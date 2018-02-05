Collaborative grant takes on brain cancer cell invasion

A relatively unexplored area of cancer research, interstitial fluid flow, or the movement of fluid around and through the three-dimensional space surrounding cells, has been shown to lead to an increase in cancer cell invasion. However, the mechanisms of how and why that happens, particularly in cases of brain cancer, are still unknown.

“The end goal is that we identify therapies that can be used against glioma,” said Munson. “And really studying interstitial fluid flow and fluid drainage in brain cancer is a completely untapped area to look for targeted therapies. So we’re taking everything that’s out there and looking at it in a new context.”

That novel approach to brain cancer research will require a creative take on teamwork, one that relies heavily on a wide scope of scientific and medical experts.

“We’re working with other engineers, MRI physicists, physician scientists, and oncologists, as well as basic scientists and chemists to try to look at something that’s totally unexplored,” said Munson.

“To do that, we need this interdisciplinary team not only to keep us clinically relevant, but also to do the best science we can do,” she said.

Because brain tumors grow within a very confined area, the tumor’s developing tissue significantly increases the pressure in the space between cells, especially when compared to the surrounding healthy tissue. Fluid drainage from those high-pressure areas afflicted with tumors to low-pressure areas of healthy tissue are the focus of the team’s research.

B.J. Purow, a professor of clinical neurology and physician scientist at the University of Virginia, will use MRI technology to image this interstitial fluid movement as the brain tumors progress and throughout different types of clinical treatment. Purow will work closely with Fred Epstein, professor and chair of biomedical engineering, and Hui Zong, an associate professor of microbiology, immunology, and cancer biology, toward these imaging efforts at UVA.

Munson’s team at Virginia Tech will develop code and mathematical algorithms to track, describe, and analyze fluid flow in the UVA team’s MRI images with hopes of correlating flow with potential new biomarkers for therapeutic targeting.

At the University of Michigan, Kathryn Luker, an associate research scientist in radiology, will use patient-derived cancer cells to genetically engineer new cells that respond to fluid flow in specific ways.

Munson will then use those cells to take live images of interstitial flow within patient-derived, tissue-engineered models of brain cancer. Rebecca Pompano, an assistant professor of chemistry at UVA, will create microfluidic devices for Munson during this phase of the grant to examine cancer cell invasion under flow. Munson plans to use these microfluidic devices to examine the effects of flow within the context of the complete tumor microenvironment.

Bethany Horton, an assistant professor of public health genomics at UVA, rounds out the comprehensive grant team and will provide statistical support.