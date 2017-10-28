City of Staunton invites public comments on parking study
The City of Staunton is inviting the public to share comments about a draft parking study examining the City’s downtown parking operations.
The study will be presented at an event at The Bistro on Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The study was commissioned by the City and conducted by Walker Consultants.
A presentation about the study and the consultant’s findings and recommendations can be viewed online. Comments about the draft study may be submitted via email to parkingstudy@ci.staunton.va.us.
Questions?
For more information, call 540.332.3812. You may also read more about the study and why the City is undertaking this process.
