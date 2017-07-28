Cole Harrison joins William & Mary basketball as grad transfer

William & Mary head men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver announced the addition of Cole Harrison as a graduate transfer for the 2017-18 season. Harrison, who stands 6-11, joins the Green and Gold for one season after graduating from Dartmouth in May. He will enroll in the Masters of Business Administration program at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and join the Tribe on its upcoming international trip to Jamaica, Aug. 5-11.

“We are excited to welcome Cole to the Tribe Family,” Shaver said of the program’s newest addition. “Cole immediately gives us an experienced player to strengthen our front line. He is a skilled big man with good size who helped Dartmouth to the post season for the first time in over 50 years during his career. Cole is also a great student and will flourish off the court in the Mason School of Business.”

Harrison appeared in 51 games over his career with the Big Green, including a pair of starts. His career at Dartmouth was hampered by injury as he was limited to just seven games as a freshman and missed his entire senior campaign.

The Brentwood, Tenn., native experienced his healthiest and best season for the Big Green as a sophomore in 2014-15, appearing in 27 games with a start. He helped Dartmouth to its first postseason appearance in 56 years competing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) and tallied six points in outings at St. Bonaventure, Vermont and Princeton. As a junior in 2015-16, Harrison appeared in 17 games and enjoyed his best game with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists against Pine Manor.

Harrison played his senior season of high school at powerhouse Montrose Christian Academy in Maryland for coach Stu Vetter, helping the program to a No. 25 national ranking and a 19-5 record. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Brentwood Academy and led the program to district and regional championships with a 26-7 record in 2012.