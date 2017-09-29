City, consultant to present parking study findings, gather public input
Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 1:54 pm
Front Page » Events » City, consultant to present parking study findings, gather public input
A parking study commissioned by the City of Staunton earlier this year is in its final draft and ready for review and public input.
Walker Consultants (Walker) will present their findings and recommendations during two public meetings: one at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 at Stuart Hall School on Beverley, 107 West Beverley St., and another at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 13 at City Hall in City Council Chambers, 116 West Beverley St.
The meetings are open to all interested parties who may wish to comment on Walker’s findings and recommendations and offer any other suggestions.
The City and Walker also hosted two public meetings at the start of the study in late January and early February for the purpose of gathering public input to inform City staff in the development of future parking strategies. That feedback and the input collected on Oct. 12 and 13 will be considered and reflected in the final report.
About the Parking Study
Walker Consultants has studied and evaluated Staunton’s downtown parking operations, including rate structure, equipment, and parking and funding strategies. The City plans to use Walker’s findings and recommendations to create a viable, efficient and sustainable parking system for the central downtown business district.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion