College football TV schedule: Week 18
The following schedule is for college football games from the FBS and FCS for the dates of Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 8, 2018. Provided courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the playoff seeding
FBS Bowl Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 28
|
Bowl (Site)
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman
(Annapolis, Md.)
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Virginia4,5
vs. Navy
|
ESPN
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Alex Corddry)
|
Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
|
5:15 p.m.
|
Virginia Tech
vs. Oklahoma State4
|
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
San Diego County Credit Union
Holiday Bowl
(San Diego, Calif.)
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Washington State
vs. Michigan State
|
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas)
|
9:00 p.m.
|
(15) Stanford
vs. (12) TCU
|
ESPN
(Rece Davis, Joey Galloway2, David Pollack, Quint Kessenich)
Friday, Dec. 29
|
Bowl (Site)
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Belk Bowl
(Charlotte, N.C.)
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Wake Forest
vs. Texas A&M
|
ESPN
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Hyundai Sun Bowl
(El Paso, Texas)
|
3:00 p.m.
|
North Carolina State vs. Arizona State
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Franklin American Mortgage
Music City Bowl
(Nashville, Tenn.)
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Kentucky
vs. Northwestern4
|
ESPN
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
(Tucson, Ariz.)
|
5:30 p.m.
|
New Mexico State vs. Utah State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
(Arlington, Texas)
|
8:30 p.m.
|
(8) USC
vs. (5) Ohio State
|
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Saturday, Dec. 30
|
Bowl (Site)
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|
Noon
|
Louisville
vs. Mississippi State
|
ESPN
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
|
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
(Memphis, Tenn.)
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Iowa State
vs. Memphis
|
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
(Glendale, Ariz.)
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(13) Washington
vs. (9) Penn State
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Capital One
Orange Bowl
(Miami, Fla.)
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(6) Wisconsin
vs. (11) Miami (Fla.)4
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay)
Monday, Jan. 1
|
Bowl (Site)
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
|
Noon
|
Michigan
vs. South Carolina
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
(Atlanta, Ga.)
|
12:30 p.m.
|
(10) UCF
vs. (7) Auburn
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Citrus Bowlpresented by Overton’s
(Orlando, Fla.)
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(14) Notre Dame
vs. (16) LSU
|
ABC
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl Gamepresented by Northwestern Mutual
(Pasadena, Calif.)
|
5:00 p.m.
|
(3) Georgia
vs. (2) Oklahoma
|
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)
|
CFP Semifinal at Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.)
|
8:45 p.m.
|
(4) Alabama
vs. (1) Clemson
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge)
CFP National Championship
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Mon., Jan. 8
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Winner of Georgia/Oklahoma
vs. Winner of Alabama/Clemson
(Atlanta, Ga.)
|
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)
FCS National Championship
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Jan. 6
|
Noon
|
(2) North Dakota St.
vs. (1) James Madison (Frisco, Texas)
|
ESPN2
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Quint Kessenich)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Honoree
4 – Team Features 2017 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
5 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy® Recipient
