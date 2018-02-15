Cogar Manufacturing to invest $2.5 million to relocate, expand manufacturing operation in Giles County

Cogar Manufacturing, a manufacturer of material handling equipment primarily for the natural resource industries, will invest $2.5 million to relocate its manufacturing operation from Beckley, West Virginia, to the former Caterpillar facility in Giles County. The company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of a patented water removal and feeder system for coke producers, increasing Cogar’s customer base and requiring the expansion of its manufacturing footprint. The project will create 60 new jobs.

“Cogar Manufacturing’s decision to move operations from West Virginia to Giles County and expand production is a great testament to the Commonwealth’s competitive operating costs, extensive transportation network, and robust workforce,” said Governor Northam. “The New River Valley’s manufacturing community is booming, and Cogar will be a strong addition. I am thrilled that this new addition will revitalize a vacant facility and create 60 quality jobs in the local economy. We are proud to add another impressive manufacturer to the Commonwealth’s corporate roster, and look forward to Cogar’s future success in Giles County.”

Cogar Manufacturing was established in 1979 and has grown throughout the years, thanks to the dedication of its employees and the help of its customers. Headquartered in Beckley, West Virginia, the company has over 100 years of combined experience manufacturing new equipment and rebuilding existing equipment. Cogar manufactures crushing machines and materials handling and conveying equipment, primarily for the natural resource industries, but has been expanding into refineries and barge and ship transloading. The company has manufacturing facilities in West Virginia and Illinois and a sales and operations office in Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cogar Manufacturing to Giles County and the Commonwealth, and look forward to building a successful partnership,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee. “Cogar will move into the former Caterpillar facility in Pearisburg, bringing 60 critical employment opportunities back to the region. Virginia’s robust manufacturing workforce of over 240,000 guarantees a solid pipeline of talent for years to come, and we are confident that Cogar Manufacturing will be pleased with its decision to relocate to the New River Valley and the Commonwealth.”

John Cogar, Vice President of Cogar Manufacturing, expressed gratitude to the Commonwealth and to Giles County for the support offered to Cogar in making this decision to move to Virginia: “We are excited about the facility, which offers our company a viable opportunity to expand; we are excited about the work force of Giles County, which offers our company a highly qualified and experienced employee base, and we are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Governor Northam for supporting our efforts through a grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.”







The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Giles County and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $150,000 Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund investment to assist the County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We are very pleased that Cogar has chosen Giles County for its expansion. They represent true American manufacturing and will bring quality job opportunities here for our citizens,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Morris.

“This is another great project for Giles County and a testament to the quality of resources, infrastructure, and workforce, that exists in the New River Valley,” added Giles County’s Industrial Development Authority Chairman Dr. S. Lee Wheeler

“I’m proud of Giles County’s efforts to continue building on recent economic successes, which have brought more than 100 new jobs to the County in recent months,” said Delegate Chris Hurst. “We look forward to welcoming Cogar Manufacturing to the New River Valley.”

“I am very pleased that Cogar Manufacturing chose to relocate to Giles County,” said Senator John Edwards. “The collaborative efforts of Giles County and State Agencies in processing the opportunity funds will greatly benefit the region by providing 60 jobs at the former Caterpillar facility in Pearisburg. I welcome Cogar Manufacturing and commend them for investing in Virginia’s economy and the future of Giles County.”

