College football TV schedule: Week 7
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 12-14.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Connecticut
at Temple
|
ESPNews
(Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:45 p.m.
|
Navy
at Memphis
|
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Houston
at Tulsa
|
ESPNews
(Shawn Kenney, Al Groh)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
East Carolina
at UCF
|
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Cincinnati
at USF
|
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 13
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(2) Clemson
at Syracuse
|
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Florida State
at Duke
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
N.C. State
at Pittsburgh
|
RSN
(Evan Leppler, Takeo Spikes, Amanda Kuhl)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Boston College
at Louisville
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Georgia Tech
at (12) Miami (Fla.)
|
ABC
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Virginia
at North Carolina
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
(15) Michigan
at Indiana
|
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Rutgers
at Illinois
|
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Northwestern
at Maryland
|
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Purdue
at (7) Wisconsin
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(9) Ohio State
at Nebraska
|
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Michigan State
at Minnesota
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Texas Tech
at West Virginia
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Kansas
at Iowa State
|
FSN
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
(6) TCU
at Kansas State
|
FS1
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Baylor
at (13) Oklahoma State
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(11) Oklahoma
vs. Texas
(Dallas, Texas)
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Old Dominion
at Marshall
|
ESPN3
(Keith Morehouse, Doug Chapman)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Charlotte
at WKU
|
Flo Football
(Joe Brunk, Billy Rutledge)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee
at UAB
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UTEP
at Southern Miss
|
Stadium/Twitter
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UTSA
at North Texas
|
KCWX/KDAF/ESPN3
(Mike Lefko, Chuck Miketinac, Gary Striewski)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Tulane
at FIU
|
CUSA TV
(A.J. Ricketts, Hurlie Brown)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Northern Illinois
at Buffalo
|
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Ohio
at Bowling Green
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Bobby Carpenter)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Toledo
at Central Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Miami (Ohio)
at Kent State
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Akron
at Western Michigan
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
UNLV
at Air Force
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Brad Thompson, Sed Bonner, JJ Raterink)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Wyoming
at Utah State
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, AJ Hawk, Shae Peppler)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
10:00 p.m.
|
New Mexico
at Fresno State
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Ari Wolfe, Joel Dreesen)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Nevada
at Colorado State
|
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Boise State
at San Diego State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Midnight
|
San Jose State
at Hawaii
|
Spectrum Sports Hawaii
(Robert Kekaula, Rick Miano, Scott Robbs)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 13
|
10:30 p.m.
|
(8) Washington State
at California
|
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvorcek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Colorado
at Oregon State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Utah
at (14) USC
|
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
9:00 p.m.
|
UCLA
at Arizona
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
10:45 p.m.
|
(5) Washington
at Arizona State
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
11:00 p.m.
|
Oregon
at Stanford
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
South Carolina
at Tennessee
|
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
BYU
at Mississippi State
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(10) Auburn
at LSU
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Vanderbilt
at Mississippi
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Texas A&M
at Florida
|
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:15 p.m.
|
Arkansas
at (1) Alabama
|
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Missouri
at (4) Georgia
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 12
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Texas State
at Louisiana-Lafayette
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Georgia State
at Louisiana-Monroe
|
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kincher)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Appalachian State
at Idaho
|
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, Jay Taylor)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
New Mexico State
at Georgia Southern
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Coastal Carolina
at Arkansas State
|
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Eastern Michigan
at Army
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
North Dakota
at (24) Montana
|
ROOT Sports Northwest/Audience Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Montana State
at (10) E. Washington
|
SWX/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Northern Arizona
at Portland State
|
Pluto TV
(Tom Hewitt, Mike Lund)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Southern Utah
at (18) Weber State
|
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Idaho State
at Sacramento State
|
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Charleston Southern
at Presbyterian
|
Stadium
(Mike Hogewood, Renaldo Wynn)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Kennesaw State
at Liberty
|
ESPN3
(Patrick Kinas, Jay Sonnhalter)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
William & Mary
at Delaware
|
NBC Sports Philadelphia
(Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail)
Blue Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(11) Villanova
at (1) James Madison
|
MASN2
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Rhode Island
at Maine
|
Black Bear SN/FCS Atlantic
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DiVito)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(13) Richmond
at Towson
|
FCS Pacific
(Matt Janus, Brad Jackson)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
(12) New Hampshire
at Stony Brook
|
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Lafayette
at Harvard
|
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Princeton
at Brown
|
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Holy Cross
at Yale
|
ESPN3
(Ron Vaccaro, Carm Cozza1)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Pennsylvania
at Columbia
|
Eleven Sports/Twitter
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4, Seth Cantor)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Bucknell
at Cornell
|
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Morgan State
|
SPORTSfever Television/ESPN3
(Phil Schoener, Emory Hunt, Danielle Podleski)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Howard
at Delaware State
|
Hornets Nest
(Byron Dixon, Chris Moore)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Hampton
at Norfolk State
|
ESPN3
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Gardner-Webb
at (25) N.C. Central
|
NCCU SN
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(15) North Carolina A&T
at Florida A&M
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
South Carolina State
at Bethune-Cookman
|
Cat Eye Network
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(17) Illinois State
at Southern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Indiana State
at (4) South Dakota
|
Midco SN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Northern Iowa
at (7) South Dakota State
|
Midco SN 2/ESPN3
(Tom Niemann, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Missouri State
at (14) Western Illinois
|
WIU TV 3/You Tube/ESPN3
(Danny Frey, Michael Packard, Nick Gehricke)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(2) North Dakota State
at (8) Youngstown State
|
ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Dartmouth
at Sacred Heart
|
NEC Front Row
(Randy Brochu, Freddie Coleman, Dario Melendez)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
St. Francis
at Bryant
|
NEC Front Row
(Tristan Hobbes, Tom Lynch)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Duquesne
at Robert Morris
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Central Connecticut State at Wagner
|
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastremski)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee Tech
at SE Missouri State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Illinois
at Murray State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Kentucky
at (3) Jacksonville State
|
ESPN3
(Bob Belvin, Kevin Ingram)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Austin Peay
at Tennessee State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
Noon
|
Fordham
at Colgate
|
Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Georgetown
at Lehigh
|
Service Electric 2/ Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Jacksonville
at Butler
|
(Mark Minner)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Campbell
at Dayton
|
(Larry Hansgen, Mike Kelly)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Davidson
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Marist
at Valparaiso
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Morehead State
at San Diego
|
The W.tv
(Jack Cronin)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
1:00 p.m.
|
VMI
at Furman
|
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
East Tennessee State
at (21) Western Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Chattanooga
at Mercer
|
Stadium/Twitter
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
6:00 p.m.
|
(5) Wofford
at (23) Citadel
|
ESPN3
(Kendall Lewis, James Riley, TBA)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Abilene Christian
at Nicholls State
|
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Ken Berthlot, Wayde Keiser)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Stephen F. Austin
at (6) Central Arkansas
|
ESPN3
(Lincoln Rose, Nate Griffin)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Lamar
at Incarnate Word
|
UIWtv
(Chris Reyes, Jaime Valdez)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Northwestern State
at (9) Sam Houston State
|
Eleven Sports/SLC DN
(Mike Meltser, John Harris)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southeastern Louisiana
at Houston Baptist
|
ESPN3
(Tom Frankin, Lemont Williams)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Prairie View A&M
at Alcorn State
|
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Alabama State
at Texas Southern
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Butch Alsandor, Ken Moore, Nick Strong)
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi Valley State
at Alabama A&M
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Central State (Ohio)
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 14
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Tuskegee (Ala.)
vs. Jackson State
(Mobile, Ala.)
|
None
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
Discussion