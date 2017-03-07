Clemson defeats N.C. State in ACC Tournament opener
Published Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017, 2:28 pm
Front Page » ACC Tournament » Clemson defeats N.C. State in ACC Tournament opener
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell each had 22 points to lead 12th seed Clemson past 13th seed N.C. State, 75-61, in the opening game of the 2017 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday.
Sidy Djitte added 13 rebounds for the Tigers (17-14, 7-12 ACC), who kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with the win.
State (15-17, 4-15 ACC) played its last game under coach Mark Gottfried, who was fired last month but agreed to finish out the season.
Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr., the 2017 ACC Freshman of the Year, scored just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor, and had three assists and four turnovers in 36 minutes.
Clemson advances to second-round action on Wednesday against #5 seed Duke (23-8, 11-7 ACC).
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion