 jump to example.com

Child safety or parental duty? New study maps out core concepts in the vaccination debate

Published Tuesday, Jun. 27, 2017, 8:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The recent measles outbreak in Minnesota — by June, new cases of the disease in that state surpassed nationwide totals for all of 2016 — has been a sobering reminder of how highly concentrated populations of vaccination skeptics can elevate an entire community’s risk of infection.

vaccination

Demonstrators cheer for government officials to ramp up international vaccine distribution efforts. Photo by Russell Watkins / Department for International Development.

Around the edges of every headline-grabbing outbreak, there’s a vast range of opinions being circulated about the risks and benefits of early childhood immunization. The vaccination debate maintains a constant presence on social media platforms like Twitter, where people on both sides frequently share articles and blog posts to support their stance on the issue.

These varied viewpoints caught the attention of scientists at the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech who are conducting a three-year study on the ways online interactions influence our beliefs.

Their latest research, published in the journal Vaccine, attempts to break down the ideas that are most closely associated with a pro- or anti-immunization stance. The group’s findings suggest that the debate around vaccination may hinge more on different understandings of risk, responsibility, and credibility than any particular set of scientific data.

“When we mapped out how these arguments are structured, we found that anti-vaccination content tended to focus on children and their need to be protected,” said Gloria Kang, a Ph.D. candidate at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “Pro-vaccination content, on the other hand, centered on parents and their obligation to keep kids’ immunizations up-to-date — so the basic notion of whose interests are at stake in this debate are completely flipped.”

Researchers developed their rankings of vaccination-related concepts shared on social media using “semantic networks.” This is a framework frequently used by psychologists to explain how information gets stored in our long-term memory by plugging it into an existing network of related concepts.

Psychological research suggests that those related concepts will function like a pathway our brain will follow when attempting to recall thoughts and opinions on that topic in the future. This “spreading activation theory” says our memories are never accessed directly. Instead, our brains are constantly employing conceptual landmarks to find their way back.

“A single phrase can conjure up completely different images in our minds, depending on how that concept is organized in our mental models,” said Samarth Swarup, a research assistant professor in the Biocomplexity Institute’sNetwork Dynamics and Simulation Science Laboratory. “For example, we found that pro-vaccination posts tend to closely associate governmental organizations like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) with specific research they’ve performed on vaccine safety, whereas anti-vaccination content aligns the CDC with private business interests, such as ‘Big Pharma.’”

Looking forward, information from this study could be a valuable tool for scientists and policymakers trying to address the public’s mounting concerns about vaccination safety. Interactive maps charting out core concepts on both sides of the debate are currently available online along with the research team’s full dataset.

“The longer it takes for us to reach a common understanding on vaccination, the more opportunities there will be for diseases like measles to regain their foothold in the U.S.,” said Kang. “Understanding which concepts truly speak to the other side could help us waste less time talking past one another.”

Written by Dan Rosplock.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 247 in Rockingham County
Warner speaks out against Senate Republican healthcare bill
Waynesboro School Board announces process for filling vacancy
New Trump administration rule could muddy clean water protections
SOL retakes help relieve some pressure off both schools and students
ACC announces student-athletes attending 2017 Football Kickoff
Game Notes: Turks look to get first win over Purcellville
Warner, Kaine back working families tax relief
MobileEYES takes vision care to seniors in facilities
Route 620 in Augusta County closed for bridge work July 5-7
Potomac fends off ninth inning rally in 4-3 win
Warner applauds FTC on protecting children’s personal data in smart toys
How hearing tests work
Lane closures coming for Route 250 bridge work in Charlottesville
Blue Ridge Parkway closures for pavement preservation program
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year honors
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 