Chris Graham: My All-ACC preseason football ballot
Below is from the PDF of my All-ACC preseason football ballot. The critics can have at it.
ACC FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS BALLOT
Chris Graham (Panel)
QUARTERBACK
1 #8 Lamar Jackson – QB – Louisville
RUNNING BACK
1 #1 Mark Walton – RB – Miami (FL)
2 #9 Jacques Patrick – RB – Florida State
WIDE RECEIVER
1 #13 Hunter Renfrow – WR – Clemson
2 #9 Jaylen Smith – WR – Louisville
3 #5 Cam Phillips – WR – Virginia Tech
TIGHT END
1 #85 Cam Serigne – TE – Wake Forest
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #69 Yosuah Nijman – OT – Virginia Tech
2 #70 Ryan Anderson – OT – Wake Forest
OFFENSIVE GUARD
1 #63 Alex Officer – OG – Pittsburgh
2 #52 KC McDermott – OG – Miami (FL)
CENTER
1 #64 Eric Gallo – C – Virginia Tech
DEFENSIVE END
1 #7 Harold Landry – DE – Boston College
2 #9 Andrew Brown – DE – Virginia
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
1 #92 Aaron Crawford – DT – North Carolina
2 #97 Tim Settle – DT – Virginia Tech
LINEBACKER
1 #53 Micah Kiser – LB – Virginia
2 #13 Connor Strachan – LB – Boston College
3 #16 Jacob Pugh – LB – Florida State
CORNERBACK
1 #3 Greg Stroman – CB – Virginia Tech
2 #14 Avonte Maddox – CB – Pittsburgh
SAFETY
1 #3 Quin Blanding – S – Virginia
2 #22 Terrell Edmunds – S – Virginia Tech
PLACEKICKER
1 #46 Joey Slye – PK – Virginia Tech
PUNTER
1 #21 Logan Tyler – P – Florida State
SPECIALIST
1 #10 Quadree Henderson – WR – Pittsburgh
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
1 #10 Quadree Henderson – WR – Pittsburgh
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1 #8 Lamar Jackson – QB – Louisville
ATLANTIC DIVISION
FINISH
1 Florida State
2 Clemson
3 Louisville
4 Boston College
5 NC State
6 Wake Forest
7 Syracuse
COASTAL DIVISION
FINISH
1 Georgia Tech
2 Virginia Tech
3 Miami (FL)
4 North Carolina
5 Pittsburgh
6 Duke
7 Virginia
ACC CHAMPION
1 Florida State
