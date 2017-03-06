 jump to example.com

Clemson needs wins to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive

Published Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, 5:43 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

clemson#12 seed Clemson (16-14, 6-12 ACC) plays #13 seed N.C. State (15-16, 4-14 ACC) at noon on Tuesday in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

 

Team Notes

  • Clemson faces NC State in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, held in the state of New York for the first time in history. The Tigers and Wolfpack met just six days ago, with Clemson claiming a 78-74 win.
  • This is only the second meeting in the ACC Tournament between the two teams since 1994. The Wolfpack own the 6-2 edge in tourney play.
  • The six-day turnaround rematch is the quickest against an ACC foe since 2001, when Clemson played Florida State twice in five days.
  • Head coach Brad Brownell is one win shy of tying Cliff Ellis (59) for the all-time Clemson record for wins over ACC teams.
  • Jaron Blossomgame was named third-team All-ACC on Sunday. It was his second straight season earning an all-conference accolade, the first Tiger to earn multiple honors since Trevor Booker in 2009 and 2010.
  • Blossomgame will move to third in Tigers’ history by starting the 123rd game of his career Tuesday. Only Trevor Booker (134) and Cliff Hammonds (133) have started more games in a Clemson uniform.
  • Blossomgame needs 17 points to pass K.C. Rivers (1,684) for seventh place on Clemson’s all-time scoring list.
  • Avry Holmes is coming off his first career double-double after achieving a career-best 10 rebounds on Senior Day against Boston College.
  • Holmes shot a league-best 53.1 percent from three-point range in ACC play.
  • Sidy Djitte surpassed 100 offensive rebounds on the season last time out; he is the first Tiger since Trevor Booker in 2008-09 to reach the century mark.
Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 