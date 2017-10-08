 jump to example.com
 

Charlottesville wins 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award

Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 7:56 pm

The EPA recognized Charlottesville with a 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award for its major contributions to WaterSense and promotion of water conservation and efficiency in 2016.

charlottesvilleThe City of Charlottesville received one of 20 WaterSense awards today at the WaterSmart Innovations Conference for helping Americans to save water, energy, and money.

Over the past decade, the City of Charlottesville and nearly 2,000 other WaterSense partners have helped consumers save more than 2.1 trillion gallons of water, or more than the amount used by all U.S. households for 75 days. In addition to water savings, WaterSense labeled products and homes have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 284 billion kilowatt hours-which is enough to power more than 26.3 million homes for a year-and save $46.3 billion in water and energy bills.

“Since 2006, utilities, manufacturers, retailers, builders, communities, states, and other organizations have voluntarily supported WaterSense program’s efforts to protect and preserve our nation’s water supply for future generations,” said WaterSense Program Manager Veronica Blette. “By saving water together, these award winners and all of our partners help consumers and businesses realize the environmental and economic benefits of water efficiency.”

The City of Charlottesville’s Water Conservation program was honored as a 2017 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award winner for several key programs and community engagement including:

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

  • The Imagine a Day without Water campaign and student art contest with 445 youth entries from the City and County showing what a day without water means to them.
  • A new focus on being water smart outside with weather driven messaging to help inform the community when to water their lawns and promote ways to save water when it’s hot out.
  • Consistent participation in numerous community events throughout the entire year as well as promotion of conservation messages and tips to save water through TV commercials, print ads, radio ads, and social media.
  • Distribution of over 500 water conservation kits plus an additional 1,100 WaterSense labeled showerheads and 1,492 WaterSense labeled faucet aerators to City residents.

“Each year we see continued support for our Water Conservation Program from the community through engagement with our programs and at community events,” said Jill Greiner, the City of Charlottesville’s Water Conservation Program Coordinator. “The Water Conservation Program continues to find new and innovative ways to connect with Charlottesville residents. As we see a continued decline in our average single-family water consumption each year, we also see a sustained engagement and commitment from the community to be “A Green City”.

For more information about the City of Charlottesville’s water utility and water conservation program, visit: www.charlottesville.org/water. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation’s water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

 

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces RFP to deploy $14 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Albemarle County releases 2017 Citizen Survey Results
Farm Bureau foundation, Agriculture in the Classroom strengthen collaboration
Northam ad highlights women’s health issues in governor’s race
Gas prices: Gas prices could drop up to 10 cents this month
McAuliffe announces new solar project in King William County
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 9-13
If I stick to grass-fed beef, can I live with myself environmentally?
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.