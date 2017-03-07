Clemson defeats N.C. State in ACC Tournament opener

Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell each had 22 points to lead 12th seed Clemson past 13th seed N.C. State, 75-61, in the opening game of the 2017 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday.

Sidy Djitte added 13 rebounds for the Tigers (17-14, 7-12 ACC), who kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with the win.

State (15-17, 4-15 ACC) played its last game under coach Mark Gottfried, who was fired last month but agreed to finish out the season.

Wolfpack freshman Dennis Smith Jr., the 2017 ACC Freshman of the Year, scored just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the floor, and had three assists and four turnovers in 36 minutes.

Clemson advances to second-round action on Wednesday against #5 seed Duke (23-8, 11-7 ACC).