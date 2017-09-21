 jump to example.com

College football TV schedule: Week 4

Published Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017, 5:22 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 21-24, 2017. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Sept. 21
7:30 p.m.
Temple
at USF
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Joey Galloway2, Booger McFarland, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Texas Tech
at Houston
ABC/ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Army
at Tulane
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Cassie McKinney)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:30 p.m.
New Mexico
at Tulsa
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati
at Navy
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Arkansas State
at SMU
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Stanford Routt)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois
at Memphis
KFVS-TV/ESPN3
(Jeff Brightwell, Greg Gaston)
Sun., Sept. 24
Noon
East Carolina
at Connecticut
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

 

ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
N.C. State
at (11) Florida State
ABC/ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Kent State
at Louisville
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Sept. 23
12:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh
at Georgia Tech
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Old Dominion
at (13) Virginia Tech
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Toledo
at Miami (Fla.)
RSN
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Duke
at North Carolina
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Desmond Purnell)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Boston College
at (2) Clemson
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)

 

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
UNLV
at (10) Ohio State
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, James Laurinaitis)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:00 p.m.
UCF
at Maryland
FS1
(Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, A.J. Hawk)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern
at Indiana
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, J Leman2)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Rutgers
at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Sept. 23
4:00 p.m.
(8) Michigan
at Purdue
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
(4) Penn State
at Iowa
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
Notre Dame
at Michigan State
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

 

Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
West Virginia
at Kansas
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
(16) TCU
(6) at Oklahoma State
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:30 p.m.
(3) Oklahoma
at Baylor
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)

 

Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Georgia Southern
at Charlotte
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Libby Weihsmann)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:30 p.m.
UAB
at North Texas
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Ball State
at WKU
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Bowling Green
at Middle Tennessee
ESPN3
(Jake Rose, Joe Leadingham)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
FIU
at Rice
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Erik Coleman, Camryn Irwin)

 

MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Ohio
at Eastern Michigan
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Bobby Carpenter)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio)
at Central Michigan
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Florida Atlantic
at Buffalo
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Wagner
at Western Michigan
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Dustin Fox)

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 22
8:00 p.m.
Virginia
at Boise State
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
San Diego State
at Air Force
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
Utah State
at San Jose State
Stadium on Facebook
(Dan Hellie, Daniel Jeremiah)
Sat., Sept. 23
10:15 p.m.
Hawaii
at Wyoming
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 22
10:30 p.m.
Utah
at Arizona
FS1
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jennifer Hale)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
(5) USC
at California
ABC
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Nevada
at Washington State
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Sept. 23
10:00 p.m.
(7) Washington
at Colorado
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Sept. 23
10:00 p.m.
Oregon
at Arizona State
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Sept. 23
10:30 p.m.
UCLA
at Stanford
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Arkansas
vs. Texas A&M
(Arlington, Texas)
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
UMass
at Tennessee
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
(1) Alabama
at Vanderbilt
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech
at South Carolina
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(14) Mississippi State
at (12) Georgia
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Syracuse
at LSU
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Julie Stewart-Binks)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
(15) Auburn
at Missouri
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
Florida
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Idaho
at South Alabama
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest
at Appalachian State
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Stan Lewter)
Sat., Sept. 23
5:00 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe
at Louisiana
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Watson Brown)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Akron
at Troy
ESPN3
(Tiffany Greene, Hutson Mason)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:30 p.m.
Western Illinois
at Coastal Carolina
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Doug Graber)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:30 p.m.
UTSA
at Texas State
KEYE-TV/KMYS-TV/ESPN3
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Brooke Shoemaker)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
UTEP
at New Mexico State
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Jay Taylor)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:00 p.m.
Idaho State
at Northern Colorado
Pluto TV
(Troy Coverdale, Aaron Roth)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Montana State
at (17) North Dakota
Midco Sports Net/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
SWX Montana
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
UC Davis
at (23) Weber State
KJZZ-TV/Pluto TV
(Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, Tony Parks)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
(11) Eastern Washington
at Montana
Eleven Sports Network
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Sept. 23
9:00 p.m.
Northern Arizona
at Cal Poly
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Ramses Barden)
Sat., Sept. 23
9:00 p.m.
Southern Utah
at Sacramento State
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Point (Ga.)
at Charleston Southern
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Cumberland (Tenn.)
at Presbyterian
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:30 p.m.
Maine
at (1) James Madison
MASN
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
MadiZONE HD Sports Net
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island
at (15) New Hampshire
ESPN3
(Brendan Glasheen, Tim O’Sullivan)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Elon
at (8) Richmond
Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Towson
at Stony Brook
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(7) Villanova
at Albany
ESPN3
(Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Brown
at Harvard
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Cornell
at Yale
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Georgetown
at Columbia
SNY/Ivy League Network
(Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(25) Holy Cross
at Dartmouth
Ivy League Network
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)

 

MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Sept. 21
7:30 p.m.
South Carolina State
at North Carolina Central
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman
at Howard
None
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Monmouth
at Hampton
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Norfolk State
at Delaware State
YouTube
(TBA)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Florida A&M
at Savannah State
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(21) North Carolina A&T
at Morgan State
Flowplayer
(Lamont Germany, Austin Ward)

 

Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:00 p.m.
(14) Illinois State
at Missouri State
ESPN3
(Don West, Corey Riggs)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris
at (2) North Dakota State
KVLY/NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

 

Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
Noon
Walsh (Ohio)
at Central Connecticut
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Fordham
at Bryant
NEC Front Row
(Tristan Hobbs, Tom Lynch)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
5:00 p.m.
(20) Tennessee State
at (24) UT Martin
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Tennessee Tech
at Eastern Kentucky
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Austin Peay
at Murray State
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State
at Eastern Illinois
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(16) Liberty
at (5) Jacksonville State
WEAC-TV/OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)

 

Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
12:30 p.m.
Penn
at Lehigh
Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Furman
at Colgate
Patriot League Network
(J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart
at Bucknell
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Princeton
at Lafayette
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:00 p.m.
Dayton
at Morehead State
OVC Digital Network
(Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton)
Sat., Sept. 23
2:00 p.m.
Valparaiso
at Drake
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
Sat., Sept. 23
4:00 p.m.
Campbell
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
Sat., Sept. 23
5:00 p.m.
Butler
at San Diego
TheW.tv
(Jack Cronin)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Jacksonville
at Marist
Red Fox Network
(Geoff Brault)

 

Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga
at VMI
Stadium
(Wade Branner, Chris Graham)
Sat., Sept. 23
1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb
at (9) Wofford
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
(18) Samford
at Western Carolina
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Mercer
at East Tennessee State
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Houston Baptist
at McNeese State
Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox College Sports
(Tom Franklin, ND Kalu, Jessica Province)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Nicholls State
at (3) Sam Houston State
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin
at Abilene Christian
ACU Portal
(Grant Boone, Jim Reese)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
Lamar
at Southeastern Louisiana
Southeastern Channel/Southland DN
(John Stanton, Wesley Boone, Richie Solares)
SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Texas Southern
at Alabama A&M
None
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Southern
at Alcorn State
SWAC Digital Network
(Robert Williamson, Santoria Black)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
(22) Grambling State
at Mississippi Valley
You Tube
(Lee Hall, TBA)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Jackson State
Livestream
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
Sat., Sept. 23
8:00 p.m.
Prairie View
at Alabama State
Hornet Sports Network
(Jonathan Spells, Machion Sanders, Rob Taylor)
 
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
   
Discussion
 
Highlights

