College football TV schedule: Week 3

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 14-16, 2017. Compiled by the National Foootball Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 15 7:00 p.m. Illinois at USF ESPN (Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada) Fri., Sept. 15 7:00 p.m. UMass at Temple ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon UCLA at Memphis ABC (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at East Carolina CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. Rice at Houston ESPN3 (Robert Lee, Stanford Routt)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon (8) Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Connecticut at Virginia ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Furman at N.C. State ACC Network/Raycom Sports also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Sept. 16 12:30 p.m. Baylor at Duke RSN/ACC Network (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. Utah State at Wake Forest ACC Network Extra/ESPN3 (Bill Roth, Christian Ponder2) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Syracuse ACC Network Extra/ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Matt Chatham) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. (3) Clemson at (14) Louisville ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Air Force at (6) Michigan Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Michelle McMahon) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Northern Illinois at Nebraska FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Les Miles, Holly Sonders) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. North Texas at Iowa ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Minnesota Big Ten Network (Joe Beninati, J Leman2) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Rutgers Big Ten Network (Scott Graham, Ray Lucas) Sat., Sept. 16 4:30 p.m. Army at (9) Ohio State FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Northwestern Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington, Chuck Long1) Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Georgia State at (4) Penn State Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Delaware State at West Virginia AT&T SportsNet (Rob King, Marc Bulger, Meg Bulger) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. SMU at TCU ESPNU (Ray Philpott, Tom Ramsey) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Tulane at (2) Oklahoma Pay-Per-View (Brendan Burke, Dave Anderson, Christian Steckel) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. Arizona State at Texas Tech Fox Sports Network (Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 15 10:15 p.m. Arizona at UTEP ESPN (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Coastal Carolina at UAB Raycom/WBRC-TV/CUSA TV (Doug Bell, Jay Sonnhalter, Christina Chambers) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Old Dominion Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Charlotte WCCB-TV/CUSA TV (Bobby Rosinski, Al Wallace, Libby Weihsmann) Sat., Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. Kent State at Marshall CUSA TV (Mark Martin, Bobby Carpenter) Sat., Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Southern at UTSA KCWX-TV/CUSA TV (Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Mike Lefko) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Louisiana Tech at WKU Stadium (Chris Hassel, Darius Walker)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Iowa State at Akron CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Cassie McKinney) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Kansas at Ohio ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Ball State ESPN3 (Jim Barber, Mark Herrmann1) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Colgate at Buffalo ESPN3 (Greg Mescall, Marcus Ray) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Idaho at Western Michigan ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Tulsa at Toledo ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Dustin Fox) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) WXIX-TV/ESPN3 (Tim Bray, Greg Frey)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thurs., Sept. 14 8:00 p.m. New Mexico at Boise State ESPN (Dave Fleming, Brock Huard, Laura Rutledge) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Idaho State at Nevada AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Oregon at Wyoming CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Sept. 16 10:30 p.m. Stanford at San Diego State CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. Northern Colorado at Colorado Pac-12 Networks (JB Long, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson) Sat., Sept. 16 5:30 p.m. Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Sept. 16 8:30 p.m. Texas at (5) USC FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Sept. 16 9:30 p.m. Fresno State at (7) Washington Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Sept. 16 10:00 p.m. San Jose State at Utah ESPN2 (Mark Neely, Ray Bentley, Alex Corddry) Sat., Sept. 16 10:30 p.m. Ole Miss at California ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon Louisiana at Texas A&M SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Tennessee at Florida CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Sept. 16 4:00 p.m. Mercer at (15) Auburn SEC Network (Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Gabe Gross) Sat., Sept. 16 4:00 p.m. Purdue at Missouri SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Colorado State at (1) Alabama ESPN2 (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. (13) LSU at Mississippi State ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Samford at (12) Georgia SEC Network Alternate Channel (Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Desmond Purnell) Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Kansas State at Vanderbilt ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana Monroe ESPN3 (David Saltzman, Watson Brown) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Appalachian State at Texas State ESPN3 (Tyler Denning, Stan Lewter) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas State ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at South Alabama ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Doug Graber) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. Troy at New Mexico State Aggie Vision/ESPN3 (Adam Young, Danny Knee)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. (10) Wisconsin at BYU ABC (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. Savannah State at Montana SWX/Altitude (Outside Montana) (Riley Corcoran, Greg Sundberg) Sat., Sept. 16 5:00 p.m. UC Davis at Portland State Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Mike Kramer) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. (21) Northern Iowa at Southern Utah Pluto TV (Art Challis, Devin Dixon) Sat., Sept. 16 9:00 p.m. Weber State at Sacramento State Pluto TV (Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb Big South Network/WMYA 40 (Jason Patterson, Tom Van Hoy) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Indiana State at (19) Liberty Big South Network/LFSN/ESPN3 (Mike Tilley, Matt Warner) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Campbell at Presbyterian Big South Network (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Harvard at Rhode Island CAA Network (Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. Howard at (8) Richmond SpiderTV/CSN MA+ (Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Roberton) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Norfolk State at (1) James Madison MASN2 (Jeff McCarragher, Ken Dunek) MadiZONE HD Sports Net (Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin) Sat., Sept. 16 3:30 p.m. Cornell at Delaware Hens All-Access (Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Michael Atunrase) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Lafayette at (7) Villanova Lafayette SN/CS Live (Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. (16) Charleston Southern at Elon College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Bucknell at William & Mary TribeAthletics.com (Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Sacred Heart at Stony Brook Wolfie Vision (Josh Carey, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Monmouth at Albany ESPN3 (Roger Wyland, Brian Mariano)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 Noon San Diego at Princeton Eleven Sports (Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4) Sat., Sept. 16 12:30 p.m. Bryant at Brown Ivy League Network (Scott Cordischi) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Wagner at Columbia SNY/Ivy League Network Eamon McAnaney, Jeff Adams) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Ohio Dominican at Penn CSN Philly/Ivy League Network (Joe Tordy, TBA)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) at South Carolina State None Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Livingstone (N.C.) at Hampton Pirate TV (Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. Central Connecticut State at (6) Youngstown State ESPN3 (Jim Campbell, Drae Smith) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. (10) North Dakota at (23) South Dakota Midco Sports Net/ESPN3 (Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. Murray State at Missouri State KOZL-TV/ESPN3 (Dan Lucy, Don West) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Drake at (4) South Dakota State MidcoSN/ESPN3 (Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. VMI at Robert Morris NEC Front Row (Chris Shovin, Brian Cleary) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Towson at St. Francis NEC Front Row (Pat Farabaugh, Jay Roberts)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 3:00 p.m. (18) Illinois State at Eastern Illinois OVC Digital Network (Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Florida A&M vs. (22) Tennessee State (Tampa, Fla.) None Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Morehead State at Austin Peay OVC Digital Network/Gov TV (Barry Gresham, Will Pressnell, Kristen Eargle) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri St. OVC Digital Network (Erik Sean, Rick Weiser, Todd Bonacki)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 12:30 p.m. Yale at Lehigh Service Electric 2/Patriot League Network (Steve Degler, Mike Yadush, Al Di Carlo) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. (9) New Hampshire at Holy Cross Charter 3/PLN (Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Marist at Georgetown CS Live (TBA) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. (12) Eastern Washington at Fordham Stadium (Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Walsh (Ohio) at Jacksonville ESPN3 (Scott Manze, David Lamb) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. Duquesne at Dayton Spectrum Ohio/YouTube (Mike Hartsock, Greg Frey) Sat., Sept. 16 2:00 p.m. Valparaiso at Trinity Intl (Ill.) Trinity Portal (None) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. Dartmouth at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Weston, Cris Belvin) Sat., Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. Taylor (Ind.) at Butler Facebook Live (Mark Minner, TBA) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Guilford (N.C.) at Davidson Davidson All-Access (Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 1:00 p.m. (13) The Citadel at East Tennessee State ESPN3 (David Jackson, Mark Hutsell, Kasey Marler) Sat., Sept. 16 6:00 p.m. UT Martin at (15) Chattanooga ESPN3 (Chris Gofforth, B.J. Coleman)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Lamar at Northwestern State CST/ESPN3 (Lyn Rollins, Greg Bowser, Kate Adams) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian ESPN3 (Lincoln Rose, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Nicholls State Southland Digital Network (Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin ESPN3 (Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford) Sat., Sept. 16 8:15 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at (14) Central Arkansas Eleven Sports (Steve Sullivan, Fitz Hill)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. Jackson State at (24) Grambling State ESPN3/ESPNU (tape delay) (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Sept. 16 7:00 p.m. McNeese State at Alcorn State Braves All-Access (Charles Edmond, Chris Terry) Sat., Sept. 16 8:00 p.m. Kennesaw State at Alabama State Hornet Sports Network (Maurice Carter, Eddie Robinson Jr.2)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – NFF Board Member