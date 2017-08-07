Charlottesville Reading Series announces August authors

The Charlottesville Reading Series will partner again with the The Garage (250 1st St N) to bring words and music outside for a summer reading and performance.

At 7pm, Friday, August 18th, grab a blanket, your lawn chairs, a picnic and some friends – and join in welcoming Adam Nemett, Lilly Bechtel & Brian Wahl, and Erika Howsare to the series.

Adam Nemett received his MFA from California College of the Arts, and his BA from Princeton University, where his thesis won the top fiction award. He’s the writer/director of The Instrument, a feature film about music, co-founder of MIMA Music, an educational nonprofit, and creative director for The History Factory, authoring award-winning books and campaigns for companies like 21st Century Fox, Adobe, and HarperCollins. Adam’s forthcoming debut novel WE CAN SAVE US ALL is a work of upmarket superhero fiction, represented by the Curtis Brown literary agency. The first chapter was published in The Apocalypse Reader.

Buttoned up in a tuxedo, sawing on the bull fiddle in a regional orchestra, or thumping his Fender bass with the Bobby Midnight Band, Brian Wahl enjoys pulling sound out of the upright bass and bass guitar. He works with students in the city schools, teaches private lessons, sells basses through his company Charlottesville Bass Works, and plays music with Lilly Bechtel. Lilly Bechtel is a yoga instructor, activist and writer of songs, poetry and prose. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Faster Times, elephant journal, and the Brooklyn Rail, among others. Mostly a closet musician, Lilly is delighted to share her songwriting in a one-car garage.

Erika Howsare lives in Nelson County, Virginia and works as a journalist and birth doula. She has published poetry in Fence, Denver Quarterly, Verse and other journals, and nonfiction in Taproot and Coldfront. Her first full-length book, a collaboration with Kate Schapira called FILL: A Collection, was published in 2016 by Trembling Pillow Press.