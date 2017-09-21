College football TV schedule: Week 4
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 21-24, 2017. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Sept. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Temple
at USF
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Joey Galloway2, Booger McFarland, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Texas Tech
at Houston
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Army
at Tulane
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Cassie McKinney)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:30 p.m.
|
New Mexico
at Tulsa
|
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Cincinnati
at Navy
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas State
at SMU
|
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Stanford Routt)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Southern Illinois
at Memphis
|
KFVS-TV/ESPN3
(Jeff Brightwell, Greg Gaston)
|
Sun., Sept. 24
|
Noon
|
East Carolina
at Connecticut
|
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
N.C. State
at (11) Florida State
|
ABC/ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Kent State
at Louisville
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh
at Georgia Tech
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Old Dominion
at (13) Virginia Tech
|
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Toledo
at Miami (Fla.)
|
RSN
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Duke
at North Carolina
|
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Desmond Purnell)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Boston College
at (2) Clemson
|
ESPN2
(Dave LaMont, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
UNLV
at (10) Ohio State
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, James Laurinaitis)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:00 p.m.
|
UCF
at Maryland
|
FS1
(Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, A.J. Hawk)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Georgia Southern
at Indiana
|
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Rutgers
at Nebraska
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(8) Michigan
at Purdue
|
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(4) Penn State
at Iowa
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Notre Dame
at Michigan State
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
West Virginia
at Kansas
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(16) TCU
(6) at Oklahoma State
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(3) Oklahoma
at Baylor
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Georgia Southern
at Charlotte
|
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Libby Weihsmann)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:30 p.m.
|
UAB
at North Texas
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Ball State
at WKU
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Bowling Green
at Middle Tennessee
|
ESPN3
(Jake Rose, Joe Leadingham)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
FIU
at Rice
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Erik Coleman, Camryn Irwin)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Ohio
at Eastern Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Bobby Carpenter)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Miami (Ohio)
at Central Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Florida Atlantic
at Buffalo
|
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Wagner
at Western Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Dustin Fox)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 22
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Virginia
at Boise State
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
San Diego State
at Air Force
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Utah State
at San Jose State
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Dan Hellie, Daniel Jeremiah)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Hawaii
at Wyoming
|
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 22
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Utah
at Arizona
|
FS1
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jennifer Hale)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(5) USC
at California
|
ABC
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Nevada
at Washington State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
10:00 p.m.
|
(7) Washington
at Colorado
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Oregon
at Arizona State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
10:30 p.m.
|
UCLA
at Stanford
|
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Arkansas
vs. Texas A&M
(Arlington, Texas)
|
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
UMass
at Tennessee
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(1) Alabama
at Vanderbilt
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech
at South Carolina
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(14) Mississippi State
at (12) Georgia
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Syracuse
at LSU
|
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Julie Stewart-Binks)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(15) Auburn
at Missouri
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Florida
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Idaho
at South Alabama
|
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Wake Forest
at Appalachian State
|
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Stan Lewter)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana-Monroe
at Louisiana
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Akron
at Troy
|
ESPN3
(Tiffany Greene, Hutson Mason)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Western Illinois
at Coastal Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Doug Graber)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:30 p.m.
|
UTSA
at Texas State
|
KEYE-TV/KMYS-TV/ESPN3
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Brooke Shoemaker)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
UTEP
at New Mexico State
|
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Jay Taylor)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Idaho State
at Northern Colorado
|
Pluto TV
(Troy Coverdale, Aaron Roth)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Montana State
at (17) North Dakota
|
Midco Sports Net/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
SWX Montana
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
UC Davis
at (23) Weber State
|
KJZZ-TV/Pluto TV
(Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, Tony Parks)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(11) Eastern Washington
at Montana
|
Eleven Sports Network
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Northern Arizona
at Cal Poly
|
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Ramses Barden)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Southern Utah
at Sacramento State
|
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Point (Ga.)
at Charleston Southern
|
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Cumberland (Tenn.)
at Presbyterian
|
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Maine
at (1) James Madison
|
MASN
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
MadiZONE HD Sports Net
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Rhode Island
at (15) New Hampshire
|
ESPN3
(Brendan Glasheen, Tim O’Sullivan)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Elon
at (8) Richmond
|
Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Towson
at Stony Brook
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(7) Villanova
at Albany
|
ESPN3
(Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Brown
at Harvard
|
NESN/Ivy League Network
(Alex Vispoli, Eric Gallanty)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Cornell
at Yale
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Georgetown
at Columbia
|
SNY/Ivy League Network
(Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(25) Holy Cross
at Dartmouth
|
Ivy League Network
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Sept. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
South Carolina State
at North Carolina Central
|
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Bethune-Cookman
at Howard
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Monmouth
at Hampton
|
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Norfolk State
at Delaware State
|
YouTube
(TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Florida A&M
at Savannah State
|
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(21) North Carolina A&T
at Morgan State
|
Flowplayer
(Lamont Germany, Austin Ward)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(14) Illinois State
at Missouri State
|
ESPN3
(Don West, Corey Riggs)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Robert Morris
at (2) North Dakota State
|
KVLY/NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
Noon
|
Walsh (Ohio)
at Central Connecticut
|
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Fordham
at Bryant
|
NEC Front Row
(Tristan Hobbs, Tom Lynch)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
5:00 p.m.
|
(20) Tennessee State
at (24) UT Martin
|
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee Tech
at Eastern Kentucky
|
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Austin Peay
at Murray State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Bradley, Josh McKeel)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southeast Missouri State
at Eastern Illinois
|
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(16) Liberty
at (5) Jacksonville State
|
WEAC-TV/OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Penn
at Lehigh
|
Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Furman
at Colgate
|
Patriot League Network
(J.J. Klein, Danny Liedka)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Sacred Heart
at Bucknell
|
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Princeton
at Lafayette
|
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Dayton
at Morehead State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Valparaiso
at Drake
|
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Campbell
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Butler
at San Diego
|
TheW.tv
(Jack Cronin)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Jacksonville
at Marist
|
Red Fox Network
(Geoff Brault)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Chattanooga
at VMI
|
Stadium
(Wade Branner, Chris Graham)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Gardner-Webb
at (9) Wofford
|
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(18) Samford
at Western Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Mercer
at East Tennessee State
|
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Houston Baptist
at McNeese State
|
Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox College Sports
(Tom Franklin, ND Kalu, Jessica Province)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Nicholls State
at (3) Sam Houston State
|
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Stephen F. Austin
at Abilene Christian
|
ACU Portal
(Grant Boone, Jim Reese)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Lamar
at Southeastern Louisiana
|
Southeastern Channel/Southland DN
(John Stanton, Wesley Boone, Richie Solares)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Texas Southern
at Alabama A&M
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern
at Alcorn State
|
SWAC Digital Network
(Robert Williamson, Santoria Black)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(22) Grambling State
at Mississippi Valley
|
You Tube
(Lee Hall, TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Jackson State
|
Livestream
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Prairie View
at Alabama State
|
Hornet Sports Network
(Jonathan Spells, Machion Sanders, Rob Taylor)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
