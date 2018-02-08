City of Staunton: Burn law effective Feb. 15

Staunton Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller announced today that a 4 p.m. burn law will go into effect on Feb. 15 and last until April 30.

No open air burning will be allowed before 4 p.m., including fires in fire pits and campfires. The law goes into effect as the area enters the spring fire season well under average rainfall totals, and dry conditions could lead to significantly increased chances of widespread outdoor fires.

Weller advises the community to follow the safety tips below to help reduce the chance of contributing to a brush fire:

Always obey all local laws regarding open burning.

Monitor controlled burns and fire pits very carefully. Even closely watched fire pits or controlled burns could contribute to unwanted fires.

Dispose of ashes properly. Place them in a metal container with a lid, not a plastic container. Do not place on any combustible surface such as a wooden deck.

Report illegal open burning to 540.332.3842. Do not call 911 unless there is an actual emergency.

