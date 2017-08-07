 jump to example.com

Charlottesville Reading Series announces August authors

Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 7:38 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Charlottesville Reading Series will partner again with the The Garage (250 1st St N) to bring words and music outside for a summer reading and performance.

newspaperAt 7pmFriday, August 18th, grab a blanket, your lawn chairs, a picnic and some friends – and join in welcoming Adam Nemett, Lilly Bechtel & Brian Wahl, and Erika Howsare to the series.

Adam Nemett received his MFA from California College of the Arts, and his BA from Princeton University, where his thesis won the top fiction award. He’s the writer/director of The Instrument, a feature film about music, co-founder of MIMA Music, an educational nonprofit, and creative director for The History Factory, authoring award-winning books and campaigns for companies like 21st Century Fox, Adobe, and HarperCollins. Adam’s forthcoming debut novel WE CAN SAVE US ALL is a work of upmarket superhero fiction, represented by the Curtis Brown literary agency. The first chapter was published in The Apocalypse Reader.

Buttoned up in a tuxedo, sawing on the bull fiddle in a regional orchestra, or thumping his Fender bass with the Bobby Midnight BandBrian Wahl enjoys pulling sound out of the upright bass and bass guitar. He works with students in the city schools, teaches private lessons, sells basses through his company Charlottesville Bass Works, and plays music with Lilly Bechtel. Lilly Bechtel is a yoga instructor, activist and writer of songs, poetry and prose. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Faster Times, elephant journal, and the Brooklyn Rail, among others. Mostly a closet musician, Lilly is delighted to share her songwriting in a one-car garage.

Erika Howsare lives in Nelson County, Virginia and works as a journalist and birth doula. She has published poetry in Fence, Denver Quarterly, Verse and other journals, and nonfiction in Taproot and Coldfront. Her first full-length book, a collaboration with Kate Schapira called FILL: A Collection, was published in 2016 by Trembling Pillow Press.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Charlottesville Fire Department awarded CFAI Accredited Agency status
Albemarle County considers public-private partnership on courts project
Ken Plum: A Virginia staycation
Gas prices continue to make up for lost time
Aaron Civale leads way in 5-1 Hillcats win
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
Charlottesville’s Corey Hunt earns VBL Manager of the Year honors
Sands sends Squirrels home with doubleheader split
Potomac salvages series finale with 4-3 extra innings win
Augusta Health events in August
Route 640 in Albemarle County closed next week: Repairs to railroad bridge
Student visits China on NSF fellowship to explore neural processes of bat echolocation
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem
Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 