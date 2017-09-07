 jump to example.com

College football TV schedule: Sept. 7-9

Published Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, 2:38 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 7-9. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 8
6:30 p.m.
Memphis
at UCF
ESPNU
(Shawn Kenny, Al Groh)
Sat., Sept. 9
10:30 a.m.
USF
at Connecticut
ESPNEWS
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Tulane
at Navy
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Villanova
at Temple
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Tyoka Jackson)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
Louisiana
at Tulsa
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, George Wrighster)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
North Texas
at SMU
ESPN3
(Dave Raymond, Stanford Routt)

ACC

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
(16) Louisville
at North Carolina
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Northwestern
at Duke
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Louisiana-Monroe
at (8) Florida State
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Sept. 9
12:30 p.m.
Jacksonville State
at Georgia Tech
RSN/ACC Network/ESPN3
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Wake Forest
at Boston College
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Robert Lee, Matt Chatham)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Delaware
at Virginia Tech
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Indiana
at Virginia
ESPNU
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee
at Syracuse
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Doug Graber)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Marshall
at NC State
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Kevin Fitzgerald, Dustin Fox)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
(12) Auburn
at (3) Clemson
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)

Big Ten

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 8
8:00 p.m.
Ohio
at Purdue
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Cincinnati
at (7) Michigan
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Florida Atlantic
at (11) Wisconsin
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Towson
at Maryland
Big Ten Network
(Joe Beninati, Stanley Jackson)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh
at (4) Penn State
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Western Michigan
at Michigan State
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan
at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
(Jason Horowitz, Chuck Long1)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
(5) Oklahoma
at (2) Ohio State
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
Western Kentucky
at Illinois
Big Ten Network
(Dave Revsine, J Leman2, Michelle McMahon)

Big 12

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Charlotte
at Kansas State
FOX Sports Net
(Ron Thulin, Gary Reasons1)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Iowa
at Iowa State
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Julie Stewart-Binks)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
East Carolina
at West Virginia
FS2
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
San Jose State
at Texas
Longhorn Network
(Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Kansas
FOX Sports Net
(Brendan Burke, David Anderson, Christian Steckel)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
UTSA
at Baylor
FOX Sports Net
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)

Conference USA

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 8
7:00 p.m.
Alcorn State
at Florida International
(Birmingham, Ala.)
None
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Southern
at Southern Miss
Stadium on Facebook
(TBA, Max Starks, Shae Peppler)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
Mississippi State
at Louisiana Tech
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
Rice
at UTEP
C-USA TV
(Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono)

MAC

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:00 p.m.
UAB
at Ball State
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay
at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarrigher, Bobby Carpenter)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois
at Northern Illinois
ESPN3
(Jordon Bernfield, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Howard
at Kent State
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
South Dakota
at Bowling Green
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Watson Brown)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:30 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Akron
ESPN3
(David Wilson, Travis Tannahill)

Mountain West

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thurs., Sept. 7
8:00 p.m.
Idaho State
at Utah State
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Darius Walker, Francisco Rivera, Paige Zamora)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian
at Colorado State
Mountain West Network
(Brian Roth, Mark Driscoll, Kevin McGlue)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
Gardner-Webb
at Wyoming
AT&T SportsNet
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Toledo
at Nevada
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, Jay Taylor)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
New Mexico State
at New Mexico
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Daniel Jeremiah, Shae Peppler)

Pac-12

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
2:00 p.m.
Texas State
at Colorado
Pac-12 Networks
(Jim Watson, Jeremy Bloom, Camryn Irwin)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:30 p.m.
Nebraska
at Oregon
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Sept. 9
5:00 p.m.
Hawai’i
at UCLA
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Sept. 9
5:00 p.m.
Weber State
at California
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Glenn Parker)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
Montana
at (9) Washington
Pac-12 Networks
(Guy Haberman, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:30 p.m.
(14) Stanford
at (6) USC
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Sept. 9
10:00 p.m.
Minnesota
at Oregon State
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
Sat., Sept. 9
10:30 p.m.
Boise State
at Washington State
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
Sat., Sept. 9
10:30 p.m.
Houston
at Arizona
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Sat., Sept. 9
11:00 p.m.
San Diego State
at Arizona State
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)

SEC

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Eastern Kentucky
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
UT Martin
at Ole Miss
SEC Network
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Richard Cross)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Northern Colorado
at Florida
SEC Network+
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Fresno State
at (1) Alabama
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
TCU
at Arkansas
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
Indiana State
at Tennessee
SEC Network
(David Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
Alabama A&M
at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
(Mark Neely, Jay Walker, Desmond Purnell)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
South Carolina
at Missouri
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Roddy Jones)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Nicholls State
at Texas A&M
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga
at (13) LSU
SEC Network
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Alex Corddry)

Sun Belt

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 8
8:00 p.m.
(10) Oklahoma State
at South Alabama
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Savannah State
at Appalachian State
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Stan Lewter)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
New Hampshire
at Georgia Southern
(Birmingham, Ala.)
ESPN3
(TBA)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Alabama State
at Troy
ESPN3
(Tiffany Greene, Rene Nadeau)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
UNLV
at Idaho
ESPN3
(Peter Young, Darius Walker)
Canceled due to hurricane
Miami (Fla.)
at Arkansas State

FBS Independents

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Buffalo
at Army
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion
at UMass
Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:30 p.m.
(15) Georgia
at Notre Dame
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
Sat., Sept. 9
10:15 p.m.
Utah
at BYU
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
FCS

Big Sky

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:05 p.m.
(2) North Dakota State
at (7) Eastern Washington
SWX/Pluto.Tv
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Sat., Sept. 9
5:00 p.m.
Missouri State
at (11) North Dakota
Midco Sports Network
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
(22) Western Illinois
at Northern Arizona
NAU-TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
(4) South Dakota State
at Montana State
SWX
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
Sat., Sept. 9
9:00 p.m.
Incarnate Word
at Sacramento State
Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
Sat., Sept. 9
9:00 p.m.
San Diego
at UC Davis
Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

Big South

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
(19) Lehigh
at Monmouth
ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Morehead State
at (20) Liberty
ESPN3/Big South Network
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Tennessee Tech
at Kennesaw State
WPCH/Big South Network
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)

CAA

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Stony Brook
at Rhode Island
CS Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.
Bryant
at Maine
FCS Atlantic/GoBlackBears.com
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DeVito)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
East Tennessee State
at (1) James Madison
Comcast SportsNet Plus
(Brendan McDaniels, Ken Dunek)
JMUSports.com
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)

MEAC

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 8
7:00 p.m.
Delaware State
at Hampton
HamptonPirates.com
(Richie Summerville, Jay Laing)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Albany
at Morgan State
Facebook
(Lamont Germany, Austin Ward)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
William & Mary
at Norfolk State
NSUSpartans.com
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Mars Hill (N.C.)
at North Carolina A&T
NCATAggies.com
(Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Shaw (N.C.)
at North Carolina Central
NCCUEaglePride.com
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons)
Postponed due to hurricane
TBD
(16) Charleston Southern
at South Carolina State
TBD

Missouri Valley

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
2:00 p.m.
Robert Morris
at (8) Youngstown State
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Drae Smith)
Sat., Sept. 9
5:00 p.m.
Cal Poly
at (21) Northern Iowa
ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State
at Southern Illinois
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)

Northeast

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Fordham
at Central Connecticut
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Wagner
at St. Francis
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)

Ohio Valley

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
(15) Central Arkansas
at Murray State
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Badley, Josh McKeel)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Jackson State
vs. (23) Tennessee State
(Memphis, Tenn.)
Fox Sports South (Tape Delay)
(Pete Pranica, Brian Jordan)

Patriot League

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Holy Cross
at Bucknell
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
(9) Richmond
at Colgate
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart
at Lafayette
Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

Pioneer

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Southeast Missouri State
at Dayton
Spectrum Ohio
(TBA)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Stetson
at Marist
GoRedFoxes.com
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
Sat., Sept. 9
2:00 p.m.
Duquesne
at Valparaiso
None
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Georgetown
at Campbell
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Butler
at Franklin (Ind.)
FranklinGrizzlies.com
(None)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Southwestern (Kan.)
at Drake
GoDrakeBulldogs.com
(Chuck Reed)

Southern

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thurs., Sept. 7
7:00 p.m.
West Alabama
at (17) Samford
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
Sat., Sept. 9
Noon
Presbyterian
at (14) The Citadel
(Clinton, S.C.)
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:00 p.m.
Elon
at Furman
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche)
Sat., Sept. 9
1:30 p.m.
Catawba (N.C.)
at VMI
ESPN3
(Wade Branner, Chris Graham)
Sat., Sept. 9
4:00 p.m.
(10) Wofford
at Mercer
ESPN3
(TBA)
Sat., Sept. 9
6:00 p.m.
Davidson
at Western Carolina
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)

Southland

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Southern Utah
at Stephen F. Austin
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Florida Tech
at McNeese State
McNeeseSports.com
(Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
Texas of the Permian Basin
at Lamar
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams)
Sat., Sept. 9
8:00 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman
at Southeastern Louisiana
Eleven Sports Network/Southland DN
(Lyn Rollins, Butch Alsandor, Meghan Kluth)

SWAC

Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thurs., Sept. 7
7:30 p.m.
(3) Sam Houston State
at Prairie View A&M
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Thurs., Sept. 7
8:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist
at Texas Southern
AT&T SW
(Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas, Nick Strong)
Sat., Sept. 9
7:00 p.m.
Northwestern State
at (24) Grambling State
YouTube
(Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison)
 
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF John L. Toner Award recipient
Discussion
 
