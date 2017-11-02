 jump to example.com
 

College football TV schedule: Week 10

Published Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:31 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Nov. 2-8. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Nov. 2
8:00 p.m.
Navy
at Temple
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Laura Rutledge)
Fri., Nov. 3
8:00 p.m.
Memphis
at Tulsa
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
East Carolina
at Houston
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Tina Cervasio)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
USF
at Connecticut
ESPNU
(Dave LaMont, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Cincinnati
at Tulane
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Wayne Gandy)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:15 p.m.
(15) UCF
at SMU
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
12:20 p.m.
Syracuse
at Florida State
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech
at Virginia4
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
(5) Clemson
at North Carolina State
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Nov. 4
8:00 p.m.
(13) Virginia Tech
at (9) Miami (Fla.)4
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)

 

    

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
(4) Wisconsin
at Indiana
ABC
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
(7) Penn State
at Michigan State
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Illinois
at Purdue
Big Ten Network
(Cory Provus, J Leman2)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
(3) Ohio State
at Iowa
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Northwestern4
at Nebraska4
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Maryland
at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota
at Michigan
FOX
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)

 

Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Kansas State
at Texas Tech
FS1
(Kevin Fitzgerald, Evan Moore)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Baylor
at Kansas
FSN
(Jeff Levering, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
(14) Iowa State
at West Virginia
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
(8) Oklahoma
at (10) Oklahoma State4
FS1
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:15 p.m.
Texas
at (11) TCU
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

 

Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Nov. 3
6:00 p.m.
Marshall
at Florida Atlantic
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Rice
at UAB
CUSA TV
(David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
North Texas
at Louisiana Tech
Stadium on Facebook
(Jason Knapp, Eric Davis, Shae Peppler)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Charlotte
at Old Dominion
ESPN3
(Ted Alexander, Andy Mashaw, Doug Ripley)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
UTSA
at FIU
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks, Madi Morris)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
UTEP
at Middle Tennessee State
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gingras)

 

   
MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Nov. 2
6:00 p.m.
Ball State
at Eastern Michigan
CBS Sports Network
(Jason Horowitz, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
Thu., Nov. 2
6:00 p.m.
Northern Illinois
at Toledo
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, Tom Luginbill)
Tue., Nov. 7
7:30 p.m.
Akron
at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN2
(TBD)
Tue., Nov. 7
7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
at Buffalo
ESPNU
(TBD)
Wed., Nov. 8
7:00 p.m.
Toledo
at Ohio
ESPN2
(TBD)
Wed., Nov. 8
7:00 p.m.
Kent State
at Western Michigan
CBS Sports Network
(TBD)
Wed., Nov. 8
8:00 p.m.
Eastern Michigan
at Central Michigan
ESPNU
(TBD)

 

Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Army
at Air Force
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, Lauren Gardner)
Sat., Nov. 4
5:30 p.m.
Utah State
at New Mexico
AT&T Sports Network
(Drew Goodman, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Nov. 4
6:00 p.m.
Hawaii
at UNLV
Spectrum PPV/WatchStadium App
(Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
Colorado State
at Wyoming
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Adam Archuleta, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
Nevada
at Boise State4
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Sat., Nov. 4
10:30 p.m.
San Diego State
at San Jose State
ESPNU
(Kevin Brown, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Nov. 4
10:45 p.m.
BYU
at Fresno State
ESPN2
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Nov. 3
9:30 p.m.
UCLA
at Utah
FS1
(Chris Myers, Ben Leber)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Stanford
at Washington State
FOX
(Justin Kutcher, Petros Papadakis, Mark Helfrich)
Sat., Nov. 4
5:00 p.m.
Oregon State
at California
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Nov. 4
9:00 p.m.
Colorado
at Arizona State
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Nov. 4
10:00 p.m.
Oregon
at (12) Washington
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, A.J. Hawk, Danny Kanell2)
Sat., Nov. 4
10:45 p.m.
Arizona
at USC
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
(16) Auburn
at Texas A&M
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Florida
at Missouri
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
WKU
at Vanderbilt
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
UMass
at Mississsippi State
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
South Carolina
at (2) Georgia
CBS
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel, John Schriffen)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Mississippi
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Coastal Carolina
at Arkansas
SEC Network Alternate
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss
at Tennessee
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sat., Nov. 4
8:00 p.m.
LSU
at (1) Alabama
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)

 

Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Nov. 2
9:15 p.m.
Idaho
at Troy
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Jay Walker)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Appalachian State
at Louisiana Monroe
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Watson Brown)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Georgia State4
at Georgia Southern
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
New Mexico State
at Texas State
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, Stanford Routt)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Louisiana
at South Alabama
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Forrest Conoly)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest
at (6) Notre Dame
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
(25) Kennesaw State
at Montana State
SWX Montana/Pluto TV
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
(19) Weber State
at (11) E. Washington
SWX Washington/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:30 p.m.
UC Davis
at Idaho State
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
Sat., Nov. 4
5:30 p.m.
(18) Northern Arizona
at Montana
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Nov. 4
8:00 p.m.
North Dakota
at (17) Southern Utah
Pluto TV
(Alex Challis, Devin Dixon)
Sat., Nov. 4
9:00 p.m.
Northern Colorado
at Sacramento State
Eleven Sports/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Nov. 4
9:00 p.m.
Portland State
at Cal Poly
Pluto TV
(Chris Sylvester, Alex Clupper)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Presbyterian
at Monmouth
ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Todderick Hunt)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern
at Gardner-Webb
College Football Down South
(Mark Bryant, Harold Nichols, Erin Summers)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
Duquesne
at Liberty
ESPN3/Big South Network
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Bobby Bohlig)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
(1) James Madison
at Rhode Island
College Sports Live
(Steve McDonald, Terry Lynch)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Richmond
at (20) Villanova
Fox Sports Go/FCS Atlantic
(Matt Janus, Ken Dunek)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Albany
at (14) Stony Brook
Wolfie Vision
(Jash Caray, Curt Hylton, Brian Miller)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
(21) New Hampshire
at William & Mary
CAA TV
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Delaware
at Maine
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Towson
at (7) Elon
CAA TV
(Taylor Durham, Matt Krause)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Nov. 3
8:00 p.m.
Brown
at Yale
NBC Sports Network
(Todd Harris, Russ Tucker)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Harvard
at Columbia
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Princeton
at Penn
NBC Sports Philadelphia+
(Joe Tordy, Jason “Coffee” Jones)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:30 p.m.
Cornell
at Dartmouth
Ivy League Network
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)
 
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
N.C. Central
at Hampton
Pirate TV
(Richie Summerville, Jay Lang)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
(9) North Carolina A&T
at Norfolk State
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Morgan State
at Bethune-Cookman
CatEye Network
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Howard
at Florida A&M
None
Sat., Nov. 4
5:00 p.m.
Delaware State
at Savannah State
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)

 

Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
(15) Western Illinois
at (12) Illinois State
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Youngstown State
at Indiana State
ESPN3
(Corey Clark)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
(6) South Dakota
at Northern Iowa
ESPN3/Panther Sports Network
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Missouri State
at Southern Illinois
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
(2) North Dakota State
at (10) South Dakota St.4
MidcoSN/ESPN3
(Tom Nieman, Hank McCall, Carla Metts)
NBC North Dakota
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)

 

Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Sacred Heart
at Bryant
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Robert Morris
at Wagner
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastremski)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
St. Francis
at Central Connecticut St.
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky
at Eastern Illinois
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
UT-Martin
at Southeast Missouri St.
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Todd Bonacki)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Murray State
at (3) Jacksonville State4
WEAC/OVC Digital Network
(Mickey Shadrix, Butch Barker)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay
at Tennessee Tech
ESPN3
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg
at Tennessee State
OVC Digital Network
(Howard Gentry Jr., Derek Fleming)

 

Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Lehigh
at Bucknell
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Holy Cross
at Fordham
Stadium/Patriot League Network
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Lafayette
at Georgetown
Patriot League Network
(Jeremy Huber, Mike Nebrich, Emory Hunt, Amanda Kuhl)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
Noon
Valparaiso
at Jacksonville
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Marist
at Dayton
Spectrum Sports
(Mike Hartsock, Jared Phillips)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:00 p.m.
Campbell
at Davidson
College Football Down South
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:00 p.m.
Butler
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
Sat., Nov. 4
5:00 p.m.
Drake
at San Diego
TheW.tv
(Jack Cronin)

 

Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga
at (8) Wofford
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Thom Henson, Van Hipp)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
(24) Western Carolina
at Citadel
ESPN3
(Kevin Fitzgerald, James Riley)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
VMI
at East Tennessee State
ESPN3
(TBD)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
(16) Samford
at Mercer
ESPN3
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Incarnate Word
at (5) Sam Houston State
ESPN3
(Tom Franklin, John Harris)
Sat., Nov. 4
4:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist
at Nicholls State
Eleven Sports/Southland Digital Network
(Ken Berthelot, Wayde Keiser)
Sat., Nov. 4
5:00 p.m.
Abilene Christian
at Northwestern State
Demon Sports Network
(Patrick Netherton, Richard deVargas, Tony Taglavore)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana
at (22) McNeese State
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
Sat., Nov. 4
7:00 p.m.
(4) Central Arkansas
at Lamar
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams)

 

SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Nov. 4
2:00 p.m.
Texas Southern
at Mississippi Valley State
YouTube
(Lee Hall, Darwin Cannon, Tyji Hawkins)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Alabama A&M
at Alcorn State
Braves All-Access
(Charles Edmond, Chris Terry)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:00 p.m.
Alabama State
at Jackson State
Livestream.com
(Rob Jay, Darrell Asberry)
Sat., Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.
(13) Grambling State
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
None
Sat., Nov. 4
5:00 p.m.
Prairie View A&M
at Southern
Jags All-Access
(Chris Powers, Gerald Kimball, Eric Randall)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – Team Features 2017 Campbell Trophy Finalist®/NFF National Scholar-Athlete
5 – NFF Board Member

 
