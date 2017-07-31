 jump to example.com

Chlorine dioxide pouches make produce safer

Published Monday, Jul. 31, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Two Florida companies are working to develop a small plastic pouch designed to make produce safer. The pouch releases chlorine dioxide gas, which eliminates E. coli bacteria and other pathogens from the surfaces of fruits and vegetables.

newspaperThe pouches are about half the size of a credit card and can be packed into shipping containers. Manufacturer Worrell Water Technologies of Delray Beach, Fla., hopes to market them to wholesalers and packers of produce in the United States and overseas.

Plant pathologist Dr. Jinhe Bai and his colleagues at Agricultural Research Scientists in Fort Pierce, Fla., worked with Worrell to develop the pouch.

At least 25 percent of fruits and vegetables produced worldwide are lost after harvest because of spoilage from microbial contamination, according to Bai. And E. coli and other pathogens on the surface of produce can cause illness if the produce isn’t well washed or cooked.

As a preventive measure, sanitizers often are used to kill microbes on produce. U.S. food processors add chlorine to wash water. In Europe, chlorine dioxide sometimes is pumped into storage rooms to sanitize produce.

“The chlorine dioxide pouches are a fine example of how agricultural technology is being developed to benefit consumers,” explained Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Once they are in use within the food chain, consumers can expect produce to have a longer shelf life because bacteria-related spoilage will be reduced. Food waste stands to be reduced as well.”

While the pouches will destroy most bacteria, consumers will still need to properly store and wash their produce to protect themselves from any remaining pathogens, Banks added.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Crash on West Main in Waynesboro sends one to hospital
P-Nats sweep doubleheader in walk-off fashion
Artist lineup announced for Freefall Music & Art Festival
Arts Council of the Valley welcomes award-winning bluegrass act Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice
Surging Squirrels secure fourth straight win
Charlottesville West Main Street closure Aug. 4-6
Shenandoah Valley Art Center to feature BozART in August
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of July 31-Aug. 4
Virginia Farmers’ Market Week is Aug. 6-12
Local National Night Out event set for Tuesday in Waynesboro
Paramount Theater presents Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra
Ken Plum: Keeping our heads above water
Liberty football opens preseason training camp on Tuesday
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 31-Aug. 4
Tree trimming will close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County next week
Shao-Ching Chiang throws no-hitter in 3-0 Hillcats win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 