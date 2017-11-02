College football TV schedule: Week 10
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Nov. 2-8. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Nov. 2
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Navy
at Temple
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Laura Rutledge)
|
Fri., Nov. 3
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Memphis
at Tulsa
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
East Carolina
at Houston
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
USF
at Connecticut
|
ESPNU
(Dave LaMont, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Cincinnati
at Tulane
|
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Wayne Gandy)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:15 p.m.
|
(15) UCF
at SMU
|
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Syracuse
at Florida State
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Georgia Tech
at Virginia4
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(5) Clemson
at North Carolina State
|
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(13) Virginia Tech
at (9) Miami (Fla.)4
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
(4) Wisconsin
at Indiana
|
ABC
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
(7) Penn State
at Michigan State
|
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Illinois
at Purdue
|
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(3) Ohio State
at Iowa
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Northwestern4
at Nebraska4
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Maryland
at Rutgers
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota
at Michigan
|
FOX
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Kansas State
at Texas Tech
|
FS1
(Kevin Fitzgerald, Evan Moore)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Baylor
at Kansas
|
FSN
(Jeff Levering, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(14) Iowa State
at West Virginia
|
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(8) Oklahoma
at (10) Oklahoma State4
|
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:15 p.m.
|
Texas
at (11) TCU
|
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Nov. 3
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Marshall
at Florida Atlantic
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Rice
at UAB
|
CUSA TV
(David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
North Texas
at Louisiana Tech
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, Eric Davis, Shae Peppler)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Charlotte
at Old Dominion
|
ESPN3
(Ted Alexander, Andy Mashaw, Doug Ripley)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UTSA
at FIU
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:30 p.m.
|
UTEP
at Middle Tennessee State
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gingras)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Nov. 2
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Ball State
at Eastern Michigan
|
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
|
Thu., Nov. 2
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Northern Illinois
at Toledo
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, Tom Luginbill)
|
Tue., Nov. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Akron
at Miami (Ohio)
|
ESPN2
(TBD)
|
Tue., Nov. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Bowling Green
at Buffalo
|
ESPNU
(TBD)
|
Wed., Nov. 8
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Toledo
at Ohio
|
ESPN2
(TBD)
|
Wed., Nov. 8
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kent State
at Western Michigan
|
CBS Sports Network
(TBD)
|
Wed., Nov. 8
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Michigan
at Central Michigan
|
ESPNU
(TBD)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Army
at Air Force
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, Lauren Gardner)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Utah State
at New Mexico
|
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Hawaii
at UNLV
|
Spectrum PPV/WatchStadium App
(Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Colorado State
at Wyoming
|
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Adam Archuleta, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Nevada
at Boise State4
|
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
10:30 p.m.
|
San Diego State
at San Jose State
|
ESPNU
(Kevin Brown, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
10:45 p.m.
|
BYU
at Fresno State
|
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Nov. 3
|
9:30 p.m.
|
UCLA
at Utah
|
FS1
(Chris Myers, Ben Leber)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Stanford
at Washington State
|
FOX
(Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, Mark Helfrich)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Oregon State
at California
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Colorado
at Arizona State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Oregon
at (12) Washington
|
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
10:45 p.m.
|
Arizona
at USC
|
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
(16) Auburn
at Texas A&M
|
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Florida
at Missouri
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
WKU
at Vanderbilt
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
UMass
at Mississsippi State
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
South Carolina
at (2) Georgia
|
CBS
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, John Schriffen)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Coastal Carolina
at Arkansas
|
SEC Network Alternate
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Southern Miss
at Tennessee
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
8:00 p.m.
|
LSU
at (1) Alabama
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Nov. 2
|
9:15 p.m.
|
Idaho
at Troy
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Appalachian State
at Louisiana Monroe
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Georgia State4
at Georgia Southern
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
New Mexico State
at Texas State
|
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Stanford Routt)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana
at South Alabama
|
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Forrest Conoly)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Wake Forest
at (6) Notre Dame
|
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(25) Kennesaw State
at Montana State
|
SWX Montana/Pluto TV
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(19) Weber State
at (11) E. Washington
|
SWX Washington/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:30 p.m.
|
UC Davis
at Idaho State
|
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:30 p.m.
|
(18) Northern Arizona
at Montana
|
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
8:00 p.m.
|
North Dakota
at (17) Southern Utah
|
Pluto TV
(Alex Challis, Devin Dixon)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Northern Colorado
at Sacramento State
|
Eleven Sports/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Portland State
at Cal Poly
|
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Presbyterian
at Monmouth
|
ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Todderick Hunt)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Charleston Southern
at Gardner-Webb
|
College Football Down South
(Mark Bryant, Harold Nichols, Erin Summers)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Duquesne
at Liberty
|
ESPN3/Big South Network
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Bobby Bohlig)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
(1) James Madison
at Rhode Island
|
College Sports Live
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Richmond
at (20) Villanova
|
Fox Sports Go/FCS Atlantic
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Albany
at (14) Stony Brook
|
Wolfie Vision
(Jash Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(21) New Hampshire
at William & Mary
|
CAA TV
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Delaware
at Maine
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Towson
at (7) Elon
|
CAA TV
(Taylor Durham, Matt Krause)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Nov. 3
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Brown
at Yale
|
NBC Sports Network
(Todd Harris, Russ Tucker)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Harvard
at Columbia
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Princeton
at Penn
|
NBC Sports Philadelphia+
(Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Cornell
at Dartmouth
|
Ivy League Network
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
N.C. Central
at Hampton
|
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(9) North Carolina A&T
at Norfolk State
|
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Morgan State
at Bethune-Cookman
|
CatEye Network
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Howard
at Florida A&M
|
None
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Delaware State
at Savannah State
|
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(15) Western Illinois
at (12) Illinois State
|
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Youngstown State
at Indiana State
|
ESPN3
(Corey Clark)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(6) South Dakota
at Northern Iowa
|
ESPN3/Panther Sports Network
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Missouri State
at Southern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(2) North Dakota State
at (10) South Dakota St.4
|
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
NBC North Dakota
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Sacred Heart
at Bryant
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Robert Morris
at Wagner
|
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastremski)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
St. Francis
at Central Connecticut St.
|
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Kentucky
at Eastern Illinois
|
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
UT-Martin
at Southeast Missouri St.
|
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Murray State
at (3) Jacksonville State4
|
WEAC/OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Austin Peay
at Tennessee Tech
|
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Virginia-Lynchburg
at Tennessee State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Lehigh
at Bucknell
|
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Holy Cross
at Fordham
|
Stadium/Patriot League Network
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Lafayette
at Georgetown
|
Patriot League Network
(Jeremy Huber, Mike Nebrich, Emory Hunt, Amanda Kuhl)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
Noon
|
Valparaiso
at Jacksonville
|
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Marist
at Dayton
|
Spectrum Sports
(Mike Hartsock, Jared Phillips)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Campbell
at Davidson
|
College Football Down South
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Butler
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Drake
at San Diego
|
TheW.tv
(Jack Cronin)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Chattanooga
at (8) Wofford
|
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(24) Western Carolina
at Citadel
|
ESPN3
(Kevin Fitzgerald, James Riley)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
VMI
at East Tennessee State
|
ESPN3
(TBD)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(16) Samford
at Mercer
|
ESPN3
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Incarnate Word
at (5) Sam Houston State
|
ESPN3
(Tom Franklin, John Harris)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Houston Baptist
at Nicholls State
|
Eleven Sports/Southland Digital Network
(Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Abilene Christian
at Northwestern State
|
Demon Sports Network
(Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southeastern Louisiana
at (22) McNeese State
|
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(4) Central Arkansas
at Lamar
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Texas Southern
at Mississippi Valley State
|
YouTube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Alabama A&M
at Alcorn State
|
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Alabama State
at Jackson State
|
Livestream.com
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(13) Grambling State
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
None
|
Sat., Nov. 4
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Prairie View A&M
at Southern
|
Jags All-Access
(Chris Powers, Gerald Kimball, Eric Randall)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy Finalist®/NFF National Scholar-Athlete
5 – NFF Board Member
