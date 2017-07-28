 jump to example.com

Cole Harrison joins William & Mary basketball as grad transfer

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 11:51 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

William & Mary head men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver announced the addition of Cole Harrison as a graduate transfer for the 2017-18 season. Harrison, who stands 6-11, joins the Green and Gold for one season after graduating from Dartmouth in May. He will enroll in the Masters of Business Administration program at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and join the Tribe on its upcoming international trip to Jamaica, Aug. 5-11.

william & mary“We are excited to welcome Cole to the Tribe Family,” Shaver said of the program’s newest addition. “Cole immediately gives us an experienced player to strengthen our front line. He is a skilled big man with good size who helped Dartmouth to the post season for the first time in over 50 years during his career. Cole is also a great student and will flourish off the court in the Mason School of Business.”

Harrison appeared in 51 games over his career with the Big Green, including a pair of starts. His career at Dartmouth was hampered by injury as he was limited to just seven games as a freshman and missed his entire senior campaign.

The Brentwood, Tenn., native experienced his healthiest and best season for the Big Green as a sophomore in 2014-15, appearing in 27 games with a start. He helped Dartmouth to its first postseason appearance in 56 years competing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) and tallied six points in outings at St. Bonaventure, Vermont and Princeton. As a junior in 2015-16, Harrison appeared in 17 games and enjoyed his best game with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists against Pine Manor.

Harrison played his senior season of high school at powerhouse Montrose Christian Academy in Maryland for coach Stu Vetter, helping the program to a No. 25 national ranking and a 19-5 record. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Brentwood Academy and led the program to district and regional championships with a 26-7 record in 2012.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Human Rights Campaign endorses Ralph Northam for governor
McAuliffe statement on healthcare proceedings in Congress
Mary Baldwin University appoints new vice president of enrollment
House GOP leadership on Washington gridlock
Stable Craft Brewing signs on as presenting sponsor of Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival
Lawsuit filed against FERC, Mountain Valley Pipeline on behalf of landowners
Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute teams converge on strategies to defeat McCain’s form of brain cancer
Kaine on Senate healthcare vote
Virginia congressmen, senators applaud inclusion of medical leases in veterans legislation
Castro homers in 4-2 Hillcats win
SeaWolves stymie Squirrels in series opener
Potomac escapes with 5-4 win over Pelicans
Mark Warner on passage of Russia sanctions
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
UVA alum Leah Smith captures gold with 4x200m freestyle relay team
Global research priorities identified for stopping sudden infant death
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 