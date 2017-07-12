Chris Graham: My All-ACC preseason football ballot

Below is from the PDF of my All-ACC preseason football ballot. The critics can have at it.

ACC FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS BALLOT

Chris Graham (Panel)

QUARTERBACK

1 #8 Lamar Jackson – QB – Louisville

RUNNING BACK

1 #1 Mark Walton – RB – Miami (FL)

2 #9 Jacques Patrick – RB – Florida State

WIDE RECEIVER

1 #13 Hunter Renfrow – WR – Clemson

2 #9 Jaylen Smith – WR – Louisville

3 #5 Cam Phillips – WR – Virginia Tech

TIGHT END

1 #85 Cam Serigne – TE – Wake Forest

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #69 Yosuah Nijman – OT – Virginia Tech

2 #70 Ryan Anderson – OT – Wake Forest

OFFENSIVE GUARD

1 #63 Alex Officer – OG – Pittsburgh

2 #52 KC McDermott – OG – Miami (FL)

CENTER

1 #64 Eric Gallo – C – Virginia Tech

DEFENSIVE END

1 #7 Harold Landry – DE – Boston College

2 #9 Andrew Brown – DE – Virginia

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1 #92 Aaron Crawford – DT – North Carolina

2 #97 Tim Settle – DT – Virginia Tech

LINEBACKER

1 #53 Micah Kiser – LB – Virginia

2 #13 Connor Strachan – LB – Boston College

3 #16 Jacob Pugh – LB – Florida State

CORNERBACK

1 #3 Greg Stroman – CB – Virginia Tech

2 #14 Avonte Maddox – CB – Pittsburgh

SAFETY

1 #3 Quin Blanding – S – Virginia

2 #22 Terrell Edmunds – S – Virginia Tech

PLACEKICKER

1 #46 Joey Slye – PK – Virginia Tech

PUNTER

1 #21 Logan Tyler – P – Florida State

SPECIALIST

1 #10 Quadree Henderson – WR – Pittsburgh

ALL-PURPOSE BACK

1 #10 Quadree Henderson – WR – Pittsburgh

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1 #8 Lamar Jackson – QB – Louisville

ATLANTIC DIVISION

FINISH

1 Florida State

2 Clemson

3 Louisville

4 Boston College

5 NC State

6 Wake Forest

7 Syracuse

COASTAL DIVISION

FINISH

1 Georgia Tech

2 Virginia Tech

3 Miami (FL)

4 North Carolina

5 Pittsburgh

6 Duke

7 Virginia

ACC CHAMPION

1 Florida State