College football TV schedule: Week 8

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 19-21. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 19 8:00 p.m. Memphis at Houston ESPN (Dave Flemming, Andre Ware1, Laura Rutledge) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Tulsa at Connecticut ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. UCF at Navy CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. SMU at Cincinnati ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. BYU at East Carolina CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. USF at Tulane ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Louisville at Florida State ESPN (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Oct. 21 12:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Duke ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Oct. 21 12:30 p.m. Boston College at Virginia RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Syracuse at (9) Miami (Fla.) ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at (15) Virginia Tech ESPN2 (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Iowa at Northwestern ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Purdue at Rutgers Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Maryland at (5) Wisconsin FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State ABC (Dave Flemming, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Illinois at Minnesota Big Ten Network (Cory Provus, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker) Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. (16) Michigan at (3) Penn State ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Iowa State at Texas Tech FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon (10) Oklahoma State at Texas ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. (8) Oklahoma at Kansas State FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Oct. 21 8:00 p.m. Kansas at (4) TCU FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Oct. 21 8:00 p.m. West Virginia at Baylor FS2 (FS1 if there is no ALCS Game 7) (Brian Custer, Ben Leber)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 20 6:00 p.m. WKU at Old Dominion CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz, David Diehl, Erik Coleman) Fri., Oct. 20 7:00 p.m. Marshall at Middle Tennessee ESPN2 (Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Julie Stewart-Binks) Sat., Oct. 21 5:00 p.m. North Texas at Florida Atlantic ESPN3 (Frank Forte, Fred O’Connor) Sat., Oct. 21 6:30 p.m. UAB at Charlotte beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. Rice at UTSA Stadium on Facebook (Jason Knapp, Geoff Schwartz, Kristen Balboni, Audrey Westcott) KMYS-CW 35 (Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Aerin Carreno)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Akron at Toledo Raycom/ESPN3 (Mark Beier, Jordan Strack, Allie Hausfield) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Northern Illinois at Bowling Green ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Kent State at Ohio ESPN3 (Dave Weekley, John Gregory) Sat., Oct. 21 2:30 p.m. Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. Central Michigan at Ball State ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 20 9:30 p.m. Air Force at Nevada CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney) Fri., Oct. 20 10:15 p.m. Colorado State at New Mexico ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Oct. 21 6:00 p.m. Utah State at UNLV AT&T Sports Network (Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Oct. 21 10:15 p.m. Wyoming at Boise State ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey) Sat., Oct. 21 10:30 p.m. Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Arizona State at Utah FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis, Shane Bacon) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. Oregon at UCLA Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Oct. 21 8:00 p.m. Arizona at California Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Oct. 21 10:45 p.m. Colorado at (14) Washington State ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Idaho at Missouri SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Tennessee at (1) Alabama CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Oct. 21 7:15 p.m. LSU at Mississippi ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State ESPNU (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Troy at Georgia State ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Wayne Gandy) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN3 (Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Oct. 21 5:00 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama ESPN3 (Brock Bowling, Watson Brown)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Temple at Army CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Monroe at UMass Eleven Sports/UMass Sports Network (Eric Frede, Andy Gresh, Seth Cantor) Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. (12) USC at (13) Notre Dame NBC (Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 1:30 p.m. Sacramento State at North Dakota Midco Sports Network/Pluto TV (Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers) Sat., Oct. 21 2:30 p.m. Montana State at Northern Colorado ROOT Sports /ATT Sports Network (Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller) Sat., Oct. 21 4:30 p.m. Portland State at Idaho State Pluto TV (Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. (8) Eastern Washington at Southern Utah Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. UC Davis at Northern Arizona NAU-TV/KASW/Pluto TV (Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens, Zach Worhack) Sat., Oct. 21 9:00 p.m. (23) Weber State at Cal Poly Pluto TV (Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Liberty at Monmouth Big South Network/ESPN3 (Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti) Sat., Oct. 21 6:00 p.m. Savannah State at Charleston Southern Big South Network (Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State ESPN3 (Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon (14) Elon at Rhode Island College Sports Live (Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Towson at (18) New Hampshire None Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. (11) Richmond at Delaware College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. (1) James Madison at William & Mary Cox/WHSV/Tribe Athletics TV (Jay Colley, Mike Leach) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Maine at Albany FCS Atlantic/Fox Sports Go (Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 20 7:30 p.m. Princeton at Harvard NBC Sports Network (Paul Burmeister, Ross Tucker) Sat., Oct. 21 12:30 p.m. Columbia at Dartmouth Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network (Bill Spaulding, Matt Goldstein) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Yale at Penn NBC Sports Philadelphia+/Ivy League Network (Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. Brown at Cornell Ivy League Network (Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Morgan State at Howard SPORTSfever Television (Phil Schoener, Adam Pohl, Danielle Podleski) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at (12) North Carolina A&T ESPN3 (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. South Carolina State at Delaware State Hornets Nest (Byron Dixon, Chris Moore) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Hampton Pirate TV (Richie Summerville, Jay Lang) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Norfolk State at (25) N.C. Central NCCU Sports Network (Jonathan Duren, Chris Simmons)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. (9) Youngstown State at Northern Iowa Panther SN/ESPN3 (Brad Wells, Justin Surrency) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. (4) South Dakota at (24) Illinois State NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3 (Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland, Craig Bertsche) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN3 (Chase Eyrich, Andrew Gearhart) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. (13) South Dakota State at Missouri State ESPN3 (Scott Warmann, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. (10) Western Illinois at (2) North Dakota State NBC North Dakota/ESPN3 (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon St. Francis at Duquesne ESPN3 (Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Bryant at Central Connecticut St. NEC Front Row (Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Sacred Heart at Robert Morris NEC Front Row (Chris Shovlin, Brian Cleary)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. (3) Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois ESPN3 (Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. UT-Martin at Eastern Kentucky OVC Digital Network (Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler) Sat., Oct. 21 5:00 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Austin Peay OVC Digital Network (Christian Christenson, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon Colgate at Holy Cross Stadium (Matt Martucci, Dave Owens) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Fordham at Georgetown Patriot League Network (Jeremy Huber, Emory Hunt, Mike Nebrich) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Bucknell at Lafayette Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network (Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 Noon San Diego at Jacksonville ESPN3 (Scott Manze) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Drake at Marist Red Fox Network (Geoff Brault, Ed Weir) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Stetson at Morehead State OVC Digital Network (Jason Blanton, Chuck Mraz) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Campbell at Butler Facebook (Mark Minner) Sat., Oct. 21 1:00 p.m. Dayton at Davidson Davidson All-Access (Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 1:30 p.m. Mercer at Furman ESPN3 (Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole) Sat., Oct. 21 1:30 p.m. (19) Western Carolina at VMI ESPN3 (Wade Branner, Chip Tarkenton) Sat., Oct. 21 1:30 p.m. (16) Samford at (5) Wofford ESPN3 (Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp) Sat., Oct. 21 2:00 p.m. Citadel at Chattanooga ESPN3 (Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 3:30 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Abilene Christian ACU Portal (Grant Boone, Jim Reese) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. Lamar at (7) Sam Houston State Eleven Sports/ESPN3 (Tom Franklin, John Harris, Megan Trammell) Sat., Oct. 21 4:00 p.m. Houston Baptist at Stephen F. Austin ESPN3 (Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. Incarnate Word at (20) McNeese State Cowboy Insider (Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. (6) Central Arkansas at Northwestern State The Demon Sports Network (Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. Alcorn State at (17) Grambling State SWAC DN (Robert Williamson, Santoria Black) Sat., Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Mississippi Valley State You Tube (Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins) Sat., Oct. 21 7:00 p.m. Southern at Jackson State Livestream (Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree