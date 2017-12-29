Charlottesville restarts parking meter pilot program, adds functionality

The City of Charlottesville parking meter pilot program will restart on Tuesday January, 2nd at 8AM. The program had been temporarily suspended from Friday November, 17th through the holidays.

In addition, a new payment option using the Parkmobile app is now available. Customers can make payment at a meter from a phone using either a mobile app or by calling a telephone number on the meter. This may be a useful service for those who routinely use the meters and prefer to pay by credit card. Find out more online .

The parking meter pilot program was launched on September 5th as a tool for better managing mobility in the downtown area. The program, which covers 105on-street parking spaces surrounding the mall, is part of the city’s Parking Action Plan. Additional on-street parking remains free outside of the signed pilot area and the first hour of parking is free at the Market Street Parking Garage. Visitors staying longer than 2 hours are encouraged to use the parking garage.

More information about parking downtown can be found online.