College football TV schedule: Week 18

The following schedule is for college football games from the FBS and FCS for the dates of Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 8, 2018. Provided courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the playoff seeding

FBS Bowl Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 28

Bowl (Site) Time Game Network (Talent) Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Md.) 1:30 p.m. Virginia4,5 vs. Navy ESPN (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Alex Corddry) Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) 5:15 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State4 ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, Calif.) 9:00 p.m. Washington State vs. Michigan State FS1 (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) 9:00 p.m. (15) Stanford vs. (12) TCU ESPN (Rece Davis, Joey Galloway2, David Pollack, Quint Kessenich)

Friday, Dec. 29

Bowl (Site) Time Game Network (Talent) Belk Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.) 1:00 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M ESPN (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) 3:00 p.m. North Carolina State vs. Arizona State CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. Kentucky vs. Northwestern4 ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Ariz.) 5:30 p.m. New Mexico State vs. Utah State CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Arlington, Texas) 8:30 p.m. (8) USC vs. (5) Ohio State ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Bowl (Site) Time Game Network (Talent) TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) Noon Louisville vs. Mississippi State ESPN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tenn.) 12:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Memphis ABC (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) 4:00 p.m. (13) Washington vs. (9) Penn State ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.) 8:00 p.m. (6) Wisconsin vs. (11) Miami (Fla.)4 ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay)

Monday, Jan. 1

Bowl (Site) Time Game Network (Talent) Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) Noon Michigan vs. South Carolina ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Ga.) 12:30 p.m. (10) UCF vs. (7) Auburn ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Citrus Bowlpresented by Overton’s (Orlando, Fla.) 1:00 p.m. (14) Notre Dame vs. (16) LSU ABC (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl Gamepresented by Northwestern Mutual (Pasadena, Calif.) 5:00 p.m. (3) Georgia vs. (2) Oklahoma ESPN (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor) CFP Semifinal at Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.) 8:45 p.m. (4) Alabama vs. (1) Clemson ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge)

CFP National Championship

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Mon., Jan. 8 8:00 p.m. Winner of Georgia/Oklahoma vs. Winner of Alabama/Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) ESPN (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)

FCS National Championship

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Jan. 6 Noon (2) North Dakota St. vs. (1) James Madison (Frisco, Texas) ESPN2 (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Quint Kessenich)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Honoree

4 – Team Features 2017 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

5 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy® Recipient