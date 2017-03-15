Charlottesville plans downtown public parking update meeting

The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development will host a meeting Wednesday, March 22 from 6-7 p.m. at City Space for downtown businesses and the public regarding parking in Downtown Charlottesville.

At the meeting, Charlottesville Parking Manager Rick Siebert will update the community on the City’s Parking Action Plan including information related to the transition to a new management company at the Market Street Garage and progress on the on-street metered parking pilot program.

Downtown business owners and the public are encouraged to attend and bring questions and concerns.