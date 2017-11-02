College football TV schedule: Week 10

The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Nov. 2-8. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Nov. 2 8:00 p.m. Navy at Temple ESPN (Dave Flemming, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Laura Rutledge) Fri., Nov. 3 8:00 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon East Carolina at Houston CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. USF at Connecticut ESPNU (Dave LaMont, Ray Bentley) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulane ESPN3 (Shawn Kenney, Wayne Gandy) Sat., Nov. 4 7:15 p.m. (15) UCF at SMU ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 12:20 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia4 RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. (5) Clemson at North Carolina State ABC (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Nov. 4 8:00 p.m. (13) Virginia Tech at (9) Miami (Fla.)4 ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon (4) Wisconsin at Indiana ABC (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon (7) Penn State at Michigan State FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Illinois at Purdue Big Ten Network (Cory Provus, J Leman2) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. (3) Ohio State at Iowa ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Northwestern4 at Nebraska4 Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Maryland at Rutgers Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker) Sat., Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Michigan FOX (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Kansas State at Texas Tech FS1 (Kevin Fitzgerald, Evan Moore) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Baylor at Kansas FSN (Jeff Levering, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. (14) Iowa State at West Virginia ESPN2 (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. (8) Oklahoma at (10) Oklahoma State4 FS1 (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Nov. 4 7:15 p.m. Texas at (11) TCU ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 3 6:00 p.m. Marshall at Florida Atlantic CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Rice at UAB CUSA TV (David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. North Texas at Louisiana Tech Stadium on Facebook (Jason Knapp, Eric Davis, Shae Peppler) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Old Dominion ESPN3 (Ted Alexander, Andy Mashaw, Doug Ripley) Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. UTSA at FIU Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris) Sat., Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. UTEP at Middle Tennessee State beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gingras)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Nov. 2 6:00 p.m. Ball State at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney) Thu., Nov. 2 6:00 p.m. Northern Illinois at Toledo ESPNU (Mike Couzens, Tom Luginbill) Tue., Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. Akron at Miami (Ohio) ESPN2 (TBD) Tue., Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Buffalo ESPNU (TBD) Wed., Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. Toledo at Ohio ESPN2 (TBD) Wed., Nov. 8 7:00 p.m. Kent State at Western Michigan CBS Sports Network (TBD) Wed., Nov. 8 8:00 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan ESPNU (TBD)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Army at Air Force CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, Lauren Gardner) Sat., Nov. 4 5:30 p.m. Utah State at New Mexico AT&T Sports Network (Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Nov. 4 6:00 p.m. Hawaii at UNLV Spectrum PPV/WatchStadium App (Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano) Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. Colorado State at Wyoming CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Adam Archuleta, Jenny Dell) Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. Nevada at Boise State4 ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison) Sat., Nov. 4 10:30 p.m. San Diego State at San Jose State ESPNU (Kevin Brown, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Nov. 4 10:45 p.m. BYU at Fresno State ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 3 9:30 p.m. UCLA at Utah FS1 (Chris Myers, Ben Leber) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Stanford at Washington State FOX (Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, Mark Helfrich) Sat., Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. Oregon State at California Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Nov. 4 9:00 p.m. Colorado at Arizona State Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Nov. 4 10:00 p.m. Oregon at (12) Washington FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2) Sat., Nov. 4 10:45 p.m. Arizona at USC ESPN (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon (16) Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Florida at Missouri ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon WKU at Vanderbilt ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon UMass at Mississsippi State SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. South Carolina at (2) Georgia CBS (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, John Schriffen) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Mississippi at Kentucky SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2) Sat., Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Tennessee SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) Sat., Nov. 4 8:00 p.m. LSU at (1) Alabama CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Nov. 2 9:15 p.m. Idaho at Troy ESPNU (Mark Neely, Jay Walker) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Appalachian State at Louisiana Monroe ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Watson Brown) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Georgia State4 at Georgia Southern ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas State ESPN3 (David Saltzman, Stanford Routt) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Louisiana at South Alabama ESPN3 (Dave Weekley, Forrest Conoly)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at (6) Notre Dame NBC (Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. (25) Kennesaw State at Montana State SWX Montana/Pluto TV (Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. (19) Weber State at (11) E. Washington SWX Washington/Pluto TV (Sam Adams, Bill Ames) Sat., Nov. 4 4:30 p.m. UC Davis at Idaho State Pluto TV (Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller) Sat., Nov. 4 5:30 p.m. (18) Northern Arizona at Montana ROOT Sports (Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller) Sat., Nov. 4 8:00 p.m. North Dakota at (17) Southern Utah Pluto TV (Alex Challis, Devin Dixon) Sat., Nov. 4 9:00 p.m. Northern Colorado at Sacramento State Eleven Sports/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Nov. 4 9:00 p.m. Portland State at Cal Poly Pluto TV (Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Presbyterian at Monmouth ESPN3 (Matt Harmon, Todderick Hunt) Sat., Nov. 4 1:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb College Football Down South (Mark Bryant, Harold Nichols, Erin Summers) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. Duquesne at Liberty ESPN3/Big South Network (Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Bobby Bohlig)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon (1) James Madison at Rhode Island College Sports Live (Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Richmond at (20) Villanova Fox Sports Go/FCS Atlantic (Matt Janus, Ken Dunek) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Albany at (14) Stony Brook Wolfie Vision (Jash Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. (21) New Hampshire at William & Mary CAA TV (Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Delaware at Maine College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Towson at (7) Elon CAA TV (Taylor Durham, Matt Krause)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Nov. 3 8:00 p.m. Brown at Yale NBC Sports Network (Todd Harris, Russ Tucker) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Harvard at Columbia Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network (Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Princeton at Penn NBC Sports Philadelphia+ (Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones) Sat., Nov. 4 1:30 p.m. Cornell at Dartmouth Ivy League Network (Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. N.C. Central at Hampton Pirate TV (Richie Summerville, Jay Lang) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. (9) North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State Spartan Showcase (Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Morgan State at Bethune-Cookman CatEye Network (Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Howard at Florida A&M None Sat., Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. Delaware State at Savannah State Savannah State All-Access (Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. (15) Western Illinois at (12) Illinois State ESPN3 (Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Youngstown State at Indiana State ESPN3 (Corey Clark) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. (6) South Dakota at Northern Iowa ESPN3/Panther Sports Network (Brad Wells, Justin Surrency) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Missouri State at Southern Illinois ESPN3 (Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. (2) North Dakota State at (10) South Dakota St.4 MidcoSN/ESPN3 (Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts) NBC North Dakota (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Sacred Heart at Bryant ESPN3 (Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Robert Morris at Wagner NEC Front Row (Pete Mundo, John Jastremski) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon St. Francis at Central Connecticut St. NEC Front Row (Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Illinois OVC Digital Network (Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. UT-Martin at Southeast Missouri St. OVC Digital Network (Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Murray State at (3) Jacksonville State4 WEAC/OVC Digital Network (Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker) Sat., Nov. 4 2:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech ESPN3 (Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at Tennessee State OVC Digital Network (Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Lehigh at Bucknell Patriot League Network (Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Holy Cross at Fordham Stadium/Patriot League Network (Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Lafayette at Georgetown Patriot League Network (Jeremy Huber, Mike Nebrich, Emory Hunt, Amanda Kuhl)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 Noon Valparaiso at Jacksonville ESPN3 (Scott Manze, David Lamm) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Marist at Dayton Spectrum Sports (Mike Hartsock, Jared Phillips) Sat., Nov. 4 1:00 p.m. Campbell at Davidson College Football Down South (Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers) Sat., Nov. 4 4:00 p.m. Butler at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Weston, Tom James) Sat., Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. Drake at San Diego TheW.tv (Jack Cronin)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 1:30 p.m. Chattanooga at (8) Wofford ESPN3 (Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. (24) Western Carolina at Citadel ESPN3 (Kevin Fitzgerald, James Riley) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. VMI at East Tennessee State ESPN3 (TBD) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. (16) Samford at Mercer ESPN3 (Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Incarnate Word at (5) Sam Houston State ESPN3 (Tom Franklin, John Harris) Sat., Nov. 4 4:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at Nicholls State Eleven Sports/Southland Digital Network (Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser) Sat., Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. Abilene Christian at Northwestern State Demon Sports Network (Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore) Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at (22) McNeese State Cox Sports TV/ESPN3 (Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord) Sat., Nov. 4 7:00 p.m. (4) Central Arkansas at Lamar ESPN3 (Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State YouTube (Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at Alcorn State Braves All-Access (Charles Edmond, Chris Terry) Sat., Nov. 4 3:00 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State Livestream.com (Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry) Sat., Nov. 4 3:30 p.m. (13) Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff None Sat., Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Southern Jags All-Access (Chris Powers, Gerald Kimball, Eric Randall)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy Finalist®/NFF National Scholar-Athlete

5 – NFF Board Member