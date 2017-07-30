Charlottesville West Main Street closure Aug. 4-6

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Beginning at 6:00 pm on Friday, August 4, West Main Street in Charlottesville will be closed between 11th Street and Jefferson Park Avenue.

This closure will remain in place until midnight on Sunday, August 6 and is to facilitate the removal of a crane from the Autograph Hotel site.

There will be signed detours on West Main Street directing traffic to use alternate routes. Business owners in this area have been notified and the City will work with them to maintain access to their buildings. Sidewalks will remain open.