Climate group: Virginia election shows tide turning on Dominion’s political power

Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, 1:37 pm

virginiaMike Tidwell, executive director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, offered the following comment on the 2017 Virginia elections.

Tuesday’s Virginia election was not only a rejection of Donald Trump, it was a rejection of Dominion Energy and its radically pro-fossil fuel agenda.

The evening brought shocking wins in the House of Delegates for Democrats, the majority of whom have signed a pledge refusing campaign contributions from mega-polluting Dominion. Of the 16 House seats that flipped, 12 were won by candidates who took a pledge to reject Dominion money, as well as District 11 incumbent delegate Sam Rasoul who held his seat. Lieutenant Governor-elect Justin Fairfax also rejected Dominion’s money, a first for that office.

Dominion has had a stranglehold on Virginian politics for too long. But now the tide is turning on Dominion’s political power in the Commonwealth. This stunning election followed a groundbreaking shareholder meeting this spring, when 48 percent of Dominion shareholders voted for the energy giant to show how it would respond to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — an unprecedented challenge to Dominion’s de facto climate-denial business model.

It’s clearer than ever that Virginians want clean energy and climate solutions, not dangerous pipelines or dirty politics.

         
 
