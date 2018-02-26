Chris Graham returns to ESPN3 broadcasts of college baseball

Chris Graham is back for a third season calling college baseball games on ESPN3, with a schedule of 11 games beginning on March 28 when Virginia Military Institute hosts James Madison.

Graham, the editor of Augusta Free Press, will join Wade Branner on broadcasts of VMI baseball on ESPN3. Graham and Branner have called VMI baseball games together on ESPN3 since the 2016 season.

Graham, who also serves as the radio play-by-play voice for VMI football in the fall, was the play-by-play voice of the Waynesboro Generals from 2009-2013, and is the former co-host of the syndicated “ACC Nation” weekly sports talk show.

He currently hosts the podcast “Street Knowledge with Chris Graham,” available on AugustaFreePress.com and on iTunes and Google Play.

2018 ESPN3 Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, March 28: JMU at VMI, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 30: The Citadel at VMI, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 31: The Citadel at VMI, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 1: The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 13: Western Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: Western Carolina at VMI, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: Western Carolina at VMI, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 20: Furman at VMI, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 21: Furman at VMI, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25: Virginia Tech at VMI, 6 p.m.





