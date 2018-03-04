Chris Graham: My 2017-2018 All-ACC Ballot

My 2017-2018 All-ACC Ballot is signed, sealed, delivered. Caveat: this is what I see, not what I predict will be the teams. I say that because it is entirely possible that the Virginia team that won an ACC-record 17 regular-season games will not get a player on the All-ACC first team.

I watch that UVA team every time it plays. Devon Hall is, to me, the second-best player in the ACC, and maybe the most complete, a highly efficient offensive player (second in the ACC in offensive rating) and maybe the best on-ball perimeter defender (fourth in the ACC in defensive rating).

Admittedly, I struggled with putting Kyle Guy on my first team. Ultimately I went there because Guy has been the focus of opposing defenses from game one as Virginia’s top offensive weapon, and he has evolved into a top-flight defender (ranked sixth in the ACC in defensive rating).

The obvious choices: Marvin Bagley III as player of the year and freshman of the year, Isaiah Wilkins as defensive player of the year, Tony Bennett as coach of the year.

Actually, maybe Bennett isn’t so obvious. Brad Brownell took Clemson from preseason 13th in the media voting to a third-place finish, and Kevin Keatts at NC State took a team that had just gotten its coach fired to the doorstep of an NCAA at-large bid.

I’m going Bennett because he took a team unranked in the national polls and forecast sixth in the preseason media voting to a #1 national ranking for what will be a fourth week on Monday and the aforementioned conference-record 17 regular-season wins.

All-ACC First Team

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Devon Hall, Virginia

Luke Maye, North Carolina

Jerome Robinson, Boston College

Kyle Guy, Virginia

All-ACC Second Team

Grayson Allen, Duke

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Joel Berry, North Carolina

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke

Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia

All-ACC Third Team

Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech

Raymond Spalding, Louisville

Omer Yurtseven, NC State

Marcquise Reed, Clemson

Matt Farrell, Notre Dame

All-Freshman Team

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Gary Trent Jr., Duke

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

All-Defensive Team

Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia

Devon Hall, Virginia

Elijah Thomas, Clemson

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Raymond Spalding, Louisville

Player of the Year: Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Freshman of the Year: Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Sixth Man of the Year: De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Most Improved Player: Luke Maye, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: Tony Bennett, Virginia





