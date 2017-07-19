Clemson leads 2017 All-ACC preseason voting

Defending national champion Clemson leads all schools with five selections to the 2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team announced on Wednesday.

The team was selected by a vote of 167 media members that were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

The Tigers’ defensive tackle tandem of Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were both selected, along with the Clemson offensive trio of wide receiver Deon Cain, tackle Mitch Hyatt and guard Tyrone Crowder.

Miami, which was predicted to place first in the Coastal Division in the media preseason poll announced earlier this week, placed four players on the All-ACC preseason team. Preseason ACC favorite Florida State, defending Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech and NC State each had three players selected.

Eleven of the league’s 14 football programs placed at least one player on the 2017 All-ACC Preseason Team.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville was chosen to repeat as ACC Player of the Year after a record-setting 2016 campaign in which he averaged 393.4 yards per game of total offense and accounted for 51 touchdowns, both ACC single-season records. His 1,571 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns were also ACC records for a quarterback.

Jackson, a rising junior from Pompano Beach, Florida, who is the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, also was named the 2016 National College Football Player of the Year by the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp, the Sporting News and CBS Sports

Jackson’s 132 votes led all players. He was followed by returning 1,000-yard rusher Mark Walton of Miami with 127 and Florida State safety Derwin James with 126. NC State all-purpose standout Jaylen Samuels had 124 votes while Clemson offensive linemen Hyatt and Tyrone Crowder each received 123 votes.

Others topping the century mark included Florida State cornerback Tarvarus McFadden with 117 votes, Boston College defensive end Harold Landry with 111 and Clemson’s Wilkins and Lawrence tied at defensive tackle with 105 votes apiece. Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander was named on 104 ballots, Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain on 103, and NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb received 101 votes.

Other members of the All-ACC Preseason Team include running back Dedrick Mills (Georgia Tech), wide receivers Ahmmon Richards (Miami) and Cam Phillips (Virginia Tech), tight end Cam Serigne (Wake Forest), offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (Pitt), offensive guard Wyatt Teller (Virginia Tech) and center Alec Eberle (Florida State).

Defensive selections include linebackers Micah Kiser (Virginia), Shaquille Quarterman (Miami) and Tremaine Edwards (Virginia Tech), as well as Virginia safety Quin Blanding (Virginia).

Placekicker Michael Badgley (Miami), punter A.J. Cole III (NC State) and kick returner Quadree Henderson (Pitt) round out the special teams corps.

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson

WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami

WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech

TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest

AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson

OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt

OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson

OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech

C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State

QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville

RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami

RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech

Defense

DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College

DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State

DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson

DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson

LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami

LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech

CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State

CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville

S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State

S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia

Special Teams

PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami

P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State

SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt

2017 All-ACC Preseason Team Voting

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Louisville 132; Deondre Francois, Florida State 29; Eric Dungey, Syracuse 3; Daniel Jones, Duke 2; Ryan Finley, NC State 1.

Running Back

Mark Walton Miami, 127; Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech 75; Jacques Patrick, Florida State 38; Travon McMillian, Virginia Tech 24; Nyheim Hines, NC State 19; Jeremy Smith, Louisville 16; Shaun Wilson, Duke 16; Jon Hilliman, Boston College 10; Clinton Lynch, Georgia Tech 4; Dontae Strickland, Syracuse 2; Qua Searcy, Georgia Tech 2; George Aston, Pitt 1.

Wide Receiver

Deon Cain, Clemson 103; Ahmmon Richards, Miami 77; Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech 68; Hunter Renfrow, Clemson 44; Jaylen Smith, Louisville 44; Nyqwan Murray, Florida State 33; Ervin Philips, Syracuse 24; Jester Weah, Pitt 22; Auden Tate, Florida State 22; T.J. Rahming, Duke 13; Austin Proehl, North Carolina 12; Ricky Jeune, Georgia Tech 10; Steve Ishmael, Syracuse 9; Kelvin Harmon, NC State 7; Doni Dowling, Virginia 4; Stephen Louis, NC State 3; Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia 3; Thomas Jackson, North Carolina 2; Jeff Smith, Boston College 1.

Tight End

Cam Serigne, Wake Forest 96; Chris Herndon IV, Miami 29; Ryan Izzo, Florida State 23; Brandon Fritts, North Carolina 6; Daniel Helm, Duke 5; Tommy Sweeney, Boston College 4; Carl Tucker, North Carolina 4.

All-Purpose

Jaylen Samuels, NC State 124; Quadree Henderson, Pitt 43.

Offensive Tackle

Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 123; Brian O’Neill, Pitt 83; Bentley Spain, North Carolina 32; Rick Leonard, Florida State 20; Geron Christian, Louisville 14; Brock Ruble, Florida State 13; Tyler Jones, NC State 9; Evan Lisle, Duke 8; Sean Pollard, Clemson 8; Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest 6; Andrew Marshall, Georgia Tech 6; Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech 5; Justin Herron, Wake Forest 4; Jahaziel Lee, Georgia Tech 2; Lukayus McNeil, Louisville 1.

Offensive Guard

Tyrone Crowder, Clemson 123; Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech 52; Tony Adams, NC State 50; KC McDermott, Miami 22; Landon Dickerson, Florida State 22; Parker Braun, Georgia Tech 16; Alex Officer, Pitt 13; R.J. Prince, North Carolina 7; Phil Haynes, Wake Forest 7; Taylor Hearn, Clemson 6; Will Bryan, Georgia Tech 5; Alex Bookser, Pitt 5; Tommy Hatton, North Carolina 4; Chris Lindstrom, Boston College 2.

Center

Alec Eberle, Florida State 54; Jon Baker, Boston College 51; Austin Davis, Duke 32; Eric Gallo, Virginia Tech 21; Cam Dillard, North Carolina 9.

Defensive End

Harold Landry, Boston College 111; Bradley Chubb, NC State 101; Josh Sweat, Florida State 31; Clelin Ferrell, Clemson 27; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest 13; Brian Burns, Florida State 11; Kentavius Street, NC State 8; KeShun Freeman, Georgia Tech 6; Vinny Mihota, Virginia Tech 6; Chad Thomas, Miami 6; Joe Jackson, Miami 5; Andrew Brown, Virginia 4; Malik Carney, North Carolina 4; Antonio Simmons, Georgia Tech 1.

Defensive Tackle

Christian Wilkins, Clemson 105; Dexter Lawrence, Clemson 105; Derrick Nnadi, Florida State 54; Demarcus Christmas, Florida State 12; R.J. McIntosh, Miami 11; Tim Settle, Virginia Tech 10; Drew Bailey, Louisville 9; Kendrick Norton, Miami 9; B.J. Hill, NC State 8; Mike Ramsay, Duke 5; Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech 3; Aaron Crawford, North Carolina 2; Chris Slayton, Syracuse 1.

Linebacker

Micah Kiser, Virginia 89; Shaquille Quarterman, Miami 78; Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech 60; Zaire Franklin, Syracuse 33; Kendall Joseph, Clemson 29; Andrew Motuapuaka, Virginia Tech 24; Jacob Pugh, Florida State 22; Matthew Thomas, Florida State 20; Ben Humphreys, Duke 19; Stacy Thomas, Louisville 17; Ro’Derrick Hoskins, Florida State 16; Connor Strachan, Boston College 14; Dorian O’Daniel, Clemson 13; James Hearns, Louisville 12; Joe Giles-Harris, Duke 10; Airius Moore, NC State 9; Andre Smith, North Carolina 9; Mook Reynolds, Virginia Tech 5; Jaboree Williams, Wake Forest 4; Zach McCloud, Miami 4; Michael Pinckney, Miami 4; Parris Bennett, Syracuse 2; Trevon Young, Louisville 2; Jordan Mack, Virginia 2; Brant Mitchell, Georgia Tech 2; Cole Holcomb. North Carolina 1; Ty Schwab, Boston College 1.

Cornerback

Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State 117; Jaire Alexander, Louisville 104; M.J. Stewart, North Carolina 27; Ryan Carter, Clemson 19; Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech 18; Adonis Alexander, Virginia Tech 13; Bryon Fields Jr., Duke 12; Tim Harris, Virginia 5; Lance Austin, Georgia Tech 5; Avonte Maddox, Pitt 4; Bryce Hall, Virginia 4; Mike Stevens, NC State 4; Kamrin Moore, Boston College 2.

Safety

Derwin James, Florida State 126; Quin Blanding, Virginia 88; Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech 19; Jordan Whitehead, Pitt 17; Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest 15; Van Smith, Clemson 11; Nate Andrews, Florida State 8; Chucky Williams, Louisville 8; Trey Marshall, Florida State 7; Donnie Myles, North Carolina 6; Jaquan Johnson, Miami 4; Shawn Boone, NC State 4; Alonzo Saxton II, Duke 4; Lawrence Austin, Georgia Tech 4; Juan Thornhill, Virginia 3; Corey Griffin, Georgia Tech 3; Myles Dorn, North Carolina 2; Antwan Cordy, Syracuse 2; Jeremy McDuffie, Duke 2; A.J. Gray, Georgia Tech 1.

Placekicker

Michael Badgley, Miami 52; Ricky Aguayo, Florida State 34; Joey Slye, Virginia Tech 31; Greg Huegel, Clemson 29; Mike Weaver, Wake Forest 17; Blanton Creque, Louisville 4.

Punter

A.J. Cole III, NC State 33; Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse 31; Tommy Sheldon, North Carolina 25; Mason King, Louisville 22; Dom Maggio, Wake Forest 18; Ryan Winslow, Pitt 16; Logan Tyler, Florida State 13; Austin Parker, Duke 9.

Specialist

Quadree Henderson, Pitt 98; Nyheim Hines, NC State 29; Shaun Wilson, Duke 14; Braxton Berrios, Miami 13; Sean Riley, Syracuse 5; Joe Reed, Virginia 4; J.J. Green, Georgia Tech 3; Michael Walker, Boston College 1.