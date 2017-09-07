College football TV schedule: Sept. 7-9
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 7-9. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 8
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Memphis
at UCF
|
ESPNU
(Shawn Kenny, Al Groh)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
10:30 a.m.
|
USF
at Connecticut
|
ESPNEWS
(Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Tulane
at Navy
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Sheehan Stanwick-Burch)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Villanova
at Temple
|
ESPN3
(Greg Mescall, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana
at Tulsa
|
ESPN3
(David Saltzman, George Wrighster)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
North Texas
at SMU
|
ESPN3
(Dave Raymond, Stanford Routt)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
(16) Louisville
at North Carolina
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Northwestern
at Duke
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Louisiana-Monroe
at (8) Florida State
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Jacksonville State
at Georgia Tech
|
RSN/ACC Network/ESPN3
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Wake Forest
at Boston College
|
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Robert Lee, Matt Chatham)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Delaware
at Virginia Tech
|
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Indiana
at Virginia
|
ESPNU
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee
at Syracuse
|
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Doug Graber)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Marshall
at NC State
|
ACC Network/ESPN3
(Kevin Fitzgerald, Dustin Fox)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(12) Auburn
at (3) Clemson
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 8
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Ohio
at Purdue
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Cincinnati
at (7) Michigan
|
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Florida Atlantic
at (11) Wisconsin
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Towson
at Maryland
|
Big Ten Network
(Joe Beninati, Stanley Jackson)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh
at (4) Penn State
|
ABC
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Western Michigan
at Michigan State
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Eastern Michigan
at Rutgers
|
Big Ten Network
(Jason Horowitz, Chuck Long1)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(5) Oklahoma
at (2) Ohio State
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Western Kentucky
at Illinois
|
Big Ten Network
(Dave Revsine, J Leman2, Michelle McMahon)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Charlotte
at Kansas State
|
FOX Sports Net
(Ron Thulin, Gary Reasons1)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Iowa
at Iowa State
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Julie Stewart-Binks)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
East Carolina
at West Virginia
|
FS2
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
San Jose State
at Texas
|
Longhorn Network
(Lowell Galindo, Ahmad Brooks, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Kansas
|
FOX Sports Net
(Brendan Burke, David Anderson, Christian Steckel)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
UTSA
at Baylor
|
FOX Sports Net
(Mark Followill, Brian Baldinger, Lesley McCaslin)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 8
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Alcorn State
at Florida International
(Birmingham, Ala.)
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern
at Southern Miss
|
Stadium on Facebook
(TBA, Max Starks, Shae
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Mississippi State
at Louisiana Tech
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Rice
at UTEP
|
C-USA TV
(Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:00 p.m.
|
UAB
at Ball State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Hutson Mason)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Austin Peay
at Miami (Ohio)
|
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarrigher, Bobby Carpenter)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Eastern Illinois
at Northern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Jordon Bernfield, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Howard
at Kent State
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
South Dakota
at Bowling Green
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Akron
|
ESPN3
(David Wilson, Travis Tannahill)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thurs., Sept. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Idaho State
at Utah State
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Darius Walker, Francisco Rivera, Paige Zamora)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Abilene Christian
at Colorado State
|
Mountain West Network
(Brian Roth, Mark Driscoll, Kevin McGlue)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Gardner-Webb
at Wyoming
|
AT&T SportsNet
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Toledo
at Nevada
|
ESPN3
(Trey Bender, Jay Taylor)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
New Mexico State
at New Mexico
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Daniel Jeremiah, Shae Peppler)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Texas State
at Colorado
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Jim Watson, Jeremy Bloom, Camryn Irwin)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Nebraska
at Oregon
|
FOX
(Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Hawai’i
at UCLA
|
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Weber State
at California
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Glenn Parker)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Montana
at (9) Washington
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Guy Haberman, Chad Brown, Cindy Brunson)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:30 p.m.
|
(14) Stanford
at (6) USC
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Minnesota
at Oregon State
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Boise State
at Washington State
|
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Houston
at Arizona
|
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
11:00 p.m.
|
San Diego State
at Arizona State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Eastern Kentucky
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
UT Martin
at Ole Miss
|
SEC Network
(Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones2, Richard Cross)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Northern Colorado
at Florida
|
SEC Network+
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Fresno State
at (1) Alabama
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TCU
at Arkansas
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Indiana State
at Tennessee
|
SEC Network
(David Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Alabama A&M
at Vanderbilt
|
SEC Network
(Mark Neely, Jay Walker, Desmond Purnell)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
South Carolina
at Missouri
|
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Roddy Jones)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Nicholls State
at Texas A&M
|
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Chattanooga
at (13) LSU
|
SEC Network
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen, Alex Corddry)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 8
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(10) Oklahoma State
at South Alabama
|
ESPN2
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Appalachian State
|
ESPN3
(Brock Bowling, Stan Lewter)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
New Hampshire
at Georgia Southern
(Birmingham, Ala.)
|
ESPN3
(TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Alabama State
at Troy
|
ESPN3
(Tiffany Greene, Rene Nadeau)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
UNLV
at Idaho
|
ESPN3
(Peter Young, Darius Walker)
|
Canceled due to hurricane
|
Miami (Fla.)
at Arkansas State
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Buffalo
at Army
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Old Dominion
at UMass
|
Eleven Sports Network/NESNplus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(15) Georgia
at Notre Dame
|
NBC
(Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Utah
at BYU
|
ESPN2
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:05 p.m.
|
(2) North Dakota State
at (7) Eastern Washington
|
SWX/Pluto.Tv
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Missouri State
at (11) North Dakota
|
Midco Sports Network
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(22) Western Illinois
at Northern Arizona
|
NAU-TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(4) South Dakota State
at Montana State
|
SWX
(Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Kyle Sherman)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Incarnate Word
at Sacramento State
|
Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Jason Ross, Steve McElroy, Danny Sullivan)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
9:00 p.m.
|
San Diego
at UC Davis
|
Pluto.TV/WatchBigSky.com
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(19) Lehigh
at Monmouth
|
ESPN3
(Matt Harmon, Eddy Occhipinti)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Morehead State
at (20) Liberty
|
ESPN3/Big South Network
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee Tech
at Kennesaw State
|
WPCH/Big South Network
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Stony Brook
at Rhode Island
|
CS Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Bryant
at Maine
|
FCS Atlantic/GoBlackBears.com
(Dan Hannigan, Mike DeVito)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
East Tennessee State
at (1) James Madison
|
Comcast SportsNet Plus
(Brendan McDaniels, Ken Dunek)
JMUSports.com
(Curt Dudley, Bennett Conlin)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 8
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Delaware State
at Hampton
|
HamptonPirates.com
(Richie Summerville, Jay Laing)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Albany
at Morgan State
|
(Lamont Germany, Austin Ward)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
William & Mary
at Norfolk State
|
NSUSpartans.com
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Mars Hill (N.C.)
at North Carolina A&T
|
NCATAggies.com
(Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Shaw (N.C.)
at North Carolina Central
|
NCCUEaglePride.com
(Jonathan Duren, Joe Simmons)
|
Postponed due to hurricane
|
TBD
|
(16) Charleston Southern
at South Carolina State
|
TBD
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Robert Morris
at (8) Youngstown State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Drae Smith)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Cal Poly
at (21) Northern Iowa
|
ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi Valley State
at Southern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Fordham
at Central Connecticut
|
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Wagner
at St. Francis
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(15) Central Arkansas
at Murray State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Neal Badley, Josh McKeel)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Jackson State
vs. (23) Tennessee State
(Memphis, Tenn.)
|
Fox Sports South (Tape Delay)
(Pete Pranica, Brian Jordan)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Holy Cross
at Bucknell
|
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(9) Richmond
at Colgate
|
Stadium
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Sacred Heart
at Lafayette
|
Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Southeast Missouri State
at Dayton
|
Spectrum Ohio
(TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Stetson
at Marist
|
GoRedFoxes.com
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Duquesne
at Valparaiso
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Georgetown
at Campbell
|
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Butler
at Franklin (Ind.)
|
FranklinGrizzlies.com
(None)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southwestern (Kan.)
at Drake
|
GoDrakeBulldogs.com
(Chuck Reed)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thurs., Sept. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
West Alabama
at (17) Samford
|
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
Noon
|
Presbyterian
at (14) The Citadel
(Clinton, S.C.)
|
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Elon
at Furman
|
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Catawba (N.C.)
at VMI
|
ESPN3
(Wade Branner, Chris Graham)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(10) Wofford
at Mercer
|
ESPN3
(TBA)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Davidson
at Western Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Daniel Hooker, Kyle Rush, Katie Miller)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Utah
at Stephen F. Austin
|
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Florida Tech
at McNeese State
|
McNeeseSports.com
(Tom Hoefer, Johnny Suydam, Ron Hayes)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Texas of the Permian Basin
at Lamar
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham, Lemont Williams)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Bethune-Cookman
at Southeastern Louisiana
|
Eleven Sports Network/Southland DN
(Lyn Rollins, Butch Alsandor, Meghan Kluth)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thurs., Sept. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(3) Sam Houston State
at Prairie View A&M
|
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Thurs., Sept. 7
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Houston Baptist
at Texas Southern
|
AT&T SW
(Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas, Nick Strong)
|
Sat., Sept. 9
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Northwestern State
at (24) Grambling State
|
YouTube
(Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas, Nick Harrison)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF John L. Toner Award recipient
Discussion