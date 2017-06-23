Child advocates needed

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children is in need of volunteer child advocates.

CASA volunteers advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. There are no prerequisites for becoming a CASA volunteer other than being at least 21 years of age, clearing an extensive background screening and successfully completing 30 hours of training. The next training session will begin on August 1st, 2017. Applicants are encouraged to apply by July 14th.

As officers of the court, CASA volunteers ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community. They are asked to meet with the child regularly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life such as social workers, attorneys, and teachers. CASA volunteers attend court hearings and report their findings to the judge.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, training starts August 1. For an application or more information visit our website www.casa4children.org or contact our Staunton Office, 540-213-2272. Applicants are encouraged to apply by July 14.

About CASA for Children

CASA for Children is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington DC. CASA for Children is a non-profit that trains volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. In the area we serve, that stretches over the counties of Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham over 300 children enter foster care annually. Currently we advocate for 100 of these children each year. By increasing our volunteer base we can increase the number of children we serve in our community. CASA for Children is led by Executive Director, Juan Pablo Molina.