Chiang, Haggerty lead Hillcats to 4-2 win over P-Nats

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 10:39 pm

lynchburg hillcatsShao-Ching Chiang held Potomac to three hits and one walk over seven innings, and the only two runs against him were unearned as he earned his second consecutive victory in a 4-2 Hillcats win. Sam Haggerty paced the offense from the leadoff spot with a 2-3 performance that included two doubles, a stolen base, and three runs scored Friday night at City Stadium.

Chiang (2-1, 0.93) needed just 82 pitches in seven frames while striking out three. The only two runs against him were unearned after a passed ball on a strikeout with two outs extended the seventh inning. The next batter, Rhett Wiseman, hit a two-run homer to right field to make it 4-2.

Prior to that, Lynchburg scored four times in the first five frames to build a 4-0 lead. Haggerty hit a leadoff double in the first and advanced to third on a groundout by Ka’ai Tom to the right side. Sicnarf Loopstok lined a single to left for the initial run of the game.

In the third, Haggerty reached via walk, moved up to second on a wild pitch and once again advanced to third on a Tom groundout to second base. That putHaggerty in position to score on a wild pitch and stretch the margin to 2-0.

The Hillcats tallied two more in the fifth. Haggerty ripped another leadoff double and stole third base. After Loopstok walked, he stole second base, and an errant throw allowed Haggerty to score. Haggerty’s three runs marked the most by a Hillcat in a single game this year. Loopstok came home later on aYonathan Mendoza RBI single, and the Hillcats led 4-0.

Billy Strode notched four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief for Chiang, and Leandro Linares picked up his second save of the season by recording the final out of the game.

Lynchburg will try to win back-to-back games at home Saturday night at 6 p.m. It’s the 9th Annual Autism Awareness Night benefiting Commonwealth Autism. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free T-shirt courtesy of Physicians Treatment Center. There will also be postgame fireworks. Matt Esparza (1-2, 4.80) will start for Lynchburg. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fans who can’t attend can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning at 5:50.

