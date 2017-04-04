Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 3:33 pm
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Chocolat is presented at the Wayne Theatre on Sunday, April 9 as part of the Faith and Family Series sponsored in part by First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.
The Academy Award-nominated 2000 feature film about a chocolate shop in a small French town.
“Chocolat is a wonderful movie celebrating small-town values. We’re thrilled to be able to bring it back to the big screen as part of our Faith and Family Series,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
Adapted by screenwriter Robert Nelson Jacobs, Chocolat tells the story of a young mother, played by Juliette Binoche, who arrives at the fictional French village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes with her 6-year-old daughter in the late 1950s and opens La Chocolaterie Maya, a small chocolaterie.
Her chocolate – and her presence in the small town – quickly begins to change the lives of the townspeople.
Six films will be presented at the Wayne Theatre in 2017 as part of a Faith in Film Series on Sunday nights at 6 p.m.
Admission is Pay What You Will.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.
