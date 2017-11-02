Charlottesville Trolley schedule on Saturday
Due to UVA’s Fourth-Year 5K and home football game on Saturday, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour the Free Trolley.
Bus stops along Maury Avenue, Alderman Road, McCormick Road, and portions of Jefferson Park Avenue will not be served.
The detour will begin at 6:35 a.m. and last until two hours post game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
During the detour, the Free Trolley will follow Jefferson Park Avenue to Emmet Street where it will travel north until it reaches University Avenue.
Passengers who are trying to reach Scott Stadium should use either the Jefferson Park Avenue @ Cabell Hall bus stop (#11155) or the Emmet Street @ the Central Grounds Parking Garage bus stop (#10472).
Free Rides on Route 7
UVA fans who hold a game day ticket can ride Route 7 for free. Free rides will be honored from 12:00 PM until two hours post game.
Route 7 serves bus stops near the downtown parking garages and along Emmet Street by University Hall and the John Paul Jones Arena.
