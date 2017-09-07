College football TV schedule: Sept. 7-9

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 7-9. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 8 6:30 p.m. Memphis at UCF ESPNU (Shawn Kenny, Al Groh) Sat., Sept. 9 10:30 a.m. USF at Connecticut ESPNEWS (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Tulane at Navy CBS Sports Network (John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Villanova at Temple ESPN3 (Greg Mescall, Tyoka Jackson) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. Louisiana at Tulsa ESPN3 (David Saltzman, George Wrighster) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. North Texas at SMU ESPN3 (Dave Raymond, Stanford Routt)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon (16) Louisville at North Carolina ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Northwestern at Duke ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Louisiana-Monroe at (8) Florida State ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Sept. 9 12:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech RSN/ACC Network/ESPN3 (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Wake Forest at Boston College ACC Network/ESPN3 (Robert Lee, Matt Chatham) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Delaware at Virginia Tech ACC Network/ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Virginia ESPNU (Dave Weekley, John Gregory) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Syracuse ACC Network/ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Doug Graber) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Marshall at NC State ACC Network/ESPN3 (Kevin Fitzgerald, Dustin Fox) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. (12) Auburn at (3) Clemson ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 8 8:00 p.m. Ohio at Purdue FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Cincinnati at (7) Michigan ABC (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Florida Atlantic at (11) Wisconsin Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Towson at Maryland Big Ten Network (Joe Beninati, Stanley Jackson) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at (4) Penn State ABC (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Michigan State Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Rutgers Big Ten Network (Jason Horowitz, Chuck Long1) Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. (5) Oklahoma at (2) Ohio State ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. Western Kentucky at Illinois Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine, J Leman2, Michelle McMahon)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Charlotte at Kansas State FOX Sports Net (Ron Thulin, Gary Reasons1) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Iowa at Iowa State ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Julie Stewart-Binks) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon East Carolina at West Virginia FS2 (Brian Custer, Ben Leber) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. San Jose State at Texas Longhorn Network (Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. Central Michigan at Kansas FOX Sports Net (Brendan Burke, David Anderson, Christian Steckel) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. UTSA at Baylor FOX Sports Net (Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 8 7:00 p.m. Alcorn State at Florida International (Birmingham, Ala.) None Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Southern at Southern Miss Stadium on Facebook (TBA, Max Starks, Shae Peppler) Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. Rice at UTEP C-USA TV (Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 3:00 p.m. UAB at Ball State ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio) ESPN3 (Jeff McCarrigher, Bobby Carpenter) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois ESPN3 (Jordon Bernfield, Marcus Ray) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Howard at Kent State ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. South Dakota at Bowling Green ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Watson Brown) Sat., Sept. 9 6:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Akron ESPN3 (David Wilson, Travis Tannahill)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thurs., Sept. 7 8:00 p.m. Idaho State at Utah State Stadium on Facebook (Chris Hassel, Darius Walker, Francisco Rivera, Paige Zamora) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Colorado State Mountain West Network (Brian Roth, Mark Driscoll, Kevin McGlue) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Wyoming AT&T SportsNet (Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Toledo at Nevada ESPN3 (Trey Bender, Jay Taylor) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. New Mexico State at New Mexico Stadium on Facebook (Chris Hassel, Daniel Jeremiah, Shae Peppler)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 2:00 p.m. Texas State at Colorado Pac-12 Networks (Jim Watson, Jeremy Bloom, Camryn Irwin) Sat., Sept. 9 4:30 p.m. Nebraska at Oregon FOX (Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Sept. 9 5:00 p.m. Hawai’i at UCLA Pac-12 Networks (JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Sept. 9 5:00 p.m. Weber State at California Pac-12 Networks (Ted Robinson, Glenn Parker) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. Montana at (9) Washington Pac-12 Networks (Guy Haberman, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson) Sat., Sept. 9 8:30 p.m. (14) Stanford at (6) USC FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Sept. 9 10:00 p.m. Minnesota at Oregon State FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis) Sat., Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. Boise State at Washington State ESPN (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich) Sat., Sept. 9 10:30 p.m. Houston at Arizona ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison) Sat., Sept. 9 11:00 p.m. San Diego State at Arizona State Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon UT Martin at Ole Miss SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Richard Cross) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Northern Colorado at Florida SEC Network+ (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Fresno State at (1) Alabama ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. TCU at Arkansas CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. Indiana State at Tennessee SEC Network (David Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network (Mark Neely, Jay Walker, Desmond Purnell) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. South Carolina at Missouri ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Roddy Jones) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Nicholls State at Texas A&M ESPNU (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey) Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Chattanooga at (13) LSU SEC Network (Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Alex Corddry)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 8 8:00 p.m. (10) Oklahoma State at South Alabama ESPN2 (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Savannah State at Appalachian State ESPN3 (Brock Bowling, Stan Lewter) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. New Hampshire at Georgia Southern (Birmingham, Ala.) ESPN3 (TBA) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Alabama State at Troy ESPN3 (Tiffany Greene, Rene Nadeau) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. UNLV at Idaho ESPN3 (Peter Young, Darius Walker) Canceled due to hurricane Miami (Fla.) at Arkansas State

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Buffalo at Army CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at UMass Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus (Eric Frede, Andy Gresh) Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. (15) Georgia at Notre Dame NBC (Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen) Sat., Sept. 9 10:15 p.m. Utah at BYU ESPN2 (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 4:05 p.m. (2) North Dakota State at (7) Eastern Washington SWX/Pluto.Tv (Sam Adams, Bill Ames) NBC North Dakota/ESPN3 (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner) Sat., Sept. 9 5:00 p.m. Missouri State at (11) North Dakota Midco Sports Network (Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. (22) Western Illinois at Northern Arizona NAU-TV (Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. (4) South Dakota State at Montana State SWX (Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman) Sat., Sept. 9 9:00 p.m. Incarnate Word at Sacramento State Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com (Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan) Sat., Sept. 9 9:00 p.m. San Diego at UC Davis Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com (Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. (19) Lehigh at Monmouth ESPN3 (Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Morehead State at (20) Liberty ESPN3/Big South Network (Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw State WPCH/Big South Network (Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Stony Brook at Rhode Island CS Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Sept. 9 3:30 p.m. Bryant at Maine FCS Atlantic/GoBlackBears.com (Dan Hannigan, Mike DeVito) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. East Tennessee State at (1) James Madison Comcast SportsNet Plus (Brendan McDaniels, Ken Dunek) JMUSports.com (Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Sept. 8 7:00 p.m. Delaware State at Hampton HamptonPirates.com (Richie Summerville, Jay Laing) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Albany at Morgan State Facebook (Lamont Germany, Austin Ward) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. William & Mary at Norfolk State NSUSpartans.com (Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Mars Hill (N.C.) at North Carolina A&T NCATAggies.com (Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Shaw (N.C.) at North Carolina Central NCCUEaglePride.com (Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons) Postponed due to hurricane TBD (16) Charleston Southern at South Carolina State TBD

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 2:00 p.m. Robert Morris at (8) Youngstown State ESPN3 (Jim Campbell, Drae Smith) Sat., Sept. 9 5:00 p.m. Cal Poly at (21) Northern Iowa ESPN3 (Brad Wells, Justin Surrency) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Southern Illinois ESPN3 (Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Fordham at Central Connecticut NEC Front Row (Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Wagner at St. Francis ESPN3 (Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. (15) Central Arkansas at Murray State OVC Digital Network (Neal Badley, Josh McKeel) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Jackson State vs. (23) Tennessee State (Memphis, Tenn.) Fox Sports South (Tape Delay) (Pete Pranica, Brian Jordan)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Holy Cross at Bucknell Patriot League Network (Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. (9) Richmond at Colgate Stadium (Matt Martucci, Dave Owens) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Sacred Heart at Lafayette Patriot League Network (Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Dayton Spectrum Ohio (TBA) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Stetson at Marist GoRedFoxes.com (Geoff Brault, Ed Weir) Sat., Sept. 9 2:00 p.m. Duquesne at Valparaiso None Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Georgetown at Campbell Big South Network (Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Butler at Franklin (Ind.) FranklinGrizzlies.com (None) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Southwestern (Kan.) at Drake GoDrakeBulldogs.com (Chuck Reed)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thurs., Sept. 7 7:00 p.m. West Alabama at (17) Samford ESPN3 (Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece) Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Presbyterian at (14) The Citadel (Clinton, S.C.) Big South Network (Ryan Clary) Sat., Sept. 9 1:00 p.m. Elon at Furman ESPN3 (Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche) Sat., Sept. 9 1:30 p.m. Catawba (N.C.) at VMI ESPN3 (Wade Branner, Chris Graham) Sat., Sept. 9 4:00 p.m. (10) Wofford at Mercer ESPN3 (TBA) Sat., Sept. 9 6:00 p.m. Davidson at Western Carolina ESPN3 (Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin ESPN3 (Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Florida Tech at McNeese State McNeeseSports.com (Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. Texas of the Permian Basin at Lamar ESPN3 (Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams) Sat., Sept. 9 8:00 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Southeastern Louisiana Eleven Sports Network/Southland DN (Lyn Rollins, Butch Alsandor, Meghan Kluth)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thurs., Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. (3) Sam Houston State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Thurs., Sept. 7 8:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at Texas Southern AT&T SW (Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas, Nick Strong) Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Northwestern State at (24) Grambling State YouTube (Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – NFF John L. Toner Award recipient