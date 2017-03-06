Clemson needs wins to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive

#12 seed Clemson (16-14, 6-12 ACC) plays #13 seed N.C. State (15-16, 4-14 ACC) at noon on Tuesday in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Team Notes

Clemson faces NC State in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, held in the state of New York for the first time in history. The Tigers and Wolfpack met just six days ago, with Clemson claiming a 78-74 win.

This is only the second meeting in the ACC Tournament between the two teams since 1994. The Wolfpack own the 6-2 edge in tourney play.

The six-day turnaround rematch is the quickest against an ACC foe since 2001, when Clemson played Florida State twice in five days.

Head coach Brad Brownell is one win shy of tying Cliff Ellis (59) for the all-time Clemson record for wins over ACC teams.

Jaron Blossomgame was named third-team All-ACC on Sunday. It was his second straight season earning an all-conference accolade, the first Tiger to earn multiple honors since Trevor Booker in 2009 and 2010.

Blossomgame will move to third in Tigers’ history by starting the 123rd game of his career Tuesday. Only Trevor Booker (134) and Cliff Hammonds (133) have started more games in a Clemson uniform.

Blossomgame needs 17 points to pass K.C. Rivers (1,684) for seventh place on Clemson’s all-time scoring list.

Avry Holmes is coming off his first career double-double after achieving a career-best 10 rebounds on Senior Day against Boston College.

Holmes shot a league-best 53.1 percent from three-point range in ACC play.

Sidy Djitte surpassed 100 offensive rebounds on the season last time out; he is the first Tiger since Trevor Booker in 2008-09 to reach the century mark.