Charlottesville Reading Series announces February authors

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a poetry and prose reading on Friday, February 16, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Dominion Bookshop (404 East Main St).

The event will feature in-person readings by Guion Pratt and Lina M. Ferreira C.-V. and is free to attend. Complimentary refreshments will be available at intermission.

Guion Pratt is a poet, songwriter, and composer. In 2015 he released Locust Avenue, a full-length album of songs under the name Nettles, and most recently, an EP of guitar-based ambient music under his own name. Guion has an MFA in poetry writing from the University of Virginia and a BA in film studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Charlottesville with his wife, Abby, and two mostly enjoyable dogs.

Lina M. Ferreira C.-V. graduated with both a creative nonfiction writing and a literary translation MFA from the University of Iowa. She is the author of Drown Sever Sing from Anomalous Press and Don’t Come Back from Mad River Books, an imprint of The Ohio State University Press. Her fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translation work has been featured in journals including The Bellingham Review, The Chicago Review, Fourth Genre, Brevity, Poets & Writers, and The Sunday Rumpus, among others. She is the recipient of the Best of the Net , the Iron Horse Literary Review’s Discovered Voices Award, and a Rona Jaffe fellowship, and she has been nominated for multiple Pushcart Prizes. She moved from Colombia to China to Columbus to Richmond, Virginia, where she works as an assistant professor for the Virginia Commonwealth University.