Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army
Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, 12:55 pm
Front Page » Events » Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle in front of the Wal-Mart in Waynesboro beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
This is pretty much par for the course for my good friend Jason, who has yet to meet a publicity stunt on behalf of the Army that he wasn’t willing to subject himself to being a part of.
Hey, at least the weather forecast isn’t as brutal as it could be this time of year, right?
Another friend, who asked me not to single her out by name, raised an issue with the effort, and the limitations in this day and age for the Red Kettle campaign in general.
The continued growth in the use of bank and credit cards to pay for purchases means we have less in terms of change and small bills to drop in the kettles on our way in and out of stores.
Which is a good point. I rarely have cash or change on my person, to talk like how they write police reports.
My friend who wishes to remain nameless said she puts her small change in a bucket at home, and in her case, she’s been collecting loose change for years.
Instead of going to the local Coin Star to cash them in, she’s going to lug her bucket o’ coins out to Wal-Mart to support Jason’s marathon ringing session.
Good plan, I said, and I’d happily suggest than others out there reading this who collect their loose change similarly to follow suit.
Column by Chris Graham
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion