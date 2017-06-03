Charlottesville tops Waynesboro in ninth, 3-2

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A passed ball helped break a 2-2 ninth inning tie and lift Charlottesville to a 3-2 win at Waynesboro Saturday night.

Justin Cook reached on a walk with two outs and nobody on in the Tom Sox ninth, advanced to third on a single by Ari Sechopoulos, then scored on a passed ball during the at bat of Bryce Windham one batter later.

Patrick O’Shea (0-1) took the tough-luck loss for the Generals, giving up the unearned run in two innings of work, allowing one hit, striking out one and walking three.

Waynesboro starter John Hisel (Union) gave up two runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out two and walking four.

McClain Bradley (Wofford) and Hunter Wilson (Mississippi) each had three hits for the Generals, who fall to 1-1 on the 2017 season.

Waynesboro plays at Harrisonburg Sunday night.