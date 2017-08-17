Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 4:04 pm
Front Page » Sports » Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
The weekly Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall radio program, presented by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, has a new home in 2017.
The show will originate each Tuesday from 7:06-8 p.m. from The Birdwood Grill at the Boar’s Head Resort, located inside the clubhouse of Birdwood Golf Course. Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall will join host Dave Koehn, “the Voice of the Cavaliers.”
There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Network broadcast the program. Free online audio is available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Gameday Live App. A live video stream will be available through Facebook Live @VirginiaCavaliers. Additionally, fans can listen on the free TuneIn Radio app from the AppStore or Google Play, or listen on TuneIn.com.
Fans are encouraged to attend the show each week and ask questions in person. Fans may also pose questions to Coach Mendenhall through email at askdave@virginiasports.com or by following @wahoovoice on Twitter.
Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win Virginia football game tickets and other prizes each week throughout the season.
2017 Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall Schedule
- Tues., August 29
- Tues., September 5
- Tues., September 12
- Tues., September 19
- Tues., September 26
- Tues., October 3
- Tues., October 10
- Tues., October 17
- Tues., October 24
- Tues., October 31
- Tues., November 7
- Tues., November 14
- Tues., November 21
- Tues., November 28
