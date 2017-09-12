Charlottesville Veteran & Community Job Fair set for Wednesday
Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017
The Charlottesville Veteran & Community Job Fair will be held Wednesday from 10 am until 2 pm at Jefferson School City Center Carver Recreation Center.
Almost 50 exhibitors from a wide variety of industries will be represented! Entry level to upper level management positions will be available, so there’s something for everyone! The fair targets veterans but is open to the public and is ideal for anyone in our community who is in search of a new career.
Participation in this event is free – to get quicker access to employers the day of the event, pre-register at www.charlottesville.org/jobcenter.
The Charlottesville Veteran and Community Job Fair is sponsored by the City of Charlottesville in partnership with the Piedmont Workforce Network, the Virginia Workforce Center, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, the County of Albemarle, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and The Haven. Media sponsors include WVPT, Charlottesville Radio Group, and The Daily Progress. The event is part of WVPT’s series, The Vietnam War, a film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick.
Get the latest information about the job fair and participating employers at www.charlottesville.org/jobcenter.
