Washington
at Southern Utah
|
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UC Davis
at Northern Arizona
|
NAU-TV/KASW/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
9:00 p.m.
|
(23) Weber State
at Cal Poly
|
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Liberty
at Monmouth
|
Big South Network/ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Charleston Southern
|
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Gardner-Webb
at Kennesaw State
|
ESPN3
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
(14) Elon
at Rhode Island
|
College Sports Live
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Towson
at (18) New Hampshire
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(11) Richmond
at Delaware
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(1) James Madison
at William & Mary
|
Cox/WHSV/Tribe Athletics TV
(Jay Colley, Mike Leach)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Maine
at Albany
|
FCS Atlantic/Fox Sports Go
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 20
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Princeton
at Harvard
|
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Columbia
at Dartmouth
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Yale
at Penn
|
NBC Sports Philadelphia+/Ivy League Network
(Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Brown
at Cornell
|
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Morgan State
at Howard
|
SPORTSfever Television
(Phil Schoener, Adam Pohl, Danielle Podleski)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Bethune-Cookman
at (12) North Carolina A&T
|
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
South Carolina State
at Delaware State
|
Hornets Nest
(Byron Dixon, Chris Moore)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Florida A&M
at Hampton
|
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Norfolk State
at (25) N.C. Central
|
NCCU Sports Network
(Jonathan Duren, Chris Simmons)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(9) Youngstown State
at Northern Iowa
|
Panther SN/ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(4) South Dakota
at (24) Illinois State
|
NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3
(Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland, Craig Bertsche)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Southern Illinois
at Indiana State
|
ESPN3
(Chase Eyrich, Andrew Gearhart)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(13) South Dakota State
at Missouri State
|
ESPN3
(Scott Warmann, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(10) Western Illinois
at (2) North Dakota State
|
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
St. Francis
at Duquesne
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Bryant
at Central Connecticut St.
|
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Sacred Heart
at Robert Morris
|
NEC Front Row
(Chris Shovlin, Brian Cleary)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(3) Jacksonville State
at Eastern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
UT-Martin
at Eastern Kentucky
|
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Southeast Missouri State
at Austin Peay
|
OVC Digital Network
(Christian Christenson, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
Colgate
at Holy Cross
|
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Fordham
at Georgetown
|
Patriot League Network
(Jeremy Huber, Emory Hunt, Mike Nebrich)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Bucknell
at Lafayette
|
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
Noon
|
San Diego
at Jacksonville
|
ESPN3
(Scott Manze)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Drake
at Marist
|
Red Fox Network
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Stetson
at Morehead State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Jason Blanton, Chuck Mraz)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Campbell
at Butler
|
(Mark Minner)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Dayton
at Davidson
|
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Mercer
at Furman
|
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:30 p.m.
|
(19) Western Carolina
at VMI
|
ESPN3
(Wade Branner, Chip Tarkenton)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
1:30 p.m.
|
(16) Samford
at (5) Wofford
|
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Citadel
at Chattanooga
|
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Southeastern Louisiana
at Abilene Christian
|
ACU Portal
(Grant Boone, Jim Reese)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Lamar
at (7) Sam Houston State
|
Eleven Sports/ESPN3
(Tom Franklin, John Harris, Megan Trammell)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Houston Baptist
at Stephen F. Austin
|
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Incarnate Word
at (20) McNeese State
|
Cowboy Insider
(Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(6) Central Arkansas
at Northwestern State
|
The Demon Sports Network
(Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Alcorn State
at (17) Grambling State
|
SWAC DN
(Robert Williamson, Santoria Black)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Virginia-Lynchburg
at Mississippi Valley State
|
You Tube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
|
Sat., Oct. 21
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern
at Jackson State
|
Livestream
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
Discussion