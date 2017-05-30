 jump to example.com

Charlottesville People’s Summit to bring progressives together on June 10

Published Tuesday, May. 30, 2017, 12:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Together Cville and event co-sponsors announced the upcoming Charlottesville People’s Summit – June 10, 1-9 p.m. at The Haven, 112 W. Market St, Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville People’s Summit is free and open to the public.

“We live in a time of tremendous turmoil, and also a time of opportunity for a bold progressive vision,” said Together Cville Steering Committee member Nathan Moore. “We invite anyone interested in being part of a broad progressive movement to participate in a local convening of organizations and individuals committed to social, racial, and economic justice.”

The free, public event will continue to build the progressive movement locally and beyond. The program will feature speakers Tom Perriello (in person), Bernie Sanders (via live video stream), local activists and progressive leaders, and more. The event will also feature panels and breakout discussions to develop concrete steps for further progressive movement building.

“Virginia is where it’s at. All eyes around the nation are looking at our elections this year. Virginia was the only southern state to vote Democratic in the last presidential election, and this is a huge moment to build a progressive movement to go forward. There are tons of grassroots organizations that have sprung up in the last half-year and tremendous energy behind them leading into this summit,” said Mieke Zylstra, founding member of Equality and Progress in Charlottesville (EPIC).

This event coincides with the national People’s Summit taking place in Chicago, and the Charlottesville People’s Summit is very much connected to the values and goals of the national summit. The local summit seeks to bring together activists committed to an agenda that enhances and expands issue campaigns and holds all elected officials accountable to demands for justice, equality and freedom.

The Charlottesville People’s Summit is sponsored by: Together Cville, EPIC, Indivisible Charlottesville, Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America, Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice, Showing Up For Racial Justice – Charlottesville, BeCville, Cville Comm-UNI-ty, HeARTful Action, and Clergy and Laity United for Justice and Peace.

More info at: TogetherCville.net/Summit or facebook.com/togethercville/events

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Virginia’s largest municipal utility solar farm to begin construction in August
Andrew Sneathern announces candidacy for Fifth District Democratic nomination
Battles of Cross Keys, Port Republic focus of June 9-10 event
As corn pest ravages crops in Africa, Virginia Tech program leads the charge
Lime Kiln Theater presents Will Lee, Danny Knicely, John Flower
Celebrate National Trails Day at Shenandoah National Park
Single-day tickets available for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
P-Nats hold on for win in final game with Blue Rocks
Salem tops Hillcats in series finale, 4-3
Stanley Brothers, Clinch Mountain Boys honored at Moss Arts Center
UVA baseball seeded second in Fort Worth
Shenandoah announces prize winners for 2017
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski wins NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship
Senators shut down Squirrels in series split
Virginia Tech mechanical engineering lab receives autonomous driving simulator
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 