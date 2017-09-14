 jump to example.com

College football TV schedule: Week 3

Published Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017, 4:45 pm

footballThe following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 14-16, 2017. Compiled by the National Foootball Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 15
7:00 p.m.
Illinois
at USF
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
Fri., Sept. 15
7:00 p.m.
UMass
at Temple
ESPNU
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
UCLA
at Memphis
ABC
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech
at East Carolina
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
Rice
at Houston
ESPN3
(Robert Lee, Stanford Routt)

 

ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
(8) Oklahoma State
at Pittsburgh
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Connecticut
at Virginia
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Furman
at N.C. State
ACC Network/Raycom Sports also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Sept. 16
12:30 p.m.
Baylor
at Duke
RSN/ACC Network
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
Utah State
at Wake Forest
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame
at Boston College
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Syracuse
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Matt Chatham)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
(3) Clemson
at (14) Louisville
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

 

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Air Force
at (6) Michigan
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Michelle McMahon)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Northern Illinois
at Nebraska
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Les Miles,
Holly Sonders)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
North Texas
at Iowa
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee
at Minnesota
Big Ten Network
(Joe Beninati, J Leman2)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Morgan State
at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
(Scott Graham, Ray Lucas)
Sat., Sept. 16
4:30 p.m.
Army
at (9) Ohio State
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
(Lisa Byington, Chuck Long1)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Georgia State
at (4) Penn State
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Delaware State
at West Virginia
AT&T SportsNet
(Rob King, Marc Bulger, Meg Bulger)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
SMU
at TCU
ESPNU
(Ray Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Tulane
at (2) Oklahoma
Pay-Per-View
(Brendan Burke, Dave Anderson, Christian Steckel)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
Arizona State
at Texas Tech
Fox Sports Network
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 15
10:15 p.m.
Arizona
at UTEP
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Coastal Carolina
at UAB
Raycom/WBRC-TV/CUSA TV
(Doug Bell, Jay Sonnhalter, Christina Chambers)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
North Carolina
at Old Dominion
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
North Carolina A&T
at Charlotte
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Al Wallace, Libby Weihsmann)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:30 p.m.
Kent State
at Marshall
CUSA TV
(Mark Martin, Bobby Carpenter)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman
at Florida Atlantic
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Southern
at UTSA
KCWX-TV/CUSA TV
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Mike Lefko)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Louisiana Tech
at WKU
Stadium
(Chris Hassel, Darius Walker)

 

MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Iowa State
at Akron
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Cassie McKinney)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Kansas
at Ohio
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
Tennessee Tech
at Ball State
ESPN3
(Jim Barber, Mark Herrmann1)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Colgate
at Buffalo
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Idaho
at Western Michigan
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Tulsa
at Toledo
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
Cincinnati
at Miami (Ohio)
WXIX-TV/ESPN3
(Tim Bray, Greg Frey)

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thurs., Sept. 14
8:00 p.m.
New Mexico
at Boise State
ESPN
(Dave Fleming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Idaho State
at Nevada
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Oregon
at Wyoming
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Sept. 16
10:30 p.m.
Stanford
at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
Northern Colorado
at Colorado
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
Sat., Sept. 16
5:30 p.m.
Oregon State
at Washington State
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:30 p.m.
Texas
at (5) USC
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Sept. 16
9:30 p.m.
Fresno State
at (7) Washington
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Sept. 16
10:00 p.m.
San Jose State
at Utah
ESPN2
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley, Alex Corddry)
Sat., Sept. 16
10:30 p.m.
Ole Miss
at California
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
Louisiana
at Texas A&M
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Tennessee
at Florida
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Sept. 16
4:00 p.m.
Mercer
at (15) Auburn
SEC Network
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Gabe Gross)
Sat., Sept. 16
4:00 p.m.
Purdue
at Missouri
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Colorado State
at (1) Alabama
ESPN2
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
(13) LSU
at Mississippi State
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Samford
at (12) Georgia
SEC Network Alternate Channel
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Desmond Purnell)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Kansas State
at Vanderbilt
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.
Kentucky
at South Carolina
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Southern Miss
at Louisiana Monroe
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Watson Brown)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Appalachian State
at Texas State
ESPN3
(Tyler Denning, Stan Lewter)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Arkansas State
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Alabama A&M
at South Alabama
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Doug Graber)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
Troy
at New Mexico State
Aggie Vision/ESPN3
(Adam Young, Danny Knee)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
(10) Wisconsin
at BYU
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
Savannah State
at Montana
SWX/Altitude (Outside Montana)
(Riley Corcoran, Greg Sundberg)
Sat., Sept. 16
5:00 p.m.
UC Davis
at Portland State
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Mike Kramer)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
(21) Northern Iowa
at Southern Utah
Pluto TV
(Art Challis, Devin Dixon)
Sat., Sept. 16
9:00 p.m.
Weber State
at Sacramento State
Pluto TV
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Western Carolina
at Gardner-Webb
Big South Network/WMYA 40
(Jason Patterson, Tom Van Hoy)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Indiana State
at (19) Liberty
Big South Network/LFSN/ESPN3
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Campbell
at Presbyterian
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Harvard
at Rhode Island
CAA Network
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
Howard
at (8) Richmond
SpiderTV/CSN MA+
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Roberton)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Norfolk State
at (1) James Madison
MASN2
(Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek)
MadiZONE HD Sports Net
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:30 p.m.
Cornell
at Delaware
Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Lafayette
at (7) Villanova
Lafayette SN/CS Live
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
(16) Charleston Southern
at Elon
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Bucknell
at William & Mary
TribeAthletics.com
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart
at Stony Brook
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Carey, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Monmouth
at Albany
ESPN3
(Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
Noon
San Diego
at Princeton
Eleven Sports
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
Sat., Sept. 16
12:30 p.m.
Bryant
at Brown
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Wagner
at Columbia
SNY/Ivy League Network
Eamon McAnaney, Jeff Adams)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Ohio Dominican
at Penn
CSN Philly/Ivy League Network
(Joe Tordy, TBA)
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
Johnson C. Smith (N.C.)
at South Carolina State
None
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Livingstone (N.C.)
at Hampton
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
Central Connecticut State
at (6) Youngstown State
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Drae Smith)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
(10) North Dakota
at (23) South Dakota
Midco Sports Net/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
Murray State
at Missouri State
KOZL-TV/ESPN3
(Dan Lucy, Don West)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Drake
at (4) South Dakota State
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
VMI
at Robert Morris
NEC Front Row
(Chris Shovin, Brian Cleary)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Towson
at St. Francis
NEC Front Row
(Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
3:00 p.m.
(18) Illinois State
at Eastern Illinois
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Florida A&M
vs. (22) Tennessee State
(Tampa, Fla.)
None
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Morehead State
at Austin Peay
OVC Digital Network/Gov TV
(Barry Gresham, Will Pressnell, Kristen Eargle)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois
at Southeast Missouri St.
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Weiser, Todd Bonacki)
Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
12:30 p.m.
Yale
at Lehigh
Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network
(Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
(9) New Hampshire
at Holy Cross
Charter 3/PLN
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Marist
at Georgetown
CS Live
(TBA)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
(12) Eastern Washington
at Fordham
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Walsh (Ohio)
at Jacksonville
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamb)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
Duquesne
at Dayton
Spectrum Ohio/YouTube
(Mike Hartsock, Greg Frey)
Sat., Sept. 16
2:00 p.m.
Valparaiso
at Trinity Intl (Ill.)
Trinity Portal
(None)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
Dartmouth
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Cris Belvin)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:30 p.m.
Taylor (Ind.)
at Butler
Facebook Live
(Mark Minner, TBA)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Guilford (N.C.)
at Davidson
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)
Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
1:00 p.m.
(13) The Citadel
at East Tennessee State
ESPN3
(David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler)
Sat., Sept. 16
6:00 p.m.
UT Martin
at (15) Chattanooga
ESPN3
(Chris Gofforth, B.J. Coleman)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Lamar
at Northwestern State
CST/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Greg Bowser, Kate Adams)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Houston Baptist
at Abilene Christian
ESPN3
(Lincoln Rose, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Prairie View A&M
at Nicholls State
Southland Digital Network
(Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Incarnate Word
at Stephen F. Austin
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:15 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana
at (14) Central Arkansas
Eleven Sports
(Steve Sullivan, Fitz Hill)

 

SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
Jackson State
at (24) Grambling State
ESPN3/ESPNU (tape delay)
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Sept. 16
7:00 p.m.
McNeese State
at Alcorn State
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
Sat., Sept. 16
8:00 p.m.
Kennesaw State
at Alabama State
Hornet Sports Network
(Maurice Carter, Eddie Robinson Jr.2)
 
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
   
