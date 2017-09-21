College football TV schedule: Week 4

The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 21-24, 2017. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Temple at USF ESPN (Dave Flemming, Joey Galloway2, Booger McFarland, Laura Rutledge) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Texas Tech at Houston ABC/ESPN2 (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Army at Tulane CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Cassie McKinney) Sat., Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. New Mexico at Tulsa ESPN3 (Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Navy CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Arkansas State at SMU ESPN3 (David Saltzman, Stanford Routt) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at Memphis KFVS-TV/ESPN3 (Jeff Brightwell, Greg Gaston) Sun., Sept. 24 Noon East Carolina at Connecticut ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon N.C. State at (11) Florida State ABC/ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Kent State at Louisville RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Sept. 23 12:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Old Dominion at (13) Virginia Tech ACC Network Extra/ESPN3 (Dave Weekley, John Gregory) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Toledo at Miami (Fla.) RSN (Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Desmond Purnell) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Boston College at (2) Clemson ESPN2 (Dave LaMont, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon UNLV at (10) Ohio State Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, James Laurinaitis) Sat., Sept. 23 3:00 p.m. UCF at Maryland FS1 (Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, A.J. Hawk) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Indiana Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington, J Leman2) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Rutgers at Nebraska Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker) Sat., Sept. 23 4:00 p.m. (8) Michigan at Purdue FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. (4) Penn State at Iowa ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. Notre Dame at Michigan State FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon West Virginia at Kansas ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. (16) TCU (6) at Oklahoma State ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Sept. 23 6:30 p.m. (3) Oklahoma at Baylor FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Georgia Southern at Charlotte WCCB-TV/CUSA TV (Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Libby Weihsmann) Sat., Sept. 23 6:30 p.m. UAB at North Texas beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Ball State at WKU Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 (Jake Rose, Joe Leadingham) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. FIU at Rice Stadium on Facebook (Chris Hassel, Erik Coleman, Camryn Irwin)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Ohio at Eastern Michigan ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Bobby Carpenter) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Central Michigan ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Buffalo ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Wagner at Western Michigan ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Dustin Fox)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 22 8:00 p.m. Virginia at Boise State ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Utah State at San Jose State Stadium on Facebook (Dan Hellie, Daniel Jeremiah) Sat., Sept. 23 10:15 p.m. Hawaii at Wyoming ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 22 10:30 p.m. Utah at Arizona FS1 (Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jennifer Hale) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. (5) USC at California ABC (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Nevada at Washington State Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Sept. 23 10:00 p.m. (7) Washington at Colorado FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Sept. 23 10:00 p.m. Oregon at Arizona State Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Sept. 23 10:30 p.m. UCLA at Stanford ESPN (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon UMass at Tennessee SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. (1) Alabama at Vanderbilt CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at South Carolina SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (14) Mississippi State at (12) Georgia ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Syracuse at LSU ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Julie Stewart-Binks) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. (15) Auburn at Missouri ESPNU (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Florida at Kentucky SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Idaho at South Alabama ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Appalachian State ESPN3 (Shawn Kenney, Stan Lewter) Sat., Sept. 23 5:00 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Watson Brown) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Akron at Troy ESPN3 (Tiffany Greene, Hutson Mason) Sat., Sept. 23 6:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Coastal Carolina ESPN3 (Brock Bowling, Doug Graber) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. UTSA at Texas State KEYE-TV/KMYS-TV/ESPN3 (Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Brooke Shoemaker) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. UTEP at New Mexico State ESPN3 (Greg Mescall, Jay Taylor)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 3:00 p.m. Idaho State at Northern Colorado Pluto TV (Troy Coverdale, Aaron Roth) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Montana State at (17) North Dakota Midco Sports Net/Pluto TV (Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers) SWX Montana (Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. UC Davis at (23) Weber State KJZZ-TV/Pluto TV (Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, Tony Parks) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. (11) Eastern Washington at Montana Eleven Sports Network (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Sept. 23 9:00 p.m. Northern Arizona at Cal Poly Pluto TV (Chris Sylvester, Ramses Barden) Sat., Sept. 23 9:00 p.m. Southern Utah at Sacramento State Pluto TV (Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Point (Ga.) at Charleston Southern Big South Network (Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Cumberland (Tenn.) at Presbyterian Big South Network (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. Maine at (1) James Madison MASN (Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek) MadiZONE HD Sports Net (Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Rhode Island at (15) New Hampshire ESPN3 (Brendan Glasheen, Tim O’Sullivan) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Elon at (8) Richmond Spider TV (Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Towson at Stony Brook College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (7) Villanova at Albany ESPN3 (Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Brown at Harvard NESN/Ivy League Network (Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Cornell at Yale Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network (Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Georgetown at Columbia SNY/Ivy League Network (Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (25) Holy Cross at Dartmouth Ivy League Network (Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. South Carolina State at North Carolina Central ESPNU (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Howard None Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Monmouth at Hampton Pirate TV (Richie Summerville, Jay Lang) Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Norfolk State at Delaware State YouTube (TBA) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Savannah State Savannah State All-Access (Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (21) North Carolina A&T at Morgan State Flowplayer (Lamont Germany, Austin Ward)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 3:00 p.m. (14) Illinois State at Missouri State ESPN3 (Don West, Corey Riggs) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Robert Morris at (2) North Dakota State KVLY/NBC North Dakota/ESPN3 (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 Noon Walsh (Ohio) at Central Connecticut NEC Front Row (Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Fordham at Bryant NEC Front Row (Tristan Hobbs, Tom Lynch)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 5:00 p.m. (20) Tennessee State at (24) UT Martin ESPN3 (Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky OVC Digital Network (Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Austin Peay at Murray State OVC Digital Network (Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Eastern Illinois OVC Digital Network (Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (16) Liberty at (5) Jacksonville State WEAC-TV/OVC Digital Network (Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 12:30 p.m. Penn at Lehigh Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network (Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Furman at Colgate Patriot League Network (J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Sacred Heart at Bucknell Patriot League Network (Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Princeton at Lafayette Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network (Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 1:00 p.m. Dayton at Morehead State OVC Digital Network (Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton) Sat., Sept. 23 2:00 p.m. Valparaiso at Drake Bulldog Vision (Chuck Reed) Sat., Sept. 23 4:00 p.m. Campbell at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Weston, Tom James) Sat., Sept. 23 5:00 p.m. Butler at San Diego TheW.tv (Jack Cronin) Sat., Sept. 23 6:00 p.m. Jacksonville at Marist Red Fox Network (Geoff Brault)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. Chattanooga at VMI Stadium (Wade Branner, Chris Graham) Sat., Sept. 23 1:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at (9) Wofford ESPN3 (Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. (18) Samford at Western Carolina ESPN3 (Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller) Sat., Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. Mercer at East Tennessee State ESPN3 (David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Houston Baptist at McNeese State Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox College Sports (Tom Franklin, ND Kalu, Jessica Province) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Nicholls State at (3) Sam Houston State ESPN3 (Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian ACU Portal (Grant Boone, Jim Reese) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Channel/Southland DN (John Stanton, Wesley Boone, Richie Solares)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Texas Southern at Alabama A&M None Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Southern at Alcorn State SWAC Digital Network (Robert Williamson, Santoria Black) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. (22) Grambling State at Mississippi Valley You Tube (Lee Hall, TBA) Sat., Sept. 23 7:00 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State Livestream (Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry) Sat., Sept. 23 8:00 p.m. Prairie View at Alabama State Hornet Sports Network (Jonathan Spells, Machion Sanders, Rob Taylor)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – NFF Board Member