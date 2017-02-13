Charlottesville completes draft Ragged Mountain Trail Use Plan

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation staff has completed a draft trail use plan for Ragged Mountain following City Council’s action in December.

Certain new trails within the property are proposed as hiker only, and other new trails as shared use. Orange flags have been placed upon the proposed new trail alignments for hiking only. White flags have been placed on the alignments for new shared use trails. These alignments are ‘in draft form’ and can be adjusted based upon comments received.

If you are visiting Ragged Mountain in the next several weeks and have thoughts or comments on these alignments, please e-mail parks and Recreation at raggedmountain@charlottesville.org or call 434.970.3610.

A map of the draft trail use plan is attached and available at charlottesville.org/raggedmountain.

A walk will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 9:00 am for anyone interested in scouting the proposed trail alignments. Parks and Recreation staff will be available to answer questions, take comments and discuss the proposed trail alignments.

If you are interested in participating on March 4, please meet at the main parking area above the dam at Ragged Mountain.