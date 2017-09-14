College football TV schedule: Week 3
The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 14-16, 2017. Compiled by the National Foootball Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Illinois
at USF
|
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
|
Fri., Sept. 15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UMass
at Temple
|
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
UCLA
at Memphis
|
ABC
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Virginia Tech
at East Carolina
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Rice
at Houston
|
ESPN3
(Robert Lee, Stanford Routt)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
(8) Oklahoma State
at Pittsburgh
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Connecticut
at Virginia
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Furman
at N.C. State
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Baylor
at Duke
|
RSN/ACC Network
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Utah State
at Wake Forest
|
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Notre Dame
at Boston College
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Syracuse
|
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Matt Chatham)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(3) Clemson
at (14) Louisville
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Air Force
at (6) Michigan
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Michelle McMahon)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Northern Illinois
at Nebraska
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Les Miles,
Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
North Texas
at Iowa
|
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee
at Minnesota
|
Big Ten Network
(Joe Beninati, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Morgan State
at Rutgers
|
Big Ten Network
(Scott Graham, Ray Lucas)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Army
at (9) Ohio State
|
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Bowling Green
at Northwestern
|
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, Chuck Long1)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Georgia State
at (4) Penn State
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Delaware State
at West Virginia
|
AT&T SportsNet
(Rob King, Marc Bulger, Meg Bulger)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
SMU
at TCU
|
ESPNU
(Ray Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Tulane
at (2) Oklahoma
|
Pay-Per-View
(Brendan Burke, Dave Anderson, Christian Steckel)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Arizona State
at Texas Tech
|
Fox Sports Network
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 15
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Arizona
at UTEP
|
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Coastal Carolina
at UAB
|
Raycom/WBRC-TV/CUSA TV
(Doug Bell, Jay Sonnhalter, Christina Chambers)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
North Carolina
at Old Dominion
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
North Carolina A&T
at Charlotte
|
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Al Wallace, Libby Weihsmann)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Kent State
at Marshall
|
CUSA TV
(Mark Martin, Bobby Carpenter)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Bethune-Cookman
at Florida Atlantic
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern
at UTSA
|
KCWX-TV/CUSA TV
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Mike Lefko)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech
at WKU
|
Stadium
(Chris Hassel, Darius Walker)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Iowa State
at Akron
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Cassie McKinney)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Kansas
at Ohio
|
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee Tech
at Ball State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barber, Mark Herrmann1)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Colgate
at Buffalo
|
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Idaho
at Western Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Tulsa
at Toledo
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Cincinnati
at Miami (Ohio)
|
WXIX-TV/ESPN3
(Tim Bray, Greg Frey)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thurs., Sept. 14
|
8:00 p.m.
|
New Mexico
at Boise State
|
ESPN
(Dave Fleming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Idaho State
at Nevada
|
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Oregon
at Wyoming
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Stanford
at San Diego State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Northern Colorado
at Colorado
|
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Oregon State
at Washington State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Texas
at (5) USC
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Fresno State
at (7) Washington
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
10:00 p.m.
|
San Jose State
at Utah
|
ESPN2
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley, Alex Corddry)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Ole Miss
at California
|
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
Louisiana
at Texas A&M
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Tennessee
at Florida
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Mercer
at (15) Auburn
|
SEC Network
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Gabe Gross)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Purdue
at Missouri
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Colorado State
at (1) Alabama
|
ESPN2
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(13) LSU
at Mississippi State
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Samford
at (12) Georgia
|
SEC Network Alternate Channel
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Desmond Purnell)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Kansas State
at Vanderbilt
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Kentucky
at South Carolina
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Miss
at Louisiana Monroe
|
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Appalachian State
at Texas State
|
ESPN3
(Tyler Denning, Stan Lewter)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Arkansas State
|
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Alabama A&M
at South Alabama
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Doug Graber)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Troy
at New Mexico State
|
Aggie Vision/ESPN3
(Adam Young, Danny Knee)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(10) Wisconsin
at BYU
|
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Montana
|
SWX/Altitude (Outside Montana)
(Riley Corcoran, Greg Sundberg)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
5:00 p.m.
|
UC Davis
at Portland State
|
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Mike Kramer)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(21) Northern Iowa
at Southern Utah
|
Pluto TV
(Art Challis, Devin Dixon)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Weber State
at Sacramento State
|
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Western Carolina
at Gardner-Webb
|
Big South Network/WMYA 40
(Jason Patterson, Tom Van Hoy)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Indiana State
at (19) Liberty
|
Big South Network/LFSN/ESPN3
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Campbell
at Presbyterian
|
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Harvard
at Rhode Island
|
CAA Network
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Howard
at (8) Richmond
|
SpiderTV/CSN MA+
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Roberton)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Norfolk State
at (1) James Madison
|
MASN2
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
MadiZONE HD Sports Net
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Cornell
at Delaware
|
Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Lafayette
at (7) Villanova
|
Lafayette SN/CS Live
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
(16) Charleston Southern
at Elon
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Bucknell
at William & Mary
|
TribeAthletics.com
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Sacred Heart
at Stony Brook
|
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Carey, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Monmouth
at Albany
|
ESPN3
(Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
Noon
|
San Diego
at Princeton
|
Eleven Sports
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Bryant
at Brown
|
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Wagner
at Columbia
|
SNY/Ivy League Network
Eamon McAnaney, Jeff Adams)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Ohio Dominican
at Penn
|
CSN Philly/Ivy League Network
(Joe Tordy, TBA)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Johnson C. Smith (N.C.)
at South Carolina State
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Livingstone (N.C.)
at Hampton
|
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Central Connecticut State
at (6) Youngstown State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Drae Smith)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(10) North Dakota
at (23) South Dakota
|
Midco Sports Net/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Murray State
at Missouri State
|
KOZL-TV/ESPN3
(Dan Lucy, Don West)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Drake
at (4) South Dakota State
|
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
VMI
at Robert Morris
|
NEC Front Row
(Chris Shovin, Brian Cleary)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Towson
at St. Francis
|
NEC Front Row
(Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(18) Illinois State
at Eastern Illinois
|
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Florida A&M
vs. (22) Tennessee State
(Tampa, Fla.)
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Morehead State
at Austin Peay
|
OVC Digital Network/Gov TV
(Barry Gresham, Will Pressnell, Kristen Eargle)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Illinois
at Southeast Missouri St.
|
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Weiser, Todd Bonacki)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Yale
at Lehigh
|
Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(9) New Hampshire
at Holy Cross
|
Charter 3/PLN
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Marist
at Georgetown
|
CS Live
(TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(12) Eastern Washington
at Fordham
|
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Walsh (Ohio)
at Jacksonville
|
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamb)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Duquesne
at Dayton
|
Spectrum Ohio/YouTube
(Mike Hartsock, Greg Frey)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Valparaiso
at Trinity Intl (Ill.)
|
Trinity Portal
(None)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Dartmouth
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Cris Belvin)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Taylor (Ind.)
at Butler
|
Facebook Live
(Mark Minner, TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Guilford (N.C.)
at Davidson
|
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(13) The Citadel
at East Tennessee State
|
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
6:00 p.m.
|
UT Martin
at (15) Chattanooga
|
ESPN3
(Chris Gofforth, B.J. Coleman)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Lamar
at Northwestern State
|
CST/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Greg Bowser, Kate Adams)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Houston Baptist
at Abilene Christian
|
ESPN3
(Lincoln Rose, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Prairie View A&M
at Nicholls State
|
Southland Digital Network
(Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Incarnate Word
at Stephen F. Austin
|
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:15 p.m.
|
Southeastern Louisiana
at (14) Central Arkansas
|
Eleven Sports
(Steve Sullivan, Fitz Hill)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Jackson State
at (24) Grambling State
|
ESPN3/ESPNU (tape delay)
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
7:00 p.m.
|
McNeese State
at Alcorn State
|
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
|
Sat., Sept. 16
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Kennesaw State
at Alabama State
|
Hornet Sports Network
(Maurice Carter, Eddie Robinson Jr.2)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
