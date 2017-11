College football TV schedule: Week 13

The following schedule is for games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Nov. 23-25, 2017. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect Playoff Seeding

* Schedule organized by home team

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 Noon Navy at Houston ESPN (Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada) Fri., Nov. 24 3:30 p.m. South Florida at (13) UCF ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Tulane at SMU CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Connecticut at Cincinnati ESPNews (Bill Roth, Brian Kinchen) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon East Carolina at Memphis ESPNU (Ryan Ruocco, Ray Bentley) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Temple at Tulsa ESPNews (Jay Alter, Craig Haubert)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 Noon (2) Miami (Fla.)4 at Pittsburgh ABC (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Fri., Nov. 24 8:00 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia4 ESPN (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon (7) Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Nov. 25 12:20 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Nov. 25 12:30 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. North Carolina at North Carolina State ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 4:00 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska4 FS1 (Mark Followill, Danny Kannell2) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon (8) Ohio State at Michigan FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Indiana at Purdue ESPN2 (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. (10) Penn State at Maryland Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. (5) Wisconsin at Minnesota ABC (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Michigan State at Rutgers FOX (Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jen Hale) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Northwestern4 at Illinois FS1 (Justin Kutcher, A.J. Hawk)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 Noon Baylor at (11) TCU FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich) Fri., Nov. 24 8:00 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Kansas at Oklahoma State4 FS1 (Sean Kelley, Brian Baldinger) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones) Sat., Nov. 25 3:45 p.m. West Virginia at (4) Oklahoma ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 7:00 p.m. WKU at FIU beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gingras) Sat., Nov. 25 1:00 p.m. North Texas at Rice ESPN3 (Alex Del Barrio, N.D. Kalu) Sat., Nov. 25 1:00 p.m. UTEP at UAB CUSA TV (David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland) Sat., Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Charlotte Stadium on Facebook (Damon Amendolara, Geoff Schwartz, Shae Peppler) Sat., Nov. 25 2:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Marshall Stadium/Twitter (Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris) Sat., Nov. 25 3:00 p.m. Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 (Jake Rose, TBA, Sara Cardona) Sat., Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. UTSA at Louisiana Tech ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 11:30 a.m. Western Michigan at Toledo ESPNU (Shawn Kenney, Rene Ingoglia) Fri., Nov. 24 Noon Northern Illinois at Central Michigan CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, David Diehl, Erik Coleman) Fri., Nov. 24 1:00 p.m. Ohio at Buffalo ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 3:30 p.m. New Mexico at San Diego State CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio) Sat., Nov. 25 3:00 p.m. UNLV at Nevada AT&T Sports Network (Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. Boise State4 at Fresno State CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Jay Feely, Jenny Dell) Sat., Nov. 25 5:00 p.m. Wyoming at San Jose State ESPN3 (Wayne Randazzo, Jay Taylor) Sat., Nov. 25 9:00 p.m. BYU at Hawaii CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney) Sat., Nov. 25 10:15 p.m. Utah State at Air Force ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Mike Golic Jr.)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 10:30 p.m. California at UCLA FS1 (Chris Myers, Evan Moore) Sat., Nov. 25 4:30 p.m. Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Nov. 25 7:00 p.m. Oregon State at Oregon ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Alex Corddry) Sat., Nov. 25 8:00 p.m. (9) Notre Dame at Stanford ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor) Sat., Nov. 25 8:00 p.m. (14) Washington State at (15) Washington FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Nov. 25 10:00 p.m. Colorado at Utah FS1 (Guy Haberman, Petros Papadakis)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Nov. 23 7:30 p.m. Mississippi at (15) Mississippi State ESPN (Dave Flemming, Greg McElroy2, Laura Rutledge) Fri., Nov. 24 2:30 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas CBS (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, John Schriffen) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Florida State at Florida ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Nov. 25 Noon Louisville at Kentucky SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Nov. 25 3:30 p.m. (1) Alabama at (6) Auburn CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. (3) Clemson at South Carolina ESPN (Joe Tessitore5, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 24 4:00 p.m. Texas State at Troy ESPN3 (Brett Dolan, Ken Dunek) Sat., Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. Appalachian State at Georgia State4 ESPN3 (Brock Bowling, Wayne Gandy) Sat., Nov. 25 3:00 p.m. Arkansas State4 at Louisiana Monroe ESPN3 (Jeff McCarragher, Stan Lewter) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Idaho at New Mexico State ESPN3 (Greg Mescall, Watson Brown) Sat., Nov. 25 5:00 p.m. Georgia Southern at Louisiana ESPN3 (Bernie Guenther, Doug Graber)

FCS

FCS Playoffs: First Round

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 25 1:00 p.m. Furman at Elon ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, John Gregory) Sat., Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. Lehigh at Stony Brook ESPN3 (Mike Watts, Dustin Fox) Sat., Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. Central Connecticut State at New Hampshire ESPN3 (Bob Picozzi, Matt Chatham) Sat., Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. Samford at Kennesaw State ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. Western Illinois at Weber State ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Nov. 25 4:00 p.m. South Dakota at Nicholls State ESPN3 (Dave Weekly, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Nov. 25 5:00 p.m. Monmouth at Northern Iowa ESPN3 (Shawn Kenny, Al Groh) Sat., Nov. 25 8:00 p.m. San Diego at Northern Arizona ESPN3 (Trey Bender, Jay Walker)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Nov. 23 3:00 p.m. Edward Waters (Fla.) at Alabama State Hornet SN (Jonathan Spells, Machion Sanders, Rob Taylor) Sat., Nov. 25 5:00 p.m. Southern vs. Grambling State (New Orleans, La.) NBC Sports Network (Paul Burmeister, Anthony Herron, Ross Tucker, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Nov. 25 7:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern AT&T SW+ (Butch Alsandor, Ken Moore, Nick Strong)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Honoree

4 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy® Finalist/NFF National Scholar-Athlete

5 – NFF Annual Awards Dinner Emcee