 jump to example.com
 

Charlottesville seeking Grand Illumination Tree

Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, 12:04 am

charlottesvilleThe City of Charlottesville is asking for the donation of a large tree for Grand Illumination, the City’s annual holiday celebration.

The tree should be an evergreen approximately 25 feet tall and have access for removal which will be handled by City staff. The resident or organization who donates the selected tree will be recognized at the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 1 from 6pm-8pm.

The Grand Illumination is a free event for all ages and includes live musical performances, fun kid crafts, character photos, a family holiday movie screening, and a visit from Santa Claus!

Anyone interested in donating a tree should contact Michael Ronayne, Urban Forester at 434-970-3587 or email ronaynem@charlottesville.org.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Freefall concerts bring in the funk this Saturday
Center for Autism Research reaches out to New River Valley with community, campus events
UVA study: Inpatient satisfaction improved by five-minute intervention
UVA Basketball Season Preview: What is the ceiling for the ‘Hoos?
Waynesboro man wanted after crashing car into home in domestic dispute
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Press Conference: Boston College football coach Steve Addazio
Reasons to have a good website design