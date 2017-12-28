 jump to example.com
 

College football TV schedule: Week 18

Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:15 am

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from the FBS and FCS for the dates of Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 8, 2018. Provided courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the playoff seeding

 

FBS Bowl Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 28
 
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman
(Annapolis, Md.)
1:30 p.m.
Virginia4,5
vs. Navy
ESPN
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison, Alex Corddry)
Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
5:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech
vs. Oklahoma State4
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
San Diego County Credit Union
Holiday Bowl
(San Diego, Calif.)
9:00 p.m.
Washington State
vs. Michigan State
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas)
9:00 p.m.
(15) Stanford
vs. (12) TCU
ESPN
(Rece Davis, Joey Galloway2, David Pollack, Quint Kessenich)

 

Friday, Dec. 29
 
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Belk Bowl
(Charlotte, N.C.)
1:00 p.m.
Wake Forest
vs. Texas A&M
ESPN
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Hyundai Sun Bowl
(El Paso, Texas)
3:00 p.m.
North Carolina State vs. Arizona State
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Franklin American Mortgage
Music City Bowl
(Nashville, Tenn.)
4:30 p.m.
Kentucky
vs. Northwestern4
ESPN
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
(Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.
New Mexico State vs. Utah State
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
(Arlington, Texas)
8:30 p.m.
(8) USC
vs. (5) Ohio State
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

 

Saturday, Dec. 30
 
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Noon
Louisville
vs. Mississippi State
ESPN
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
(Memphis, Tenn.)
12:30 p.m.
Iowa State
vs. Memphis
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
(Glendale, Ariz.)
4:00 p.m.
(13) Washington
vs. (9) Penn State
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Capital One
Orange Bowl
(Miami, Fla.)
8:00 p.m.
(6) Wisconsin
vs. (11) Miami (Fla.)4
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay)
Monday, Jan. 1
 
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
Noon
Michigan
vs. South Carolina
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
(Atlanta, Ga.)
12:30 p.m.
(10) UCF
vs. (7) Auburn
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Citrus Bowlpresented by Overton’s
(Orlando, Fla.)
1:00 p.m.
(14) Notre Dame
vs. (16) LSU
ABC
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
CFP Semifinal at Rose Bowl Gamepresented by Northwestern Mutual
(Pasadena, Calif.)
5:00 p.m.
(3) Georgia
vs. (2) Oklahoma
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)
CFP Semifinal at Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.)
8:45 p.m.
(4) Alabama
vs. (1) Clemson
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge)
CFP National Championship
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Mon., Jan. 8
8:00 p.m.
Winner of Georgia/Oklahoma
vs. Winner of Alabama/Clemson
(Atlanta, Ga.)
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor)
FCS National Championship
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Jan. 6
Noon
(2) North Dakota St.
vs. (1) James Madison (Frisco, Texas)
ESPN2
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Quint Kessenich)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Honoree
4 – Team Features 2017 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
5 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy® Recipient
 
Discussion