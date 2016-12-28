 jump to example.com

College football TV schedule: Dec. 29-Jan. 9

Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 6:37 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games for the dates of Dec. 29, 2016 – Jan. 9, 2017. Compiled by the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the final FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect seeds in the FCS Playoffs
FBS Bowl Schedule
 
Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Birmingham Bowl
(Birmingham, Ala.)
2:00 p.m.
South Florida
vs. South Carolina
ESPN
(Eamon McAnaney, John Congemi, Kevin Weidl)
Belk Bowl
(Charlotte, N.C.)
5:30 p.m.
Arkansas4
vs. Virginia Tech
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham, Jerry Punch)
Valero Alamo Bowl
(San Antonio, Texas)
9:00 p.m.
(13) Oklahoma State
vs. (11) Colorado
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Mack Brown, Molly McGrath)
Fri., Dec. 30, 2016
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
(Memphis, Tenn.)
Noon
Georgia
vs. TCU
ESPN
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Hyundai Sun Bowl
(El Paso, Texas)
2:00 p.m.
Stanford
vs. North Carolina
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.)
3:30 p.m.
Nebraska
vs. Tennessee
ESPN
(Tom Hart, Andre Ware1, Cole Cubelic)
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
(Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.
South Alabama
vs. Air Force
American Sports Network/Campus Insiders
(Mike Gleason, Doug Chapman, Monica McNutt)
Capital One Orange Bowl
(Miami, Fla.)
8:00 p.m.
(6) Michigan
vs. (10) Florida State
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Dec. 31, 2016
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Buffalo Wild Wings
Citrus Bowl
(Orlando, Fla.)
11:00 a.m.
LSU
vs. (15) Louisville
ABC
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
TaxSlayer Bowl
(Jacksonville, Fla.)
11:00 a.m.
Georgia Tech
vs. Kentucky
ESPN
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
CFP Semifinal at the
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
(Atlanta, Ga.)
3:00 p.m.
(4) Washington
vs. (1) Alabama
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
CFP Semifinal at the
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
(Glendale, Ariz.)
7:00 p.m.
(3) Ohio State
vs. (2) Clemson
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Samantha Ponder)
Mon., Jan. 2, 2017
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Outback Bowl
(Tampa, Fla.)
1:00 p.m.
Florida
vs. Iowa
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham, Jerry Punch)
Goodyear Cotton
Bowl Classic
(Arlington, Texas)
1:00 p.m.
(12) Western Michigan5
vs. (9) Wisconsin
ESPN
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
(Pasadena, Calif.)
5:00 p.m.
(8) USC
vs. (5) Penn State
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Samantha Ponder)
Allstate Sugar Bowl
(New Orleans, La.)
8:30 p.m.
(16) Auburn
vs. (7) Oklahoma
ESPN
(Brent Musburger3, Jesse Palmer, Kaylee Hartung)
Mon., Jan. 9, 2017
Bowl (Site)
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
College Football Playoff National Championship
(Tampa, Fla.)
8:00 p.m.
Peach Bowl Winner
vs. Fiesta Bowl Winner
ESPN
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Samantha Ponder, Tom Rinaldi)
FCS National Championship
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Saturday,
Jan. 7, 2017
Noon
Youngstown State
vs. (4) James Madison
(Frisco, Texas)
ESPN2
(Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Quint Kessenich)
 
1 – College Football Hall of Fame inductee
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – Team features a 2016 NFF National Scholar-Athlete/Campbell Trophy finalist
5 – Team features the 2016 Campbell Trophy winner
Discussion
 
