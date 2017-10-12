 jump to example.com
 

College football TV schedule: Week 7

Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, 7:08 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 12-14.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Connecticut
at Temple
ESPNews
(Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:45 p.m.
Navy
at Memphis
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Houston
at Tulsa
ESPNews
(Shawn Kenney, Al Groh)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
East Carolina
at UCF
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati
at USF
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 13
7:00 p.m.
(2) Clemson
at Syracuse
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Florida State
at Duke
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
N.C. State
at Pittsburgh
RSN
(Evan Leppler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl)
Sat., Oct. 14
12:20 p.m.
Boston College
at Louisville
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech
at (12) Miami (Fla.)
ABC
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Virginia
at North Carolina
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
(15) Michigan
at Indiana
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Rutgers
at Illinois
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, J Leman2)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Northwestern
at Maryland
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Purdue
at (7) Wisconsin
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
(9) Ohio State
at Nebraska
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
Michigan State
at Minnesota
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Texas Tech
at West Virginia
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Kansas
at Iowa State
FSN
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
(6) TCU
at Kansas State
FS1
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Baylor
at (13) Oklahoma State
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
(11) Oklahoma
vs. Texas
(Dallas, Texas)
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:30 p.m.
Old Dominion
at Marshall
ESPN3
(Keith Morehouse, Doug Chapman)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:30 p.m.
Charlotte
at WKU
Flo Football
(Joe Brunk, Billy Rutledge)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee
at UAB
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
UTEP
at Southern Miss
Stadium/Twitter
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
UTSA
at North Texas
KCWX/KDAF/ESPN3
(Mike Lefko, Chuck Miketinac, Gary Striewski)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Tulane
at FIU
CUSA TV
(A.J. Ricketts, Hurlie Brown)
MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois
at Buffalo
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Ohio
at Bowling Green
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Bobby Carpenter)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Toledo
at Central Michigan
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio)
at Kent State
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Akron
at Western Michigan
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
UNLV
at Air Force
AT&T Sports Network
(Brad Thompson, Sed Bonner, JJ Raterink)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:30 p.m.
Wyoming
at Utah State
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, AJ Hawk, Shae Peppler)
Sat., Oct. 14
10:00 p.m.
New Mexico
at Fresno State
AT&T Sports Network
(Ari Wolfe, Joel Dreesen)
Sat., Oct. 14
10:15 p.m.
Nevada
at Colorado State
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Sat., Oct. 14
10:30 p.m.
Boise State
at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Oct. 14
Midnight
San Jose State
at Hawaii
Spectrum Sports Hawaii
(Robert Kekaula, Rick Miano, Scott Robbs)
Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 13
10:30 p.m.
(8) Washington State
at California
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvorcek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Colorado
at Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
Utah
at (14) USC
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Oct. 14
9:00 p.m.
UCLA
at Arizona
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Oct. 14
10:45 p.m.
(5) Washington
at Arizona State
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Oct. 14
11:00 p.m.
Oregon
at Stanford
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
South Carolina
at Tennessee
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
BYU
at Mississippi State
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
(10) Auburn
at LSU
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt
at Mississippi
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Texas A&M
at Florida
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:15 p.m.
Arkansas
at (1) Alabama
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:30 p.m.
Missouri
at (4) Georgia
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 12
7:30 p.m.
Texas State
at Louisiana-Lafayette
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Oct. 14
5:00 p.m.
Georgia State
at Louisiana-Monroe
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kincher)
Sat., Oct. 14
5:00 p.m.
Appalachian State
at Idaho
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, Jay Taylor)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
New Mexico State
at Georgia Southern
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Coastal Carolina
at Arkansas State
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Eastern Michigan
at Army
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
North Dakota
at (24) Montana
ROOT Sports Northwest/Audience Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Montana State
at (10) E. Washington
SWX/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
Sat., Oct. 14
5:00 p.m.
Northern Arizona
at Portland State
Pluto TV
(Tom Hewitt, Mike Lund)
Sat., Oct. 14
8:00 p.m.
Southern Utah
at (18) Weber State
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Oct. 14
9:00 p.m.
Idaho State
at Sacramento State
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Charleston Southern
at Presbyterian
Stadium
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
Kennesaw State
at Liberty
ESPN3
(Patrick Kinas, Jay Sonnhalter)
CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
William & Mary
at Delaware
NBC Sports Philadelphia
(Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail)
Blue Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
(11) Villanova
at (1) James Madison
MASN2
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island
at Maine
Black Bear SN/FCS Atlantic
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
(13) Richmond
at Towson
FCS Pacific
(Matt Janus, Brad Jackson)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
(12) New Hampshire
at Stony Brook
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller)
Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Lafayette
at Harvard
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
Sat., Oct. 14
12:30 p.m.
Princeton
at Brown
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Holy Cross
at Yale
ESPN3
(Ron Vaccaro, Carm Cozza1)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania
at Columbia
Eleven Sports/Twitter
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4, Seth Cantor)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:30 p.m.
Bucknell
at Cornell
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Savannah State
at Morgan State
SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3
(Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
Howard
at Delaware State
Hornets Nest
(Byron Dixon, Chris Moore)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
Hampton
at Norfolk State
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
Gardner-Webb
at (25) N.C. Central
NCCU SN
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
(15) North Carolina A&T
at Florida A&M
None
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
South Carolina State
at Bethune-Cookman
Cat Eye Network
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
(17) Illinois State
at Southern Illinois
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
Indiana State
at (4) South Dakota
Midco SN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
Northern Iowa
at (7) South Dakota State
Midco SN 2/ESPN3
(Tom Niemann, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Missouri State
at (14) Western Illinois
WIU TV 3/You Tube/ESPN3
(Danny Frey, Michael Packard, Nick Gehricke)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
(2) North Dakota State
at (8) Youngstown State
ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Dartmouth
at Sacred Heart
NEC Front Row
(Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman, Dario Melendez)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
St. Francis
at Bryant
NEC Front Row
(Tristan Hobbes, Tom Lynch)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
Duquesne
at Robert Morris
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
Central Connecticut State at Wagner
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastremski)
Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
Tennessee Tech
at SE Missouri State
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Eastern Illinois
at Murray State
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky
at (3) Jacksonville State
ESPN3
(Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Austin Peay
at Tennessee State
OVC Digital Network
(Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)
Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
Noon
Fordham
at Colgate
Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
Sat., Oct. 14
12:30 p.m.
Georgetown
at Lehigh
Service Electric 2/ Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Jacksonville
at Butler
Facebook
(Mark Minner)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Campbell
at Dayton
Facebook
(Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
Davidson
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
Sat., Oct. 14
2:00 p.m.
Marist
at Valparaiso
None
Sat., Oct. 14
5:00 p.m.
Morehead State
at San Diego
The W.tv
(Jack Cronin)
Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
1:00 p.m.
VMI
at Furman
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
East Tennessee State
at (21) Western Carolina
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga
at Mercer
Stadium/Twitter
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)
Sat., Oct. 14
6:00 p.m.
(5) Wofford
at (23) Citadel
ESPN3
(Kendall Lewis, James Riley, TBA)
Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
4:00 p.m.
Abilene Christian
at Nicholls State
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Ken Berthlot, Wayde Keiser)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin
at (6) Central Arkansas
ESPN3
(Lincoln Rose, Nate Griffin)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Lamar
at Incarnate Word
UIWtv
(Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Northwestern State
at (9) Sam Houston State
Eleven Sports/SLC DN
(Mike Meltser, John Harris)
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana
at Houston Baptist
ESPN3
(Tom Frankin, Lemont Williams)
SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
Prairie View A&M
at Alcorn State
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
Alabama State
at Texas Southern
AT&T Sports Network
(Butch Alsandor, Ken Moore, Nick Strong)
Sat., Oct. 14
3:00 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State
at Alabama A&M
None
Sat., Oct. 14
3:30 p.m.
Central State (Ohio)
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
None
Sat., Oct. 14
7:00 p.m.
Tuskegee (Ala.)
vs. Jackson State
(Mobile, Ala.)
None
 
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
September 2017 general fund revenue collections up 5.5%
Staunton parking study findings presented
Tough challenges ahead for California firefighters, residents, according to Virginia Tech fire expert
Fall wildfire season begins Sunday
How to launch your website on a shoestring budget
STAB presenting Tartuffe Nov. 3-5
Composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman provides live score for film of Appalachian towns
Bridgewater College to hold CROP Meal, Walk