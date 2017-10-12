College football TV schedule: Week 7

The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 12-14.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Connecticut at Temple ESPNews (Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2) Sat., Oct. 14 3:45 p.m. Navy at Memphis ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Houston at Tulsa ESPNews (Shawn Kenney, Al Groh) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. East Carolina at UCF CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney) Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati at USF ESPNU (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 13 7:00 p.m. (2) Clemson at Syracuse ESPN (Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Florida State at Duke ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon N.C. State at Pittsburgh RSN (Evan Leppler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl) Sat., Oct. 14 12:20 p.m. Boston College at Louisville ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at (12) Miami (Fla.) ABC (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon (15) Michigan at Indiana ABC (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Rutgers at Illinois Big Ten Network (Cory Provus, J Leman2) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Maryland ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Purdue at (7) Wisconsin Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington) Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. (9) Ohio State at Nebraska FS1 (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. Michigan State at Minnesota Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Kansas at Iowa State FSN (Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon (6) TCU at Kansas State FS1 (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Baylor at (13) Oklahoma State FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. (11) Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, Texas) ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 2:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Marshall ESPN3 (Keith Morehouse, Doug Chapman) Sat., Oct. 14 4:30 p.m. Charlotte at WKU Flo Football (Joe Brunk, Billy Rutledge) Sat., Oct. 14 6:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UAB beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. UTEP at Southern Miss Stadium/Twitter (Ron Thulin, Max Starks) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. UTSA at North Texas KCWX/KDAF/ESPN3 (Mike Lefko, Chuck Miketinac, Gary Striewski) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Tulane at FIU CUSA TV (A.J. Ricketts, Hurlie Brown)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Buffalo ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Ohio at Bowling Green ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Bobby Carpenter) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Toledo at Central Michigan ESPN3 (Dave Weekley, Marcus Ray) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Kent State ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Akron at Western Michigan CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. UNLV at Air Force AT&T Sports Network (Brad Thompson, Sed Bonner, JJ Raterink) Sat., Oct. 14 4:30 p.m. Wyoming at Utah State Stadium on Facebook (Chris Hassel, AJ Hawk, Shae Peppler) Sat., Oct. 14 10:00 p.m. New Mexico at Fresno State AT&T Sports Network (Ari Wolfe, Joel Dreesen) Sat., Oct. 14 10:15 p.m. Nevada at Colorado State ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison) Sat., Oct. 14 10:30 p.m. Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Oct. 14 Midnight San Jose State at Hawaii Spectrum Sports Hawaii (Robert Kekaula, Rick Miano, Scott Robbs)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 13 10:30 p.m. (8) Washington State at California ESPN (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvorcek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Colorado at Oregon State Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. Utah at (14) USC ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Oct. 14 9:00 p.m. UCLA at Arizona Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Oct. 14 10:45 p.m. (5) Washington at Arizona State ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Oct. 14 11:00 p.m. Oregon at Stanford FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon BYU at Mississippi State SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. (10) Auburn at LSU CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Oct. 14 7:15 p.m. Arkansas at (1) Alabama ESPN (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor) Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. Missouri at (4) Georgia SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 12 7:30 p.m. Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPNU (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley) Sat., Oct. 14 5:00 p.m. Georgia State at Louisiana-Monroe ESPN3 (Joel Meyers, Brian Kincher) Sat., Oct. 14 5:00 p.m. Appalachian State at Idaho ESPN3 (Trey Bender, Jay Taylor) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. New Mexico State at Georgia Southern ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Eastern Michigan at Army CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. North Dakota at (24) Montana ROOT Sports Northwest/Audience Network (Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Montana State at (10) E. Washington SWX/Pluto TV (Sam Adams, Bill Ames) Sat., Oct. 14 5:00 p.m. Northern Arizona at Portland State Pluto TV (Tom Hewitt, Mike Lund) Sat., Oct. 14 8:00 p.m. Southern Utah at (18) Weber State Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Oct. 14 9:00 p.m. Idaho State at Sacramento State Pluto TV (Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Charleston Southern at Presbyterian Stadium (Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. Kennesaw State at Liberty ESPN3 (Patrick Kinas, Jay Sonnhalter)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. William & Mary at Delaware NBC Sports Philadelphia (Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail) Blue Hens All-Access (Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. (11) Villanova at (1) James Madison MASN2 (Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek) College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Rhode Island at Maine Black Bear SN/FCS Atlantic (Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. (13) Richmond at Towson FCS Pacific (Matt Janus, Brad Jackson) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. (12) New Hampshire at Stony Brook Wolfie Vision (Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Lafayette at Harvard NESN/Ivy League Network (Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty) Sat., Oct. 14 12:30 p.m. Princeton at Brown Ivy League Network (Scott Cordischi) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Holy Cross at Yale ESPN3 (Ron Vaccaro, Carm Cozza1) Sat., Oct. 14 1:30 p.m. Pennsylvania at Columbia Eleven Sports/Twitter (Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4, Seth Cantor) Sat., Oct. 14 1:30 p.m. Bucknell at Cornell Ivy League Network (Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Savannah State at Morgan State SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3 (Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. Howard at Delaware State Hornets Nest (Byron Dixon, Chris Moore) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. Hampton at Norfolk State ESPN3 (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. Gardner-Webb at (25) N.C. Central NCCU SN (Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. (15) North Carolina A&T at Florida A&M None Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman Cat Eye Network (Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. (17) Illinois State at Southern Illinois ESPN3 (Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Indiana State at (4) South Dakota Midco SN/ESPN3 (Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Northern Iowa at (7) South Dakota State Midco SN 2/ESPN3 (Tom Niemann, Hank McCall, Carla Metts) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Missouri State at (14) Western Illinois WIU TV 3/You Tube/ESPN3 (Danny Frey, Michael Packard, Nick Gehricke) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. (2) North Dakota State at (8) Youngstown State ESPN3 (Brad Wells, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Dartmouth at Sacred Heart NEC Front Row (Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman, Dario Melendez) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. St. Francis at Bryant NEC Front Row (Tristan Hobbes, Tom Lynch) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. Duquesne at Robert Morris ESPN3 (Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. Central Connecticut State at Wagner NEC Front Row (Pete Mundo, John Jastremski)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri State OVC Digital Network (Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Murray State OVC Digital Network (Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at (3) Jacksonville State ESPN3 (Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Austin Peay at Tennessee State OVC Digital Network (Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Fordham at Colgate Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter (Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh) Sat., Oct. 14 12:30 p.m. Georgetown at Lehigh Service Electric 2/ Patriot League Network (Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville at Butler Facebook (Mark Minner) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Campbell at Dayton Facebook (Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. Davidson at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Weston, Tom James) Sat., Oct. 14 2:00 p.m. Marist at Valparaiso None Sat., Oct. 14 5:00 p.m. Morehead State at San Diego The W.tv (Jack Cronin)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 1:00 p.m. VMI at Furman ESPN3 (Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at (21) Western Carolina ESPN3 (Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller) Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Mercer Stadium/Twitter (Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks) Sat., Oct. 14 6:00 p.m. (5) Wofford at (23) Citadel ESPN3 (Kendall Lewis, James Riley, TBA)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 4:00 p.m. Abilene Christian at Nicholls State Cox Sports TV/ESPN3 (Ken Berthlot, Wayde Keiser) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at (6) Central Arkansas ESPN3 (Lincoln Rose, Nate Griffin) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Lamar at Incarnate Word UIWtv (Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Northwestern State at (9) Sam Houston State Eleven Sports/SLC DN (Mike Meltser, John Harris) Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Baptist ESPN3 (Tom Frankin, Lemont Williams)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State Braves All-Access (Charles Edmond, Chris Terry) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Alabama State at Texas Southern AT&T Sports Network (Butch Alsandor, Ken Moore, Nick Strong) Sat., Oct. 14 3:00 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M None Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Central State (Ohio) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff None Sat., Oct. 14 7:00 p.m. Tuskegee (Ala.) vs. Jackson State (Mobile, Ala.) None

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – NFF Board Member