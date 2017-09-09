 jump to example.com

Charlottesville Reading Series announces September event

Published Saturday, Sep. 9, 2017, 12:02 am

Join the Charlottesville Reading Series on Friday, September 15 for readings by Adam Nemett, Jocelyn Johnson, and Lisa Ellison, at 7:00pm at the series’ new home at New Dominion Bookshop (404 E Main St, parking validated in the Water Street Garage).

newspaperAdam Nemett received his MFA from California College of the Arts, and his BA from Princeton University. He’s the writer/director of The Instrument, a feature film about music, co-founder of MIMA Music, an educational nonprofit, and creative director for The History Factory. Adam’s forthcoming debut novel WE CAN SAVE US ALL is a work of upmarket superhero fiction, represented by Curtis Brown literary agency. The first chapter was published in The Apocalypse Reader.

Jocelyn Johnson‘s fiction and essays have appeared in Guernica, Literary Mama, Storyglossia, and elsewhere. Her short stories have placed first in the Richard Bausch Story Award at Our Stories and at Prime Number Magazine, where her work was nominated for a Pushcart. She lives and writes in Charlottesville.

Lisa Ellison is a freelance writer, editor, and writing coach. She teaches memoir and the art of story telling at WriterHouse, a nonprofit writing center in Charlottesville. Her work and life story have appeared on NPR’s With Good Reason, and in Huffington PostThe RumpusThe GuardianStreetlight,Gravel Literary Journaland The Rusty Nail, among others. She is currently working on a memoir titled In the Land of Flood and Slaughter.

